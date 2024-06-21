How to keep your bed cool in summer: 5 tips from sleep experts

During the summer months, it can feel almost impossible to get a good night's sleep. The insufferable heat and humidity make it harder to drift off and stay in a restful state of slumber. So, how can you keep your bed cool to battle late-night sweats and insomnia?

Some of the best ways to cool down a room without AC are easy to apply to your everyday routine. However, despite your best efforts to keep your bedroom cool, it may still prove too hot to handle because of how warm your actual bed is.

With the scorching temperatures fast approaching we wasted no time asking the sleep experts specifically how to keep a bed cool in summer heat to ensure we get some well-deserved rest.

How to keep a bed cool in summer

Are you already tired of slipping into those sticky and suffocating covers on a summer's night? Here are seven easy ways to help you sleep in the heat, to put an end to tossing and turning all night.

1. Use a cold water bottle

Similar to how you can use expert fan hacks to upgrade the power of your electric fan, using your hot water bottle in unique ways can also help you snooze in summer.

"Rather than freezing a hot water bottle with cold water, as this could damage the hot water bottle material," warns Dr Hana Patel, a sleep expert at Time4Sleep. "instead fill it with icy water and leave this in the bed for an hour before going to sleep."

She does however recommend removing the bottle just before you go to sleep as any contact with your skin may cause discomfort and should the bottle be particularly cold it could damage your skin.

2. Switch to temperature-regulating bedding

Having some of the best sheets on your bed that are specifically designed to promote a cool, temperature-regulated sleep will make a huge difference in your overall sleep hygiene.

"Switch to lighter bedding ahead of a heatwave. This will give you time to get comfortable with regulating your temperature ahead of any particularly hot periods in the peak of summer," explains Dr Patel.

These Soft & Silky Specialist Temperature Balancing 400 Thread Count Cotton sheets at John Lewis have amazing customer reviews to certify the cooling qualities.

"You may want to test the benefits of a lighter tog duvet from 4.5-7 togs or even just a breathable flat cotton sheet. Consider a temperature-regulating mattress if you’ve found yourself to be consistently uncomfortable with sleep over the last few summer seasons," she continues.

3. Freeze your sheets

Looking for ways to cool down may lead you down some rather unorthodox paths, one of them being freezing your bed sheets.

"You can try freezing your sheets to enjoy a cold snap as you get into bed but make sure you pop them into a resealable plastic bag to avoid the sheet becoming wet," explains Dr Patel.

"It should only take around half an hour in the freezer for your sheets to reach a comfortable cool temperature as you want to be sure you don’t actually freeze them."

4. Buy a wool mattress topper or protector

This one may take you by surprise at first, but investing in a high-quality wool mattress topper can completely transform your summer bed set-up. Our home team particularly love the wool mattress topper from the WoolRoom, with Homes Editor Tamara Kelly saying her wool bedding has changed her life.

And the sleep experts agree, Laura Burnett the head buyer at Feather & Black says, "A wool mattress topper will also help keep the bed cool and comfortable, while adding an extra layer of comfort. Wool is very adept at regulating the body temperature and super supportive too."

5. Choose a breathable cooling mattress

Whilst you may already think you have one of the best mattresses money can buy, you may not have considered heat regulation. Sometimes it's not until the hotter weather comes that we realise just how warm we get during the night and that's when having one of the best cooling mattresses can be life-changing.

"To help promote a better night’s sleep, ideally a decrease in body temperature will help to combat interruptions in the sleep cycle," says Rebecca Mayes, a sleep expert at bed manufacturer Harrison Spinks. As a result, cooling mattresses made with breathable components should help you sleep better and longer."

Many mattress suppliers will specify if a particular model is cooling however it's always best to look out for absorbent, high-breathability fibre and wool filling options to ensure your cooling mattress works to keep you cool.

FAQs

Why is my bed making me so hot?

There are several reasons that your bed might be getting particularly hot, and the warm weather outside is of course the main one. However, if you're avoiding all the home cooling mistakes, then you might still be left confused.

Hafiz Shariff, Founder of Owl + Lark a sleep wellbeing company, says, "If you’re finding yourself feeling too hot in bed, it’s likely down to the type of mattress you have, the bedding materials you use, and your body’s natural temperature regulation."

He continues, "Memory foam and traditional spring mattresses can retain heat, while synthetic fabrics like polyester can trap moisture and warmth. If you’re in the market for a new mattress, look for one with better airflow properties and use moisture-wicking, breathable bedding to prevent overheating."

Creating a cooler bed, through mattress, bedding and clothing choice will ultimately make sleeping a lot easier through the summer months. Whilst it can be hard to regulate your body's temperature, having a bed that's designed to do so will have you sleeping much sounder.

How do I cool down my bed fast?

Looking for a quick fix? Whilst there aren't many ways to immediately cool down your bed, Stephany Aubrey, sleep and brand specialist at Zinus has a couple of tips.

"Opening a window is one thing, but creating a good airflow is another. By creating cross ventilation using the breeze outside, your bedroom will feel naturally cooler. To do this, locate which direction the outside wind is blowing, and open a window or door on the side of the room that will allow it to come straight in," she suggests.

"Then, open one on the opposite side of the room. This two-window method ensures that stagnant hot air gets swept up and carried outside, leaving things comfortably cool inside," Stephany says.

Aside from this, she recommends drawing your shades and closing your blinds around two hours before you go to bed. By eliminating the light sources your room will cool down significantly and allow for a more comfortable sleep when you do decide to call it a night.

If you're struggling to keep cool through the sweltering summer months, try out some of these tips and should your budget allow make some investments into your sleep routine.

When it comes to staying cool in summer, we all know keeping near a fan and staying hydrated are some of the best choices to make. Of course, it's not just how you set up your bed that will ensure a cool night's sleep, what you wear for bed is also important. Choosing some of the best pyjamas for night sweats might just transform your sleep routine overnight.

"To stay cool in bed you should stick to natural fibres such as cotton," advises Dr Lindsay Browning, a psychologist and sleep expert at And So To Bed, "Cotton pyjamas are great for the heat because they can help to wick away moisture, such as sweat."

She explains that this will help lower your temperature because the vapour is free to transfer through the fibre, which will lower the humidity between the fibre and the body providing you with a cool feeling.