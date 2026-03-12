Move over denim shirts, Cat's chambray blouse is the spring-ready, lighter alternative that will update trouser outfits

Beaming into our living rooms for the final time this week, Cat Deeley rounded off a stylish week of outfits with a classic ensemble. Forgoing jeans and a nice top for a chambray shirt and tailored trousers, the ITV presenter looked fully spring-ready.

Elongating her silhouette with a pair of high-waisted, wide-leg trousers that featured a series of sailor-style buttons across the front, the eye was drawn up her silhouette and to the tucked-in blouse, creating a nipped-in waist.

Cat's pretty frilled-fronted chambray shirt was from Mint Velvet, and is a soft and feminine take on a denim shirt. Her smart, tailored trousers were from fashion and celebrity favourite ME+EM and are still in stock online.

Cat Deeley forgoes double-denim for tailored trousers

(Image credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Get the look

While Cat is pretty loyal to her favourite wide-leg jeans, the presenter added a polished spring finish to her look by swapping her denim bottoms for a pair of tailored trousers instead.

Giving her look a pretty, but relaxed feel, the frill detailing on her shirt, the fitted cuffs and fuller sleeves gave the light chambray piece a softer finish than most denim blouses.

Teaming the two together, the blue and navy hues felt exceptionally spring-ready, something that has been the overarching theme to Cat's wardrobe this week as the days are longer and the weather has significantly warmed. So if you're finding yourself asking, 'what should I wear today?' Cat's daily outfits definitely serve up plenty of seasonally appropriate inspiration.