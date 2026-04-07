The return of this £29.99 Zara summer shoe is the biggest indicator yet that toe ring sandals are the trend not to ignore

Pedicures at the ready, now is the time to snap up the best sandals for spring and this season I'm swapping noisy flip-flops for toe ring sandals. With warm weather on the horizon, retailers are dropping some of the best pairs now, so act quickly.

Forget your favourite Birkenstocks - if you want to elevate your spring capsule wardrobe, just add a pair of toe ring sandals. This simple - yet elegant - strappy style can be worn day to night, everywhere from the city to the beach. Thanks to their multiple straps, these sandals will stay securely on your foot, unlike a flip-flop, making them some of the most comfortable sandals for women, and they're exceptionally stylish too.

The good news is that you don't need to spend a lot on this trend to nail it - last summer, Zara's toe ring sandals went viral for its chic, minimalist, designer-inspired style topped with a chunky gold toe ring, and its back in stock and under £30.

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ZARA Flat Sandals With Metal Detail £29.99 at Zara UK With a moulded footbed and supportive cross-over strap upper plus a cool chunky gold metal toe ring, these sandals were a fashion insider favourite last summer - snap them up before they sell out again.

Toe ring sandals are an instant shortcut to an elevated outfit, and the versatile style works with a variety of outfits. The low profile makes them a chic option to pair with your favourite jeans and a blazer. They will complement barrel-leg jeans and straight-leg styles alike, and the gold toe ring will immediately add a more thoughtful, put-together feel to denim, making them the perfect footwear for smart-casual outfit ideas.

The elegant style is also one of the best flat shoes to wear with dresses for the summer months, thanks to its unfussy style that won't detract from your frock. If you're looking for a pair that will work with pastels and softer spring colours, swap black for a caramel brown or burgundy.

MORE TOE RING SANDALS

While spring may still be a tad chilly, it's important to get ahead and be ready for warmer weather - avoid asking yourself 'what should I wear today?' and have a pair of stylish new sandals at your fingertips (or rather, toes) for the warm and sunny days ahead. Although toe ring sandals aren't listed as part of the jewellery trends for 2026, it's a look that certainly gives a nod to those bolder, chunkier metal pieces we're seeing for jewellery too, and it really ups the ante on directional footwear.

Whether you're wearing them with your most comfortable jeans or styling a satin slip skirt with a pair, you won't regret this versatile purchase.