Don't wait for summer - H&M's £12.99 take on the iconic Hermès Oran sandal is the most elegant we've seen

The Hermès Oran sandal has reached icon status over the last couple of years, with the flat, barely-there shoe gracing the feet of some of the most fashionable A-listers and celebrities, from Meghan Markle and Jennifer Lopez to Eva Longoria.

The minimal and elegant sandal has become a staple thanks to its simple design. With a slim sole and singular, H-shaped strap, an ode to the fashion house’s name, its pared-back look makes it a sleek, versatile style to wear with everything from jeans and tailored trousers to floral midi dresses and floaty skirts.

The popularity of the sandal means it has inspired many high street stores to create their own lookalike versions, but H&M might just have released our favourite yet. Inspired by the iconic H-shaped strap and sleek, slip-on design of the Oran, they’ve bulked up the sole and given it an espadrille-inspired twist by adding a canvas insole and a braided trim to bring some summer-ready texture to its look. They’re available in tan and a metallic gold, both of which complement the natural hue of the braided sole – and they cost just £12.99, which makes them vastly more affordable than the £600 Hermès Oran sandals.

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Shop H&M's Hermès-inspired espadrille sandals

H&M Espadrille Sandals £12.99 at H&M In a gorgeous brown-hue, this flat sandal can be dressed up or down with ease. Try it with white linen trousers, or an A-line shirt dress for ultimate summer style. H&M Espadrille Sandals £12.99 at H&M Available in a metallic hue, this design is ideal for poolside occasions, or a relaxed summer wedding, where just a touch of sparkle is needed.

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M&S Suede Buckle Flatform Fisherman Espadrilles £56 at M&S Ideal for wearing with jeans, skirts or dresses this summer, shoppers say these sandals are 'very comfortable'. In a trend-driven fisherman sandals silhouette, they're also available in a burnt orange hue. John Lewis Kallies Suede Open Toe Elasticated Flat Espadrille Sandals £79 at John Lewis These espadrille sandals look really unique, thanks to their low wedge sole and elasticated straps that go over the foot. A secure fit with plenty of design flair, what's not to love. Sézane Mariana Espadrilles £95 at Sézane These espadrilles are a great, closed-toe alternative to sandals that still feel summer-ready. Made from luxe leather and available in linen and ecru colourways, this hazelnut hue is a chic alternative for those who want a warm-weather shoe with added support.

These are a seriously summery pair of shoes that exude a designer touch for a surprisingly affordable price. Easy to style, thanks to their neutral colourway, whether you're keeping things muted or playing around with the spring/summer fashion colour trends for 2026, you can trust an elevated pair of espadrille sandals, especially those that reference the Oran silhouette.

By adding a jute sole to the sleek, minimal sandals, H&M brings in a texture that’s synonymous with warm-weather dressing. The natural tone of the braided trim feels inherently summery, and this makes it a great choice to pair with seasonal staples like summer dresses, linen co-ords and beach-ready attire. But they can also be relied on in other ways, too.

These sandals make an ideal choice for warmer spring outfit ideas, such as wide-leg jeans and a light top. But make sure you pack them for your next holiday too, either in tan or the golden hue, as they'll look elegant with beach-side attire for alfresco dining, such as white floaty dresses or wide leg linen trousers.