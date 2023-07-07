Best tummy control swimsuits to help support and contour your shape

Let us start by saying that every body is a beach body, but we also understand that for some, the best tummy control swimsuits will aid in making some people feel a little more comfortable in getting down to their swimsuits.

Stripping off to swimwear can leave many feeling self conscious and the best tummy control swimwear simply aims to take some of that edge off. As summer goes into full swing and you start planing those vacation ensembles, having the best swimwear will help you hit the beach or laze around the pool with added confidence and that's important.

The best tummy control swimsuits often have in-built panelling that is there to help skim and contour your middle. Its sole purpose is to offer support to your middle so you can feel more comfortable to just get on having fun. You will find that tummy control swimwear is pretty common place these days, ensuring that whatever your price bracket, there is something for you. However, we've rounded up some of our favorites to save you some time.

12 best tummy control swimsuits

The best tummy control swimsuits come in all cuts and sizes. Whether you're looking for a silhouette streamlining one-piece or a stylish two piece, you can find a swimsuit that has in-built tummy control to help you feel more secure this summer. When it comes to two-pieces, look for high-waisted briefs as these will offer the most contoured shape throughout. For one-pieces, consider power mesh linings, or items that highlight the shaping credentials for the smoothest of finishes.

The most important thing is to choose a piece of swimwear that makes you feel great and thanks to great pattern placement and clever ruche detailing you can get playful with your holiday outfit ideas too.

1. Shapermint Essential High Waisted Control Bikini Bottoms Specifications RRP: $60 (US only) Sizes: S-4XL

One of the newer shapewear brands on the block, Shapermint launched in 2018 and has gathered a loyal following of women who love its comfortable shaping lingerie and swimwear. Packed full of brilliant basics, this pair of versatile, high waisted swimwear briefs comes in five different colorways, so you can make this the staple to your vacation wardrobe, mixing and matching with other bikini tops.

Ruched through the midriff for a tummy skimming fit, the briefs offer full coverage and great support through the middle thanks to a shaping panel that will hold you in, without feeling constrictive. Crafted with UPF 50 fabric, this tummy control swimsuit is ideal for a capsule wardrobe for travel, to ensure you feel confident and supported.

2. Miraclesuit Oceanus One Piece Plus Size Specifications RRP: $180 / £220 Sizes: 16W-24W

Miraclesuit specializes in crafting the best tummy control swimsuits and this design is designed to flatten and smooth your shape. One of the best black swimsuits, this Quiet Luxury swimwear piece won't go out of date, as a black bathing suit is perfect for adding to your summer capsule wardrobe. With a soft cup bra for great bust lift, the swimsuit has fixed straps - which might make adjusting shoulders tricky. A moderate leg cut won't add super length to legs, but will ensure better thigh and bum coverage. This tummy control swimsuit is crafted with Miratex fabric that essentially provides a shapewear fit throughout, shaping and contour all over. In addition to this, the swimsuit has a draped design acrosss the middle for a skimming effect.

3. SeaFancy Sweetheart Tummy Control Swimsuit Specifications RRP: $43.19 / £31.99 Sizes: XS-XXL

With a vintage bathing suit feel, this tummy control swimsuit is ideal for those that want a little extra thigh and full bum coverage. The longer line legs will help to protect thighs, while the solid color keeps things elegant and timeless. With a bust flattering sweetheart neckline, this swimsuit has tummy control to help support and contour your shape which is complemented by the ruched center panel that subtle skims a midriff. One of the best swimsuits for women over 50s, it is fully lined, or added shaping, this swimsuit has removable soft cups, making it more supportive for a bustline. This gorgeous deep green fabric has SPF45 protection too.

4. Bravissimo Amalfi Swimsuit Specifications RRP: $120 / £60 Sizes: D-L 28-40

Not just one of the best tummy control swimsuits, this is a great swimsuit for large busts too. Crafted by bra brand, Bravissimo, the lingerie specialist uses it engineering know how to offer support and lift to bust lines as well as tummy smoothing technology. With defined bust cups for a gorgeous plunge shape, the underwire cups each breast for a fuller look. The metal hardware detail adds a flash of sparkle, for a more fashion-forward feel. The gentle compression across tummies will ensure you feel smoothed but not restricted or uncomfortable so you can get on with having fun in the sun.

5. Spanx Pique Shaping High Rise Swim Skort Specifications RRP: $118 Sizes: XS-3X

A swim skirt is ideal for those who want more coverage across stomachs, hips and thighs, adding a feminine and almost dressy feel to any swimwear ensemble. Coined a skort, as this skirt has attached swim briefs underneath, so you don't need to worry about what you would pair it with.

