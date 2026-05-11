Don't wait for summer - H&M's £12.99 take on the iconic Hermès Oran sandal is the most elegant we've seen
Fusing two of the summer's key sandal styles, I can't believe they're only £12.99
The Hermès Oran sandal has reached icon status over the last couple of years, with the flat, barely-there shoe gracing the feet of some of the most fashionable A-listers and celebrities, from Meghan Markle and Jennifer Lopez to Eva Longoria.
The minimal and elegant sandal has become a staple thanks to its simple design. With a slim sole and singular, H-shaped strap, an ode to the fashion house’s name, its pared-back look makes it a sleek, versatile style to wear with everything from jeans and tailored trousers to floral midi dresses and floaty skirts.
The popularity of the sandal means it has inspired many high street stores to create their own lookalike versions, but H&M might just have released our favourite yet. Inspired by the iconic H-shaped strap and sleek, slip-on design of the Oran, they’ve bulked up the sole and given it an espadrille-inspired twist by adding a canvas insole and a braided trim to bring some summer-ready texture to its look. They’re available in tan and a metallic gold, both of which complement the natural hue of the braided sole – and they cost just £12.99, which makes them vastly more affordable than the £600 Hermès Oran sandals.
Shop H&M's Hermès-inspired espadrille sandals
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These are a seriously summery pair of shoes that exude a designer touch for a surprisingly affordable price. Easy to style, thanks to their neutral colourway, whether you're keeping things muted or playing around with the spring/summer fashion colour trends for 2026, you can trust an elevated pair of espadrille sandals, especially those that reference the Oran silhouette.
By adding a jute sole to the sleek, minimal sandals, H&M brings in a texture that’s synonymous with warm-weather dressing. The natural tone of the braided trim feels inherently summery, and this makes it a great choice to pair with seasonal staples like summer dresses, linen co-ords and beach-ready attire. But they can also be relied on in other ways, too.
These sandals make an ideal choice for warmer spring outfit ideas, such as wide-leg jeans and a light top. But make sure you pack them for your next holiday too, either in tan or the golden hue, as they'll look elegant with beach-side attire for alfresco dining, such as white floaty dresses or wide leg linen trousers.
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Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
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