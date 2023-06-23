How to keep a bedroom cool in summer: 14 expert tips to beat the heat

If you’ve been desperately trying to figure out how to keep your bedroom cool this summer, you’re not alone. Hot weather is every bit as synonymous with sleep loss as it is with garden parties and barbecues (albeit infinitely less fun).

It doesn't help that heat makes you tired to begin with. Then factor in that summer nights mean the body has fewer natural cues to switch off and all of that tossing and turning in a pile of tangled bedding each night means it's harder to fall asleep fast than ever before.

So, what's the solution to keeping rooms cool without ac? Opening the windows doesn't work: it just leaks disruptive noise into our room, not to mention a seemingly never-ending stream of pollen and mosquitoes. Sleeping naked is uncomfortable, dampening the sheets is even worse, and don't even get us started on the arguments that sharing a bed in sweltering climes can cause.

How to keep a bedroom cool without ac

Just as there are plenty of ways to keep your house warm in winter, so there are ways to keep your bedroom cool all summer long.

From investing in breathable bedding and the best dehumidifiers, to keeping curtains, blinds and windows closed throughout the day, these are the best expert-approved ways to give your bedroom the cooldown effect it so desperately needs.

1. Avoid charging your tech at night

It's become an unstoppable force of habit: when we go to bed, we pop our phones on charge beside us. When it comes to figuring out how to keep your bedroom cool, though, one of the easiest steps you can take is to banish tech from the bedroom.

"As hard as it may be for some, it’s time to stop scrolling on TikTok in bed," says Mary Love, head of product & innovation at sustainable sleep-tech firm Simba.

"Using your phone in bed – especially whilst it’s on charge – can generate heat and make you feel hotter. Likewise with a laptop, if you’re watching a film on a laptop in bed, this can generate heat as well!"

We can't just avoid using our tech in the bedroom, we need to unplug our smartphones too. That's right: charging your gadgets at night causes them to radiate heat, which will in turn heat up your room, and thus affect your sleep.

"Instead, choose to charge them first thing in the morning when it is cooler and you are awake," says Colette Toman, interior stylist at Make My Blinds. "Not only will doing this reduce the room temperature, it will also save you money as most devices don’t need to be charged for the duration of the time you’re asleep."

2. Keep blinds and curtains closed

Windows open, or windows shut? It's the big debate that rages on every summer for how to keep cool, with many insisting that an open window is a surefire way to keep your bedroom cool.

"Although is it a natural response to open windows to let the airflow through your home, it will actually do the opposite and let the hot air in instead," says Colette.

"However, windows and doors can be left open if needed, so long as curtains and blinds are kept closed to deflect the sunlight, which in turn, should lower the temperature within your home."

Sabrina Panizza, one of the co-founders of PL Studio, adds: "During the day, it is always recommended to lower the blinds and close curtains to keep sunlight and hot air from moving into your home. "

"You might also want to consider honeycomb blinds, as their cellular pleated design provides an insulation barrier that reduces the exchange of heat in summer (they can block up to 80% of unwanted solar heat) and maintains warmth in the winter."

3. Install blackout blinds

Blackout blinds don't just keep late-night and early-morning sunlight out of your bedroom: they can also help to keep the heat out, too.

"Window treatments are an important element when it comes to ensuring a good night’s sleep during the hottest months," says Sabrina. "Installing blackout blinds is one of the top bedroom design tips for better sleep, as total darkness is vital to falling asleep easily."

Colette adds: “One of the top choices of blinds for a heatwave would be a blackout blind, as they effectively block out any sunlight during the day, therefore cooling down your rooms. If you're considering having new blinds fitted, then a recommendation would be to choose a light color, especially whites and light greys as they will soak up fewer rays from the sun.”

4. Make a DIY aircon unit

No AC? No problem! You can hack your own air conditioning unit using a bowl of ice and an electric fan.

"Put some ice in a shallow baking tray, pan, or bowl and place it in front of a high-quality fan," says Mary. "As the ice begins to melt, the breeze will pick up the moisture and disperse a cooling mist across the room. This will make a huge difference on those stuffy nights!"

If you prefer a mess-free alternative, try freezing two or three small plastic drink bottles filled with water and then positioning them in front of the fan.

Misting fans, too, offer a similar effect, providing a touch of moist, cool air to the fan’s ventilation.

5. Let your houseplants do the hard work for you

That's right, it seems the humble houseplant isn't just a beautiful addition to your home – it can also help to keep your bedroom cool.

"Some of the best plants for the bedroom can actually help lower the temperature of the space," says Sabrina. "As they consume hot air for their natural processes, plants will often release excess water into the air from their leaves, and by releasing evaporated water, plants cool themselves and the surrounding environment."

She adds: "Some of the best cooling plants to include in your bedroom are Ficus Benjaminas (one of the few trees that grow well indoors), Ficus Elasticas (also known as Rubber Plants), Chinese Evergreens, palms, and Mother in law’s tongues."

All the best places online to buy plants will be able to advise on the most suitable houseplants for your room, depending on light quality and whether or not you have pets or young children (some are poisonous).

6. Create a cross-breeze

A cross-breeze occurs when there is an entry and exit point for air, allowing wind and the natural movement of air to cool your bedroom down. This means, yes, you should open more windows at night. After the sun has gone down.

"Air flow is crucial for a good night’s sleep," says Sabrina, "and this is one of the fastest ways to increase air circulation in your home, not to mention the most effective!

"Open windows in every room, and be sure that you keep the doors open so you don’t block out any air flow. The idea is to essentially create a cross ventilation system to flow air from one part of the house to the other."

Sabrina adds: "You only need to open the window 1 to 2 inches (2.5 to 5.1 cm) in order to start drawing the hot air out of the room!"

