Move over denim shirts, Cat's chambray blouse is the spring-ready, lighter alternative that will update trouser outfits
Teaming her blouse with high-waisted tailored trousers, Cat's smart-casual outfit was a spring winner
Beaming into our living rooms for the final time this week, Cat Deeley rounded off a stylish week of outfits with a classic ensemble. Forgoing jeans and a nice top for a chambray shirt and tailored trousers, the ITV presenter looked fully spring-ready.
Elongating her silhouette with a pair of high-waisted, wide-leg trousers that featured a series of sailor-style buttons across the front, the eye was drawn up her silhouette and to the tucked-in blouse, creating a nipped-in waist.
Cat's pretty frilled-fronted chambray shirt was from Mint Velvet, and is a soft and feminine take on a denim shirt. Her smart, tailored trousers were from fashion and celebrity favourite ME+EM and are still in stock online.Article continues below
Cat Deeley forgoes double-denim for tailored trousers
Get the look
Exact Match
ME+EM tailoring is absolutely standout and the clothing label is worn by a host of celebrities and Royals for good reason. These beautiful trousers feature a subtle sailor-style button detailing to elongate your silhouette.
Exact Match
An exact match, Cat's chambray shirt is similar to denim but much lighter in weight, making it a great spring option. The pretty ruffle detailing adds a feminine feel that is complemented by pearl buttons.
A similar style to Cat's frill-fronted blouse, albeit by a different British brand, Cat is a fan of Boden as she was wearing a spotted number from the label earlier this week. This pretty design gives denim shirts a softer feel.
With a traditional shirt collar and frill front, this denim shirt gives the best of both and can be worn done up, or open over a white t-shirt or tank top. The faded hue gives it a laidback feel that will work well as part of a white jeans outfit, too.
British clothing brand Reiss is well known for its excellent tailoring, and these navy trousers are no exception. The statement button detailing makes these an ideal choice to wear with a tucked-in top.
While Cat is pretty loyal to her favourite wide-leg jeans, the presenter added a polished spring finish to her look by swapping her denim bottoms for a pair of tailored trousers instead.
Giving her look a pretty, but relaxed feel, the frill detailing on her shirt, the fitted cuffs and fuller sleeves gave the light chambray piece a softer finish than most denim blouses.
Teaming the two together, the blue and navy hues felt exceptionally spring-ready, something that has been the overarching theme to Cat's wardrobe this week as the days are longer and the weather has significantly warmed. So if you're finding yourself asking, 'what should I wear today?' Cat's daily outfits definitely serve up plenty of seasonally appropriate inspiration.
Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with twenty years' experience in the industry. Rivkie studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, and fell in love with styling and journalism, and has covered fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York, as well as shooting editorial all over the world.
Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has appeared on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career.
