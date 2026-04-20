Cat Deeley's flattering wide-leg trousers and silk t-shirt outfit is spring dressing at its best
Neutral, easy-to-style and always on-trend, Cat Deeley's elevated t-shirt and trouser combo is worth recreating
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With sunny weather forecasted for the week ahead, Cat Deeley looked seasonally appropriate in a neutral-hued look for her first ITV This Morning show of the week. Wearing a relaxed, khaki silk t-shirt with wide-leg, sand-coloured trousers and heeled boots in a coordinating tone, the TV presenter looked elegant, well put together, but also relaxed in what was the ultimate smart casual ensemble to ease you into spring.
Although cotton t-shirts are a staple, Cat Deeley's luxe silk iteration from Reiss added a fancier feel to her overall look. With a beautiful sheen and a gentle billowing, the polished tee made this spring capsule wardrobe hero feel refreshed for the months ahead. Teaming this with very wide-leg trousers from ME+EM, and adding a slim tan belt at her middle, Cat balanced her proportions beautifully, creating an hourglass silhouette.
A neutral palette is a great choice for early spring. While summer weather demands bolder colourways, spring, when the weather is still cooler, and the sunshine fleeting, beige, sand and khaki offer a chic alternative to black that remains easy to style, but welcoming to warmer climes.
Cat Deeley looks chic in elevated basics
Get the look
Exact match
Give your t-shirt a luxe update with this silky style from British clothing brand Reiss. In a chic khaki hue, this neutral design will work effortlessly through the year, easily layered under a blazer or cardigan for an elevated twist on the usual cotton styles. Try half tucking this design into skirts, jeans or tailored trousers for the ultimate smart-casual outfit idea.
Exact match
Wide-leg trousers have become quite the capsule wardrobe staple and these extra wide ones from ME+EM have a delightfully contemporary twist that will give even your most basic t-shirt a fashion-forward spin. Keep your top half fitted and waist defined to ensure that the fabric doesn't swamp you, and team with an appropriate heel height so that they're just off the ground.
Helping to redefine her waist amongst the soft silky tee and wide-leg trousers, Cat smartly opts for a tonal, tan belt. This breaks up her top and bottom half, creating an hourglass silhouette, as the belt nips her in at the waist, but also helps to add structure to the gently billowing tee and very wide-legged trousers. The tan fits perfectly into this chic palette.
Silk t-shirts add an elevated touch to any casual ensemble, but they come at a pretty high price point due to the natural fabric. This high street alternative delivers the luxe, glossy look on a budget, a great buy for spring weather. The khaki hue taps into the spring/summer fashion trends for 2026, championing utilitarian styles through its colour and fit.
Another great high street alternative, these wide leg, pleated front, sand-coloured trousers from M&S deliver a similar look and feel to Cat Deeley's ME+EM pair, but a fraction of the price. A chic purchase to wear from AM to PM, team them with a tailored shirt for the office, added a fitted sweater for the weekends, or a silky tee for a dinner date.
A striking buckle, even on a simple belt creates a focal point at your waistline that will help to nip in your silhouette, creating an hourglass shape. This tan belt will work effortlessly with other earthy neutrals, while the gold triple ring buckle adds a designer-led feel to this chic high street buy. Use it to up-style everything from trench coats to jeans.
Completing her look with a pair of boots that tonally matched her trousers, Cat managed to make her legs look endless, and it's a great tip to lean into when styling floor-skimming trousers. The seamless colour block meant that Cat didn't chop her leg up, keeping one length of colour, making herself look longer.
The ITV presenter is a big fan of trousers with boots, and it's a great option for spring climes. Offering greater protection than ballet flats or court shoes, and a more polished finish that trainers or sandals, a heeled boot is a great addition to your spring wardrobe.
As we enter a weeks worth of sunny weather, we know that Cat will keep delivering on sensational spring style, leaning into contemporary fits, while still ensuring her looks are accessible, and easy to recreate on the high street.
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Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with twenty years' experience in the industry. Rivkie studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, and fell in love with styling and journalism, and has covered fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York, as well as shooting editorial all over the world.
Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has appeared on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career.
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