However, Mary cautions: "If it seems like it’s hotter outside than it is inside, I’d recommend keeping your windows shut, as you don’t want the hot, stuffy air outside to heat up your room. If you’re unsure, take a step outside for a few minutes and decide what’s best for you."

7. Invest in a high-quality mattress

If you are willing to spend some money in your quest to keep your bedroom cool, it might be time to invest in a new cooling mattress.

“For sleepers who tend to overheat all year round, look for a mattress that is designed to regulate body temperature," says Hannah Shore, Silentnight Sleep Expert. "Many of these are scientifically proven to keep the sleeper cooler, for a more refreshing night’s sleep.”

Look for a spring or hybrid mattress that wicks away heat and sweat – and avoid heat-trapping memory foam at all costs. Check out the latest mattress deals to get the best value on your investment.

8. Purchase a cooling mattress pad

If you aren't able to afford a new mattress (or if you don't want to change yours because you love it dearly), we have an alternative: cooling mattress pads can help reduce heat retention through their design and materials.

"Most temperature-regulating toppers are infused with gel, graphite, or some sort of cooling technology to help you dissipate heat throughout the night," says Sabrina.

"The most advanced models can even pump cooled water through tiny tubes in the pad to lower your bed’s temperature."

We recommend Sleep Zone's machine washable pad (available from $29.99 via Amazon), as over 10,000 Amazon reviews have praised it for not just its cooling abilities, but for the fact it makes them feel as if they are "sleeping in a cloud."

9. Swap out your bedding

When it comes to finding the very best sheets and bedding for the hot and oppressive summer months, look for something breathable.

“If you have difficulty sleeping during the warmer months, you should consider having a different ensure your bedding is made from breathable fibers," says Heather. "Natural fibers are the best at temperature regulating."

Linen, cotton, and percale are all counted among the best materials for temperature regulating – with linen being particularly ideal if you sleep with a partner who tends to get hotter or colder than you: this clever fabric will adjust to you both.

However, some people may find these materials a little heavy. If this is you, "opt for lightweight polyester sheets, as these will offer you a breathable sleeping environment," says Heather.

10. Consider buying a dehumidifier

When it's particularly hot and sticky, it's worth mulling over whether or not it's worth investing in a dehumidifier for its benefits.

"Humidity can make a room feel hot and stagnant, making it difficult to sleep," says Sabrina. "Excess humidity can also increase wakefulness throughout the night, and reduce the amount of time spent in deep sleep.

"Dehumidifiers work by neutralizing moisture content in the air, creating an environment that feels cooler and lighter, promoting restful sleep."

Remember: a dehumidifier will not lower the temperature of your room, but its efforts to remove humid air can make you feel cooler.

11. Use your fan effectively

Remember how we talked about creating a cross breeze? In bedrooms with two windows that are in line with each other, aim a fan out one window while allowing fresh air to flow in through the other.

"With fans, you get what you pay for," says Mary. "If you don't mind that constant hum sound, then head down to your local shop and pick up a cheap one. But, if you want to invest a bit more money, we'd recommend looking for one with added purifying benefits."

Something like the Blueair Blue Pure Purifying Fan "won't just help to keep you cool in summer: it’s also a purifier to circulate clean air – an ideal addition to the bedroom."

12. Choose a portable AC unit

More affordable than air conditioning, a portable unit is a brilliant addition to the bedroom, as you can turn it on for a few hours before bed (with the windows and doors closed, of course) and cool down your room before it's time to sleep.

Here are a few of our favorites:

Wavego Portable Air Conditioners Fan View at Amazon $62.99 at Amazon $79.99/£65 | This portable air conditioner scores rave reviews (4.6 out of 5 overall) on Amazon for ease of use and value for money. With its 1400ml sealed water tank, the air conditioner unit can work continuously for 8-10. The small but mighty device is equipped with a high-performance motor and unique air duct design which can lower the surrounding temperature to 45-50°F, to offer instantly cooler air. Black+Decker 14,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner View at Wayfair $399 at Amazon $411.57 at Wayfair $443.95 /£365 | This versatile Black+Decker portable air conditioner unit cools the air down to 61 degrees Fahrenheit, dehumidifies up to 90 pints every 24 hours, and circulates air with 3 fan settings to stand up to summer heat in rooms up to 450 sq. ft. It's these winning attributes that gained the model a 4.5-star rating with Wayfair customers. Yovikin 4-IN-1 Portable Air Conditioner View at Amazon $199.76 /£159 |This is Amazon's choice for portable air conditioners, with an impressive 5-star rating. With a generous 5-liter water tank this portable unit is not only used as an air conditioner and fan but also as a humidifier and air purifier to ensure you not only escape the hot air but also keep you out of the dry air.

13. Invest in Venetian blinds

If you prefer something a little more aesthetically pleasing than a blackout blind, you're in luck: wooden Venetian blinds are every bit as effective when it comes to keeping your bedroom cool.

"Blocking the light while letting in the air, wooden Venetian blinds are excellent when it comes to keeping the temperature down in the home, as they allow you to adjust the amount of light filtering into the room by altering the size of the gap between the slats," says Sabrina.

Even better? "The wood also acts as a natural heat conductor, helping to keep the warm air out during the summer months."

14. Redecorate

If you're in the mood for a little DIY, and your bedroom often feels stuffy and overheated, then look beyond the interior paint color trends and focus instead on the colors that can help cool a room – for example, the best white paint colors.

As per the people at Ivan's Painting, "any rooms that have large windows or soak up more heat during the day should be painted in lighter colors," such as "grays, pastels, white and off-white, or beige".

Why? Because these are the colors that reflect the majority of UV rays they’re hit with.

Don't worry: if you tend to favor dramatic colors like reds and purples, there is a solution – opt for cooler versions like rose, lavender, and lilac instead.