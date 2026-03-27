Courteney Cox’s smart casual outfit relies on just 3 spring wardrobe staples
Her pairing of tailored trousers and loafers makes elevated dressing so easy
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Elevated dressing doesn't have to be complicated and Courteney Cox just demonstrated why sometimes pairing spring capsule wardrobe staples together is all you need for a chic smart casual outfit formula.
While A-listers are often spotted in their red carpet finery, Courteney Cox just shared a video of herself playing the drums, but despite her musical talent, I was more distracted by her simple and elegant outfit idea, which is so easy to recreate.
Wearing tailored trousers, alongside a short-sleeved top and a pair of polished loafers, the actress looked relaxed, yet put together, sticking to two neutral colourways for a simple, pared-back outfit. Her beige straight-leg trousers were the accent to the otherwise black ensemble, and her minimalistic outfit was a lesson in quiet luxury dressing.Article continues below
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Recreate Courteney Cox's Timeless Style
Courteney’s outfit formula is one that can make pulling together smart casual outfit ideas and elevated office wear a breeze, especially on those days when you’re standing in front of your spring capsule wardrobe and are faced with the commonplace complaint, ‘I have nothing to wear!’
Everything about her outfit feels sleek and streamlined, from the flattering, form-fitting silhouette of her high-neck, short-sleeve top to the gently tapered ankle of her tailored trousers. Tucking her top into the waistband gives a clean silhouette that’s smart and flattering on the figure.
The low profile of her loafers highlights this streamlined feel, and while loafers continue to form just one of the many spring/summer shoe trends for 2026 this polished design is easy to integrate and wear for many years to come.
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Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
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