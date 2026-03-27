Courteney Cox’s smart casual outfit relies on just 3 spring wardrobe staples

Elevated dressing doesn't have to be complicated and Courteney Cox just demonstrated why sometimes pairing spring capsule wardrobe staples together is all you need for a chic smart casual outfit formula.

While A-listers are often spotted in their red carpet finery, Courteney Cox just shared a video of herself playing the drums, but despite her musical talent, I was more distracted by her simple and elegant outfit idea, which is so easy to recreate.

Wearing tailored trousers, alongside a short-sleeved top and a pair of polished loafers, the actress looked relaxed, yet put together, sticking to two neutral colourways for a simple, pared-back outfit. Her beige straight-leg trousers were the accent to the otherwise black ensemble, and her minimalistic outfit was a lesson in quiet luxury dressing.

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Recreate Courteney Cox's Timeless Style

Jones New York Straight Leg Pants £61.06 at Nordstrom With a straight leg and easy mid-rise waist, these tailored trousers are an unfussy pair to style like Courteney has done. You get a touch of added interest thanks to an asymmetric button fastening, though they still have a subtle, sleek look. Anne Klein Short Sleeve Mock Neck Top £45.31 at Nordstrom A flattering, figure-skimming silhouette is further elevated by the mock-neck of this top, with short sleeves giving the style a versatile edge. Easy to layer under blazers or sleeveless dresses, it's also a great option for chillier, early spring climes. Mango Gathered Leather Moccasin £89.99 at Mango Made from 100% bovine leather, these loafers are a luxe pair to add to your footwear collection. Elevated but also easily styled with jeans and more casual staples, their low-profile design and subtle ruched detail make them a sleek style. M&S Cotton Rich Straight Leg Ankle Grazer Trousers £25 at M&S An easy straight-leg and flattering high waist, as well as an ankle-grazer length, give these classic trousers a subtle, contemporary silhouette that's effortless to style as Courteney has done. ALGALAROUND Women's T-Shirt £14.99 at Amazon Shoppers say that not only is this top of 'good quality,' but also that its 'mid sleeves are flattering' and that it has a 'nice long length, great for tucking into skirts or trousers.' With a high neck and figure-hugging silhouette, it makes for a flattering fit. M&S Leather Loafers £56 at M&S These real leather loafers look timeless and stylish, with their easy slip-on design and elegant ruching along the front. Their flat sole, low stacked heel and M&S's Insolia Flex technology make them comfortable wear, too.

Courteney’s outfit formula is one that can make pulling together smart casual outfit ideas and elevated office wear a breeze, especially on those days when you’re standing in front of your spring capsule wardrobe and are faced with the commonplace complaint, ‘I have nothing to wear!’

Everything about her outfit feels sleek and streamlined, from the flattering, form-fitting silhouette of her high-neck, short-sleeve top to the gently tapered ankle of her tailored trousers. Tucking her top into the waistband gives a clean silhouette that’s smart and flattering on the figure.

The low profile of her loafers highlights this streamlined feel, and while loafers continue to form just one of the many spring/summer shoe trends for 2026 this polished design is easy to integrate and wear for many years to come.