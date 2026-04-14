Nautical, sporty and effortlessly cool – these £30 M&S sandals will add flair to just about any outfit

Rope-detailed sandals have been gaining momentum in recent summers, and we predict that, thanks to their nautical, sporty appeal, they'll remain a notable style for the months ahead. As with most trends, the look has trickled down from designer brands, with Miu Miu's Riviere thong sandals helping to define this shoe trend since their initial release in 2024.

And if you've recently been searching for Miu Miu flipflops or sandals, or simply want a spring shoe that stands out from the crowd, we've got good news for you. M&S have released a pair of rope detailed sandals that capture the same look and feel as a coveted Miu Miu style, and the best part is that they are only £30.

The British clothing brand M&S has indulged fashion-lovers this season with so many excellent new-in pieces that it's actually becoming hard to resist buying everything. However, these rope sandals have to be one of the coolest sandals on the high street, and they happen to be a designer lookalike too.

Get the look

save M&S Strappy Footbed Rope Detail Sandals £30 at M&S These sandals feature a vibrant red, white and black flecked rope strap similar to Miu Miu's design. They also have a contoured footbed for maximum comfort and a black heel strap for keeping your feet secure. The knotted rope design makes them ideal for adding a subtle statement to your favourite everyday outfits. spend Miu Miu Riviere Leather-Trimmed Thong Sandals in Red £690 at Mytheresa These rope sandals from Miu Miu were an unexpected summer favourite when they were first released, with celebrities, including Elle Fanning, wearing the chic sandal design. We predict that this summer we will see a continuation of this trend, with high street brands such as M&S and Hush releasing similar styles.

Shop More Rope Sandals

Hush Leona Rope Sandal £80 at Hush For a more pared-back look, these rope sandals are the chicest find. They feature a trending thong design and a brown rope fastening, which adds to their versatile appeal. Flòwze FlÒ Sandals £90 at Farfetch Made by the Italian brand Flòwze these rope sandals are the perfect holiday staple. They feature a bold red and brown rope detail and tie-fastening ankle strap for extra flair. Free People Jeffrey Campbell for Free People Sunset Blvd. Wrap Sandals £44 at Free People Coming with two interchangeable straps in different shades, you get two-for-one with these wrap sandals. They also feature comfortable jelly soles so you can wear them all day long.

Although they have a sporty, utility design, rope sandals have been elevated into something far more fashion-forward, with colourful wraparound ties and leather soles. And M&S's release of this style definitely ties into a wider trend we've seen this year, which is geared towards sporty fashion influences, including bold stripes, anorak jackets and elevated versions of athleisure wear.

When it comes to styling rope sandals, they are perfect for everyday due to their functional, flat design, making them a cool, on-trend addition to your spring outfit ideas. They bring a sporty, nautical edge to a look, so you can try contrasting them with a floaty midi-skirt or dress; however, they will also add flair to your favourite denim jeans.

If you've had your eye on the Miu Miu Riviere thong sandals but you're shopping on a high-street budget, M&S's lookalike will have people mistaking them for the real thing, and as they are only £30, saving you £660.

M&S rope sandals tap into a few of the spring/summer shoe trends 2026, with their thong sandal design and practical, sporty edge. If you're looking to update your current footwear collection, this style offers a low-effort way to add edge to your everyday outfits.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

With a nod to utilitarianism, thanks to the practical climbing rope-style material, these are a trend-ticking shoe that will add a fancy footnote to jeans and dress outfits over the coming months.