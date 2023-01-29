Best pajamas for night sweats to ensure a comfortable night's sleep

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you’re fending off hot flushes, you need the best pajamas for night sweats. Cooling pajamas are designed to be breathable and wick away any moisture, ensuring you have an undisturbed night’s sleep.

While the best cooling pajamas won’t necessarily stop all your night sweats, they are useful in reducing your flushes and making you feel more comfortable at night. Choosing nightwear that’s loose-fitting is one way to go but it’s also important to consider the fabric they’re made from.

Katie Taylor (opens in new tab), CEO & Founder of Latte Lounge (opens in new tab), a website full or resources for women over 40, says that natural fibers are the way to go when it comes to sleepwear and night sweats.

“Women who suffer from night sweats (or indeed hot flushes) should try to dress in fabrics made from lightweight, natural and breathable fibers,” she says. “Invest in some good quality bedding and sleepwear that’s been specifically designed to help manage menopausal symptoms such as night sweats and hot flushes. There are many companies out there now who use fabrics specifically designed to cool the skin, wick away moisture, release heat and reduce odors.”

As well as investing in the best cooling pajamas, Katie suggests a bedtime routine can also help to reduce night sweats.

“Incorporating relaxation techniques into your night-time routine, such as mindfulness, meditation, yoga, or Pilates, can be very helpful before bed,” she says. “Some women find CBT helpful in reducing the impact on their life so, although it won’t stop the night sweats, it can help you to cope a bit better.”

What to look for when selecting the best pajamas for night sweats

When it comes to choosing the best pajamas for night sweats, stay away from synthetic fabrics, such as satin and polyester. Not only do they trap in the heat, but also leave moisture next to your skin, leaving you feeling hot and clammy.

On the other hand, natural fabrics, such as cotton or hemp, have great moisture-wicking properties that draw the dampness away from you. They also have the ability to warm you up, which ironically is often needed after post-hot flushes as your body tends to feel chilly.

Don’t discount all synthetic fabrics though, those made from bamboo, for example, can help regulate your temperature and feel soft next to the skin.

Other things to consider are a relaxed fit to allow air to circulate around your body, seam-free tops and bottoms to avoid irritating sensitive, perimenopause, and menopausal skin, and fabrics that have anti-bacterial properties to prevent any odor.

Best pajamas for night sweats

(Image credit: M&S)

1. M&S Cool Comfort™ COTTON MODAL PAJAMA SET Best for largest range of sizes Specifications RRP: $51.99 / £30 Size: US: 2-18/ UK: 6-22 Material: 50% cotton, 50% modal Care: Machine wash at 40°C Today's Best Deals View at M&S (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Large range of sizes + Chic, traditional style + Machine washable Reasons to avoid - Not 100% cotton

If you’re looking for the best pajamas for women who need extra help keeping cool at night, these ones by M&S tick lots of boxes. Featuring M&S’ special Cool Comfort™ technology these pajamas cleverly keep you feeling cool when it's warm and also warm when it's cool, making them the perfect nightwear for all-year round.

The classic styling will never go out of date, while the sizes are inclusive, and they come in at a good price considering their versatility. While they obviously go together as a set, the bottoms can also be worn with a cami or vest top for when it’s either super warm or your night sweats are severe. Thanks to the addition of modal, these pajamas have some stretch in them ensuring a comfortable fit. A good all-rounder pair of pajamas that will keep you cool, while looking good.

(Image credit: Aspiga)

2. ASPIGA Organic Cotton Pajama Set Best for sensitive skin Specifications RRP: $130 / £90 Size: XS-XXL Material: 100% GOTS certified organic cotton Care: Machine wash at 30°C Today's Best Deals View at Aspiga (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Gorgeous choice of different patterns + Ethically made Reasons to avoid - Only go up to US size 14/UK size 18

If you’re after seriously stylish pajamas to tackle those night sweats, these are them. Available in 11 different patterns and colors, the details such as piping on the lapels, pocket and cuffs make these PJs look super expensive. To top it off they come in a matching drawstring fabric bag, which is great for a capsule wardrobe for travel.

