Nautical, sporty and effortlessly cool – these £30 M&S sandals will add flair to just about any outfit
One of the best interpretations of Miu Miu's Riviere thong sandals, this warm-weather-ready shoe gives you style on a budget
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Rope-detailed sandals have been gaining momentum in recent summers, and we predict that, thanks to their nautical, sporty appeal, they'll remain a notable style for the months ahead. As with most trends, the look has trickled down from designer brands, with Miu Miu's Riviere thong sandals helping to define this shoe trend since their initial release in 2024.
And if you've recently been searching for Miu Miu flipflops or sandals, or simply want a spring shoe that stands out from the crowd, we've got good news for you. M&S have released a pair of rope detailed sandals that capture the same look and feel as a coveted Miu Miu style, and the best part is that they are only £30.
The British clothing brand M&S has indulged fashion-lovers this season with so many excellent new-in pieces that it's actually becoming hard to resist buying everything. However, these rope sandals have to be one of the coolest sandals on the high street, and they happen to be a designer lookalike too.
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These sandals feature a vibrant red, white and black flecked rope strap similar to Miu Miu's design. They also have a contoured footbed for maximum comfort and a black heel strap for keeping your feet secure. The knotted rope design makes them ideal for adding a subtle statement to your favourite everyday outfits.
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These rope sandals from Miu Miu were an unexpected summer favourite when they were first released, with celebrities, including Elle Fanning, wearing the chic sandal design. We predict that this summer we will see a continuation of this trend, with high street brands such as M&S and Hush releasing similar styles.
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Although they have a sporty, utility design, rope sandals have been elevated into something far more fashion-forward, with colourful wraparound ties and leather soles. And M&S's release of this style definitely ties into a wider trend we've seen this year, which is geared towards sporty fashion influences, including bold stripes, anorak jackets and elevated versions of athleisure wear.
When it comes to styling rope sandals, they are perfect for everyday due to their functional, flat design, making them a cool, on-trend addition to your spring outfit ideas. They bring a sporty, nautical edge to a look, so you can try contrasting them with a floaty midi-skirt or dress; however, they will also add flair to your favourite denim jeans.
If you've had your eye on the Miu Miu Riviere thong sandals but you're shopping on a high-street budget, M&S's lookalike will have people mistaking them for the real thing, and as they are only £30, saving you £660.
M&S rope sandals tap into a few of the spring/summer shoe trends 2026, with their thong sandal design and practical, sporty edge. If you're looking to update your current footwear collection, this style offers a low-effort way to add edge to your everyday outfits.
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With a nod to utilitarianism, thanks to the practical climbing rope-style material, these are a trend-ticking shoe that will add a fancy footnote to jeans and dress outfits over the coming months.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
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