Cat Deeley's flattering wide-leg trousers and silk t-shirt outfit is spring dressing at its best

With sunny weather forecasted for the week ahead, Cat Deeley looked seasonally appropriate in a neutral-hued look for her first ITV This Morning show of the week. Wearing a relaxed, khaki silk t-shirt with wide-leg, sand-coloured trousers and heeled boots in a coordinating tone, the TV presenter looked elegant, well put together, but also relaxed in what was the ultimate smart casual ensemble to ease you into spring.

Although cotton t-shirts are a staple, Cat Deeley's luxe silk iteration from Reiss added a fancier feel to her overall look. With a beautiful sheen and a gentle billowing, the polished tee made this spring capsule wardrobe hero feel refreshed for the months ahead. Teaming this with very wide-leg trousers from ME+EM, and adding a slim tan belt at her middle, Cat balanced her proportions beautifully, creating an hourglass silhouette.

A neutral palette is a great choice for early spring. While summer weather demands bolder colourways, spring, when the weather is still cooler, and the sunshine fleeting, beige, sand and khaki offer a chic alternative to black that remains easy to style, but welcoming to warmer climes.

Cat Deeley looks chic in elevated basics

(Image credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

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Completing her look with a pair of boots that tonally matched her trousers, Cat managed to make her legs look endless, and it's a great tip to lean into when styling floor-skimming trousers. The seamless colour block meant that Cat didn't chop her leg up, keeping one length of colour, making herself look longer.

The ITV presenter is a big fan of trousers with boots, and it's a great option for spring climes. Offering greater protection than ballet flats or court shoes, and a more polished finish that trainers or sandals, a heeled boot is a great addition to your spring wardrobe.

As we enter a weeks worth of sunny weather, we know that Cat will keep delivering on sensational spring style, leaning into contemporary fits, while still ensuring her looks are accessible, and easy to recreate on the high street.