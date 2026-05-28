Amal Clooney just convinced me to wear shorts again - and it’s all thanks to this trending print

When it comes to dressing for warmer weather, I tend to self-consciously choose midi dresses over mini skirts or shorts. Knowing how to style shorts so you can wear them with confidence is a bit of an art form, and this outfit on Amal Clooney is convincing me not to overthink it!

She's pictured in Lake Como back in 2015, wearing a pair of black and white polka dot print shorts that are spot on for the spring/summer fashion trends 2026. Not only are polka dots everywhere at the moment, but on a pair of shorts, they also work to draw the eye to the shorts rather than towards any areas you're worried about showing. Pairing them with a simple black top and wedge sandals allows the shorts to be the statement piece.

Amal's style features perfectly proportioned polka dots and a relatively loose fit, but if you were looking for a slightly longer option, there are plenty of those out there on the virtual high street.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop polka dot shorts

How to style yours

M&S Pure Cotton Cap Sleeve T-Shirt £13 at M&S Amal styled her shorts with a simple black top. This cap sleeve options gives you a bit of upper arm coverage, which I personally feel more confident in than camisoles. Rixo Thome 18ct Gold Plated earrings in Gold £95 at Rixo Amal is rarely pictured without a statement pair of drop earrings, and this Rixo design is perfect for summer. Next Black Standard/Wide Fit Closed Toe Platform Espadrille Wedges £42 at Next Espadrille wedges are a surefire way to look glamorous but stay comfortable and cool at this time of year. The heel height on these is really manageable, so they're worth every penny.

Polka dots are huge news for 2026, and whilst an occasion dress feels like the most obvious way to tick the trend off your list, a pair of shorts like Amal's is an unexpected way to lean in.

My best advice is not to add other prints like florals or stripes, allowing the spots to take centre stage. And also just to have confidence and love your legs in shorts - the truth is, nobody's worrying as much as you are!