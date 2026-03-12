Move over denim shirts, Cat's chambray blouse is the spring-ready, lighter alternative that will update trouser outfits

Teaming her blouse with high-waisted tailored trousers, Cat's smart-casual outfit was a spring winner

Cat Deeley wearing floral Farm Rio blouse and Donna Ida jeans on This Morning on 05 January, 2025
(Image credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)
Beaming into our living rooms for the final time this week, Cat Deeley rounded off a stylish week of outfits with a classic ensemble. Forgoing jeans and a nice top for a chambray shirt and tailored trousers, the ITV presenter looked fully spring-ready.

Elongating her silhouette with a pair of high-waisted, wide-leg trousers that featured a series of sailor-style buttons across the front, the eye was drawn up her silhouette and to the tucked-in blouse, creating a nipped-in waist.

Cat Deeley forgoes double-denim for tailored trousers

Cat Deeley, Ben Shephard &#039;This Morning&#039; TV show, London, UK By: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Asset ID: 16757841u

(Image credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Get the look

While Cat is pretty loyal to her favourite wide-leg jeans, the presenter added a polished spring finish to her look by swapping her denim bottoms for a pair of tailored trousers instead.

Giving her look a pretty, but relaxed feel, the frill detailing on her shirt, the fitted cuffs and fuller sleeves gave the light chambray piece a softer finish than most denim blouses.

Teaming the two together, the blue and navy hues felt exceptionally spring-ready, something that has been the overarching theme to Cat's wardrobe this week as the days are longer and the weather has significantly warmed. So if you're finding yourself asking, 'what should I wear today?' Cat's daily outfits definitely serve up plenty of seasonally appropriate inspiration.

Rivkie Baum
Fashion channel editor

Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with twenty years' experience in the industry. Rivkie studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, and fell in love with styling and journalism, and has covered fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York, as well as shooting editorial all over the world.


Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has appeared on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career. 

