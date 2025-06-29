Courteney Cox just nailed smart casual styling, and her sporty footwear is the key to recreating this look

Courteney Cox was spotted in New York yesterday in an outfit that reminds us a pantsuit isn't exclusively for special occasions. Pairing soft gray tailoring with an unexpected shoe choice – laid-back sneakers, the star looked polished but relaxed.

If you're used to exclusively wearing your best pantsuit to formal occasions, this is your sign to re-wear it with some of your most comfortable sneakers for a directional and sporty feel. Cox swapped out traditional heels for light beige-gray adidas sneakers, a nod to her longstanding love of neutral footwear.

A smart casual outfit, this look manages to strike that rare balance of being both elevated and relaxed. She wore a sharp, fitted blazer, paired with loose high-waisted straight-leg pants, with a fitted white t-shirt tucked in underneath, and to finish, adidas sneakers in a muted greige color (beige/gray) with light gray stripes.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Courteney Cox accessorized her look with stacked gold necklaces that she draped effortlessly across her white t-shirt, and completed her ensemble with the coveted Bottega Veneta Concert Mini Intrecciato handbag.

Shop Courteney Cox's Tailored Look

A well-cut pantsuit is an investment that never really goes out of style. Working to look instantly put together for every occasion, from office days to dinners out, there isn't an occasion that tailoring doesn't work for.

In the summer, the trick is to opt for lighter shades, such as soft grays, oatmeals, or even bright white, and choose fabrics like linen blends or soft cottons. These will keep the structured look of classic tailoring but will be slightly more breathable than heavy fabrics. And what's great about a pantsuit is that you can wear the full set or break it apart, try pairing a blazer with barrel leg jeans or even shorts for more laid-back occasions.

Keep your footwear choice tonal with your tailoring for a seamless and elegant finish, the greige hue of Courteney's adidas trainers is highly on-trend for this season and thank to the quiet luxury feel of this colourway, this goes-with-everything hue won't go out of style anytime soon and will work right into fall and winter.