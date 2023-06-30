Best swimsuits for large busts to ensure you feel supported this summer

The best swimsuits for large busts will help you feel your best on the beach this summer. Without being able to call on your most supportive bra, getting poolside-ready can be a conundrum for those with a larger bust, who need just as much support in swimwear as they do day to day.

The best swimsuits for large busts will ensure you feel supported whether your laying on a lounger, swimming some lengths or just generally enjoying all that summer has to offer. With just as much lift and shape as your best bras, finding supportive swimsuits for large busts has certainly improved in recent years and now the choices are not only a lift for your boobs, they'll lift your spirits too thanks to their glorious prints, colors and styles.

When it comes to purchasing the best swimsuits for large busts, there are a few key things to look out for. As with the best bras for large busts, the majority of the support comes from an underband and in the case of a bikini, you want an underwired, or thick underband to help lift and support your bust. In bathing suits, look for built-in cups, a bra shelf, or specialist fabric technology to hold your bust line in place. As with a bra, wider straps will help take some of the additional weight, while thinner straps are likely to dig in. Look for swimsuits that come in cup sizes, as these are likely to be designed with more support in mind.

9 best swimsuits for large busts

The best swimsuits for large busts will be cut to specifically support your shape and uplift busts. While this market has expanded in recent years, you will often find that the most contouring and lifting styles come from specialist brands that use their bra crafting know-how to engineer swimwear that truly holds you up. Because of this, swimsuits for large busts can often be a little more expensive, however, if you're looking for a cheap swimsuit with decent support, halterneck styles often help to take some of the weight of the bustline and are a particularly good shape for supporting chests.

(Image credit: Bravissimo)

1. Bravissimo Cancun Swimsuit Specifications RRP: £128 / £64 Size: 30-40 / D-J (UK sizing) Today's Best Deals View at Bravissimo Reasons to buy + Great color + Secret inner bust support + Sized in bra sizing for best lift Reasons to avoid - Only up to a 40 back size

With Barbiecore at the height of summer fashion trends, this hot pink swimsuit is not just supportive but trend-worthy too. Non padded cups ensure your natural bust shape is supported, with underwire built in for maximum uplift. This sleek swimsuit is crafted from on-trend textured fabric, for a tactile finish, and while it looks like an easy pull-on style, it features an inner clasp, similar to a bra, so that you get a full shaping effect. One of the best swimsuits for large busts, the classic curved back and V-neck front is a classic silhouette that will see this in your closet for season's to come.

(Image credit: Curvy Kate)

2. Curvy Kate Retro Sun Padded Plunge Swimsuit Specifications RRP: $95 / £59 Size: 32-44 DD-J Today's Best Deals View at Curvy Kate Reasons to buy + In extensive bra and back sizes + Defined cups for lift and hold + Versatile straps can be removed or crisscrossed Reasons to avoid - None

With a vintage swimsuit feel, this gorgeous khaki design has defined cups that will ensure your swimsuit delivers excellent lift and shaping. Borrowing from Curvy Kate's extensive bra making knowledge, this swimsuit is one of the best for larger busts, as the brand specializes in D+ silhouettes. Available in this neutral green hue, as well as fashion color trend of the year, hot pink, this really is a swimsuit that fuses traditional style and modern detailing. With multi-way wear straps, you can adjust the suit to match your activity, and go strapless if you're looking to get rid of those tan lines. The belt helps to highlight your waist, creating hourglass curves. Crafted from recycled Nylon and Xtra Life lycra, this is also one of the best sustainable swimsuits.

(Image credit: Pour Moi)

3. Pour Moi Orchid Luxe Non Padded Underwired Top Specifications RRP: Top: $62 / £34 | Briefs: $40 / £22 Size: 32-38 D-J Today's Best Deals View at Pour Moi

This curve loving two piece is ideal for those looking for the best swimsuits for large busts that will also flatter a midriff. Pour Moi, like many brands on this list have expertise in lingerie, ensuring that its bikinis use the same technical know how to provide a stellar fit, making it one of the best swimsuit brands too. With underwire, thick straps and a good depth underband, this bikini will offer you the same level of lift as your favorite bra so you can feel confident this summer. Paired with matching bikini bottoms that are cut as control briefs, these high waisted swimwear bottoms will help to smooth out your middle, and the fabric tie detail creates the illusion of a narrower waistline.

(Image credit: Amazon / Fantasie)

4. Fantasie Ottawa Twist Underwired Tankini Top Specifications RRP: Top: $105 / £77.95 / Briefs: $40 / £21 Size: Top: 32-38 D-F / Briefs: XS-XXL Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Benefits of two piece but with midriff coverage + Comes in a selection of colors + Classic cut, with flattering fit Reasons to avoid - Only to a 38 back size and F cup

One of the best swimsuits on Amazon, the Ottawa tankini is from lingerie label Fantasie, who are known for making some of the most comfortable bras. Crafted with supportive, foam-lined underwired cups, so you get the benefit of uplifting and a more curved and defined shape. With a built-in, 2 row, hook and eye closure, this tankini top is the perfect piece for those with a fuller bust. The twist front creates a lovely detail, and the central point acts as an illusion panel to narrow your silhouette. The V-neckline will help to lengthen your frame, drawing the eye down the body. With adjustable side ruching, a tankini is ideal if you're new to wearing a two piece, or want some extra coverage. The ruching gently skims a midriff for a smooth finish. Wearable with matching briefs, the pairs we have found online have a mid-rise cut.