The high rise briefs, with skirt attached stops the skirt floating upwards when you pop in the pool or splash out in the sea, and this pretty look is perfect for pairing with tankini or bikini tops, making it a real staple when it comes to what to pack for a beach vacation. Crafted from textured fabric, to tap into this season's swimwear trends, this design is available up to a 3X for a winning plus size shapewear and swimwear combination.

6. Pour Moi Samoa Wrap Control Front Swimsuit Specifications RRP: $82 / £48 Sizes: S-3XL

One of the best swimsuit brands, Pour Moi creates practical, yet directional bathing suits that fit and flatter. Taking inspiration from the universally loved wrap dress silhouette, this figure-framing fit is ideal for a midriff contouring swimsuit.

Featuring a faux wrap, the tie detail at the waist naturally narrows a waistline by creating a central focal point, drawing the eye down and in. The V-neckline not only highlights a bust but also creates a lengthened silhouette. If that wasn't enough, this swimsuit features a control front panel to add smoothness to a midsection.

7. Swimsuits for All Cut Out Underwired Swimsuit Specifications RRP: $55 / £120 Sizes: 4-26

If you've been pondering trying a bikini but aren't quite there yet, this cut out swimwear is the perfect in between piece. With built-in underwire for bust uplift, the straps are adjustable so you can alter the fit to suit your shape. The Power Mesh lining acts as shapewear to help smooth and contour midriffs for a smooth finish. To ensure excellent fit, the back closure features three hooks, similar to the best bras for large busts, so you know this suit is sturdy. We love this bold Hawaiian print, but it also comes in six other colorways.

8. Yours Clothing Blue Floral Print Tummy Control Swimsuit Specifications RRP: $50 / £29.99 Sizes: US: 10-32 / UK: 14-36

Featuring power mesh lining, this floral swimsuit is giving us Riviera vibes thanks to the summery blue and white color palette, that's universally flattering. Chlorine resistant, so that your patterned swimsuit lasts longer, this swimsuit is also quick drying, making it ideal for dips in the pool, followed by sunbathing on a loungers. While the power mesh lining helps to contour and skim your middle, the in-built and padded bust support offers uplift and support to your chest. The crisscross straps add a sexier element to this tummy control swimsuit, while the UPF25 sun protection adds a practical finish.

9. Evans Magenta Cancun Underwire One Piece Specifications RRP: £58 (UK only) Sizes: 16-22 (14-24 in other colorways)

Available in six striking colorways, this cut out swimsuit still offers plenty of coverage, but with some flesh flashing details. The molded cups are fixed, delivering a rounded and lifted bust. With the underband the most important part of any lifting bra design, this swimsuit features a snap clasp at the back and adjustable straps to ensure you get the support you need. The front power mesh lining offers a tummy skimming finish, for a contoured silhouette.

10. Cupshe Multi Spring Halter & High Waist Tummy Control Briefs Specifications RRP: $36.99 / £42 Sizes: 0X-3X / 16-24

For affordable swimsuits Cupshe is a great option as it has trending styles at great prices. With a specialist plus size range, alongside main line collections, this plus size swimsuit is available up to a 3X and features a medium level of support for the bust, alongside a halter neck and molded push up cups that helps you adjust the bust lift and cleavage.

When it comes to contouring your middle, the bikini bottoms are gently ruched for a skimming fit, while there is in-built support to hold your midriff and offer tummy control. With standard bum coverage and standard leg height, this is a versatile brief that will fit and flatter all summer long.

11. Knix Sculpt High Rise High Cut Swim Bottoms Specifications RRP: $45 (international shipping available) Sizes: XS-XXXXL

We love Knix for its size inclusivity, with this cute set available in sizes XS-XXXXL. Available in a host of block colorways that can be mixed and matched together, this is a swim style staple that looks great and works on a practical level too. With a 360 degree compression waistband to smooth your shape, the higher leg cut aims to elongate your pins, for a taller silhouette. Listed as having 'cheekier butt coverage', don't expect full bum coverage with this pair, but they're not skimpy at the back either. Crafted from UPF 50+ fabric, this beauty is ideal for packing for sunnier climes.

12. Simply Be Tummy Control Briefs Specifications RRP: £24 (UK only) Sizes: 12-32

Featuring firm control technology, these bold high waisted bikini briefs will shape and smooth your silhouette for a contoured finish. The bold dopamine dressing color palette plays into this season's summer trends, with matching a bikini top, as well as swimsuit options in the same print, this is bound to turn heads for all the right reasons this summer. The side ruching details help to smooth hips and thighs, whilst also acting as a design feature.