Made from 100% organic cotton, these are also great if you suffer from sensitive skin, something that can also happen during perimenopause or menopause as hormones trigger sensitivity. Organic cotton is made without chemicals; hence ensuring it’s hypoallergenic and won’t irritate your skin.

(Image credit: LilySilk)

3. LILYSILK FLORAL CAMISOLE SET Best silk pajamas Specifications RRP: $179 / £149 Size: XS-XXL Material: 100% Grade 6A Mulberry Silk Care: Professional dry cleaning recommended. Can be hand washed or machine washed in lukewarm water (30°C) Today's Best Deals View at Lilysilk (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Skin friendly and breathable + Mix and match top and bottoms extends versatility Reasons to avoid - Dry cleaning recommended

Silk pajamas not only feel nice but are great if you suffer from night sweats. As an all-natural fiber, silk is breathable and can help regulate temperature to keep you cooler during the night, making these great cooling pajamas. Unlike cotton, which keeps you cool but can also make you feel damp, silk wicks away the moisture to keep you dry.

These pajamas also feel nice and lightweight on, and are super stylish - perfect for any over 50s capsule wardrobe, as you can wear each piece separately. The camisole would also look great worn tucked into a pretty skirt for a breezy summer look outside of the bedroom.

For a final personal touch, you can choose to have these silk pajamas monogrammed, making them an extra special pair of sleepwear and some of the most luxurious pajamas.

(Image credit: Boody)

4. BOODY GOODNIGHT SLEEP TEE AND SHORTS Best loungewear Specifications RRP: $81.90 / £64.90 Size: XS-XL Material: 95% Bamboo Viscose, 5% Elastane Care: Warm machine wash Today's Best Deals View at Boody (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Can choose different sizes for top and bottom + Made from cooling bamboo Reasons to avoid - Very casual style

Looking for the best loungewear that also doubles up as some of the best pajamas for night sweats? This is it. This comfy two-piece short suit is made out of bamboo, which not only makes it super sustainable but also super cooling. Organically grown bamboo is highly breathable and comfy, moisture-wicking and hypoallergenic.

This casual set is also made with minimal seams, buttons, zips or anything else that could disturb your sleep. Available in four different shades, you can mix and match to your heart's content as the top and shorts are sold separately. The loose fit and elasticated waist make it super comfy for lounging in, as well as sleeping in.

(Image credit: Net-A-Porter)

5. OLIVA VON HALLE LILA SILK PAJAMA SET Best for designer style Specifications RRP: $690 / £550 Size: XS-XL Material: 100% silk Care: Hand wash or dry clean only Today's Best Deals View at Net-A-Porter (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Comes in gorgeous patterns and finishings + The silk feels fabulous against skin Reasons to avoid - Cannot be machine washed

The best cooling pajamas don’t have to just be functional as these beauties show. One of the best pajama brands, Made from 100% silk, they’ll keep you cool during the night, while also looking incredibly stylish.

Perhaps the perfect pick for the best valentine's day pajamas, the traditional style is modernized with a gorgeous scenic print and finished off with sparkling Swarovski crystal buttons. This set offers pure luxury while you doze. They’re so stylish, they could even take you on a night out teamed with a pair of heels.

While the silk helps keep you cool and moisture away from your skin, it also feels really nice and can even help ease any skin irritations you may suffer form.

(Image credit: Piglet In Bed)

6. PIGLET IN BED GINGHAM PAJAMAS Best linen pajamas Specifications RRP: $155 / £125 Sizes: XS-XL Material: 100% linen Care: Machine wash at 40°C Today's Best Deals View at Piglet In Bed (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Available in 11 different colors and patterns + Comfortable, relaxed fit Reasons to avoid - The crumpled texture of linen isn’t for everyone

Linen makes the best pajamas for night sweats as the fibers are hollow, which makes them more absorbent than cotton. This built-in temperature regulation means that while it helps keep you cool when hot and bothered, it also helps to trap air between the wearer and the fabric to warm things up when it gets cold, so they can make the best cooling pajamas and some of the warmest pajamas too. This is particularly good for menopausal sweats as you can often feel quite shivery after a hot flash.

