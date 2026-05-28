Amal Clooney just convinced me to wear shorts again - and it’s all thanks to this trending print
Her polka dot shorts are an elevated alternative to denim cut-offs for summer
When it comes to dressing for warmer weather, I tend to self-consciously choose midi dresses over mini skirts or shorts. Knowing how to style shorts so you can wear them with confidence is a bit of an art form, and this outfit on Amal Clooney is convincing me not to overthink it!
She's pictured in Lake Como back in 2015, wearing a pair of black and white polka dot print shorts that are spot on for the spring/summer fashion trends 2026. Not only are polka dots everywhere at the moment, but on a pair of shorts, they also work to draw the eye to the shorts rather than towards any areas you're worried about showing. Pairing them with a simple black top and wedge sandals allows the shorts to be the statement piece.
Amal's style features perfectly proportioned polka dots and a relatively loose fit, but if you were looking for a slightly longer option, there are plenty of those out there on the virtual high street.
Shop polka dot shorts
These shorts are a linen blend, making them ideal for the heatwave. You could dress them down with your most comfortable sandals, or up with some vintage-style heels.
If the only shorts you own are denim cut-offs, then these tailored shorts will really elevate your everyday style. Add the matching blazer for a fresh twist on trouser suits.
How to style yours
Polka dots are huge news for 2026, and whilst an occasion dress feels like the most obvious way to tick the trend off your list, a pair of shorts like Amal's is an unexpected way to lean in.
My best advice is not to add other prints like florals or stripes, allowing the spots to take centre stage. And also just to have confidence and love your legs in shorts - the truth is, nobody's worrying as much as you are!
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Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.
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