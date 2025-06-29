Courteney Cox just nailed smart casual styling, and her sporty footwear is the key to recreating this look
Her shoe of choice is available to buy today
Courteney Cox was spotted in New York yesterday in an outfit that reminds us a pantsuit isn't exclusively for special occasions. Pairing soft gray tailoring with an unexpected shoe choice – laid-back sneakers, the star looked polished but relaxed.
If you're used to exclusively wearing your best pantsuit to formal occasions, this is your sign to re-wear it with some of your most comfortable sneakers for a directional and sporty feel. Cox swapped out traditional heels for light beige-gray adidas sneakers, a nod to her longstanding love of neutral footwear.
A smart casual outfit, this look manages to strike that rare balance of being both elevated and relaxed. She wore a sharp, fitted blazer, paired with loose high-waisted straight-leg pants, with a fitted white t-shirt tucked in underneath, and to finish, adidas sneakers in a muted greige color (beige/gray) with light gray stripes.
Courteney Cox accessorized her look with stacked gold necklaces that she draped effortlessly across her white t-shirt, and completed her ensemble with the coveted Bottega Veneta Concert Mini Intrecciato handbag.
Shop Courteney Cox's Tailored Look
exact match
If you're looking to invest in some new sneakers, these are a fantastic find. With a soft greige color and iconic striped design, these shoes will instantly make any outfit look on-trend.
The unsung hero of every summer capsule closet – the white short-sleeve t-shirt. Tuck into tailoring, denim, or even a breezy summer skirt.
A well-cut pantsuit is an investment that never really goes out of style. Working to look instantly put together for every occasion, from office days to dinners out, there isn't an occasion that tailoring doesn't work for.
In the summer, the trick is to opt for lighter shades, such as soft grays, oatmeals, or even bright white, and choose fabrics like linen blends or soft cottons. These will keep the structured look of classic tailoring but will be slightly more breathable than heavy fabrics. And what's great about a pantsuit is that you can wear the full set or break it apart, try pairing a blazer with barrel leg jeans or even shorts for more laid-back occasions.
Keep your footwear choice tonal with your tailoring for a seamless and elegant finish, the greige hue of Courteney's adidas trainers is highly on-trend for this season and thank to the quiet luxury feel of this colourway, this goes-with-everything hue won't go out of style anytime soon and will work right into fall and winter.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.