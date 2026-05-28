Dreaming of a cool night's sleep? This bedding hack will deliver relief for rest during heatwaves

It's no secret that UK homes aren't built for the heat; that fact is never more obvious than when you're trying to sleep through a heatwave. Luckily, there are some ways you can cool yourself down enough to rest.

Thankfully, there are several ways to cool a room down even without AC. It can be a little more challenging to keep your body cool while you sleep in the heat. Even when you're consciously avoiding making cooling mistakes, our beds are naturally designed to hold heat, so making them feel cold is quite difficult when temperatures reach record highs.

Along with investing in some cooling sheets to get you through the warmth, there is one genius trick you can do for instant cooling relief to help you drift off peacefully.

A post shared by Lynsey Queen Of Clean (@lynsey_queenofclean) A photo posted by on

As well as having one of the best cooling fans running in your room, there is something else you can do to cool down your bed drastically and help you get some proper sleep.

"Struggling with the heat at night? I've got a really simple hack for you. This is a white cotton sheet that I've put into a zipped bag, as you can see, just pop it in a bag like this. It's a double sheet perfect for keeping cool, and then just take that to the freezer and pop it in," explains Lynsey Crombie, Queen of Clean and Home Expert (@lynsey_queenofclean at Instagram).

"It needs to be in the freezer for about fifteen minutes before you go to bed. When you get into your bed later with your nice cold sheet, you're going to be lovely and cool, give it a try!" finishes Lynsey.

Shop cooling bedding options

Dunelm Cotton Muslin Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set £51.20 at Dunelm Made from pure cotton muslin, this affordable bedding set is naturally breathable, soft, and versatile enough to work year-round. Panda London 100% Bamboo Bedding Set - Uk Single / Pure White £110 at Panda London Naturally breathable and moisture-wicking, bamboo bedding helps disperse heat exceptionally well, so it's ideal for hot sleepers and heatwaves. The White Company Savoy Egyptian Cotton Bed Linen Collection View at The White Company Although more expensive for the full set Eqyptian cotton is cool to the touch, breathable and timeless investment.

If you don't have a flat sheet, then you can also use a fitted sheet; either way, putting them in the freezer in an airtight bag (to keep them clean and odourless) will provide immediate relief.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And if you really struggle keeping your bed cool in the summer, we'd also recommend doing this same trick with your pillowcases. That way you your face is cooled and not just your body.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's no easy feat, keeping your bedroom cool in hot weather, but knowing what's actually helpful in reducing the temperature and what hacks are a waste of time can make all the difference.

If you're a hot sleeper all year round, then it might be time to invest in one of the best cooling mattresses on the market, so that you're covered even when the winter night sweats keep you up.

There are many ways you can help yourself sleep better in the heat, from having a cooling shower before bed to drinking plenty of water.