(Image credit: Rigby & Peller)

5. PrimaDonna Caribe Bikini Top Specifications RRP: Top: $148 / £100 | Briefs: $75 / £50 Size: 34-40 C-H Today's Best Deals View at Reasons to buy + Bold colors + Can be worn halter or shoulder strap style + Up to an H cup Reasons to avoid - Very low rise briefs give no mid-section support

Add a pop of brightness to your holiday wardrobe with this striking bikini top and matching briefs. Made by lingerie label PrimaDonna, a brand that specializes in fuller cup styles, you can rest assured that this bikini top has been made with plenty of engineering know-how. Available from a C to an H cup, you can alter the straps from shoulder to halterneck, to help you switch up your look, with a halter neck often delivering more cleavage and lift. The bright colors of the print are perfect for welcoming in sunny weather, although these only have a low rise brief, so if you're looking for more coverage across your middle, pair this bikini top with a block color high-waisted brief, selecting one of the colors from the pattern.

(Image credit: Summersalt)

6. Summersalt The Sidestroke Swimsuit Specifications RRP: $95 Size: 0-24 (US sizing) Today's Best Deals View at Summersalt Reasons to buy + On-trend style + No underwire + Available in 14 colorways Reasons to avoid - Some will be nervous about support without underwire

One of the most stylish swimsuits for large busts, this one-shoulder beauty offers full support, without cups, underwire or padding. A major swimwear trend for 2023, one-shoulders may feel out of reach and not supportive enough for a fuller bust, but customer reviews rave about this design as one of the best swimsuits, and with 14 colorways available, you're bound to find a color to suit you. In US sizes 0-24, we rarely opt for clothes sized swimwear, when it comes to support, but this carefully constructed one-piece has nailed the brief. With a good level of compression, the brand's diagonal seaming and signature fabric ensures everything stays where it should and it even offers full bum coverage too. All whilst looking utterly runway worthy, what more could you want?

(Image credit: Cuup)

7. Cuup The Scoop Swim Bikini Top Specifications RRP: Top $98 / £ | Briefs: $78 / £ Size: Top: 30-44 A-H / Briefs: XS-XXXL Today's Best Deals View at Cuup Reasons to buy + Block colors easy to match up + Good range of sizes + Bra specialists Reasons to avoid - High price point

Cuup keeps it simple, which is why we rate them as one of the best swimwear and best lingerie brands, as it doesn't over complicate matters. The Scoop Swim bikini top, is one of several classic cuts the brand offers, all in a selection of block colors, ranging from neutral to bold - such as this Ultra Violet colorway. Thanks to the block color palette, items can be easily mixed and matched and as with the bikini tops, there are a range of briefs that will pair up, so you can simply pick what cut makes you feel great. Catering from A-H cups and up to a XXXL, this is an inclusive brand.

(Image credit: Eloquii)

8. Eloquii Underwired Twist Halter Swimsuit Specifications RRP: $149.95 (US only) Size: 14-32 Today's Best Deals View at Eloquii Reasons to buy + Directional design + Underwire for support + Great size range Reasons to avoid - Daring swimsuit, not for all

One of the best plus size clothing brands, American clothing brand Eloquii also makes some of the best plus size swimwear. This show stopping one-piece is ideal for those with fuller busts thanks to the underwire detail and foam bra cups. Fully lined - to ensure added compression and no chance of this beauty going see-through after a swim, this bold print bathing suit is also available in black if the bright color print is one step too far. If you're always wanted to trial the cut out swim trend but worried about getting enough lift, then this floral halterneck suit should be on your summer shopping list.

(Image credit: Bravissimo / Panache)

9. Panache Serengeti Blue Bandeau Bikini Specifications RRP: Top: $70 / £38 | Briefs: $48 / £26 Size: 30-38 D-H / Briefs: (US:) 4-16 / (UK) 8-20 Today's Best Deals View at Bravissimo Reasons to buy + Sold as separates so you can get a great fit + Bra brand, so excellent knowledge of bust support + Timeless print Reasons to avoid - Not as extensive a size range as some brands

One of our favorite bra brands, Panache knows how to deliver the right level of support and lift, and this is evident through its extensive swimwear collection for large busts. Available up to an H cup, this timeless leopard print bikini can be transformed into a bandeau silhouette, showcasing its gravity defying properties. Paired with a high waisted brief, to create a smoothed midriff and hourglass silhouette, this is one bikini that you can keep in your summer capsule wardrobe for everything from spa trips to beach days and lounging around.