All of the linen used in these pajamas is OEKO-TEX certified, which means no nasties have been used. This can help if you’ve got particularly sensitive skin. The relaxed fit is also really lovely - no woman wants tight nightwear when they’re prone to sweats.

The brand also produce the best robes for women who sweat, the robes are simple and use slightly thicker linen than the nightwear ensuring you keep cozy on cold mornings.

The only downside is that linen does get crumpled, so these aren’t for you if you don’t like the lived-in look.

(Image credit: Pact)

7. PACT BREEZY COTTON SLEEP PANT Best cooling pajamas that are sustainable Specifications RRP: $64 / £78 Size: XS-XXL Material: 100% organic cotton Care: Machine wash cold. Tumble dry on low. Today's Best Deals View at Pact (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Ethically produced in Fair Trade factories + Made from organic cotton and all products are carbon offset Reasons to avoid - Trousers don’t come with a matching top

This US-based ethical pajama brand is a go-to if you want ethically produced nightwear that also helps with your night sweats. The brand's sleep pants, which are a relaxed fit with lots of room, are made from Fair Trade organic cotton, making them some of the best cotton pajamas that ensure you keep your cool while you sleep.

While the pants come in lots of jazzy patterns, including this super cool cheetah print, unfortunately, they don’t come with matching tops, however, Pact does sell tank tops - also made of 100% Fair Trade cotton - that you can mix and match with the bottoms.

(Image credit: Sijo)

8. SIJO SOFTSTRETCH SHORT SLEEVE TEE AND JOGGERS Best for wearing to bed and out and about Specifications RRP: $105 / £85.25 Size: XS-XXL Material: 95% TENCEL™ lyocell, 5% elastane Care: Machine wash on cold on a gentle cycle with like colors. Today's Best Deals View at Sijo (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Available in six stylish colors + Can be worn out and about as well as to sleep Reasons to avoid - Items can only be bought separately

Not only are these some of the best pajamas for night sweats, they also make the best joggers. What makes these pajamas so cooling is that they’re made from eucalyptus fibers. TENCEL™ Lyocell is not only one of the most sustainable fabrics, made from the pulp of FSC & PEFC-certified eucalyptus wood, but it’s also cool, soft, and moisture-wicking, making it ideal for a good night’s sleep. This fabric is also allergy friendly so great if you suffer from any skin irritations that might disturb your sleep.

While this set has to be bought as separates, it does mean you can buy different sizes, which does work for those who need a different top and bottom size. The stretchy material is also super comfy for sleep or lounging around and the subtle colors are a nice alternative to brighter, primary sleepwear.

(Image credit: Peregrine Kidswear )

9. PEREGRINE KIDSWEAR MATCHING PAJAMAS Best for matching with the whole family Specifications RRP: $74 / £59.65 Size (women): S-XL Size (men): S-XL Size (child): 12months-10yrs Material: 95% bamboo viscose, 5% spandex Care: Wash in cold to warm water (up to 40°C) with a gentle, bleach-free detergent Today's Best Deals View at PEREGRINE KIDSWEAR (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Fun, quirky designs + Can match with your family Reasons to avoid - Limited sizes

If you want the best matching pajamas for couples, and a pair for kids too, then these offer the opportunity for great family moments all year through, whilst being some of the best cooling pajamas on offer. The quirky designs, which include scientific items, eggs, and donuts, are available for kids (opens in new tab), men (opens in new tab) and women (opens in new tab).

Made of bamboo, they not only feel nice and soft to the touch but have great moisture-wicking properties to keep you cool. However, bamboo is also great for feeling cozy in the cooler months, so these make the perfect all-year-round pajamas. One of the most sustainable fabrics around, they’re good for the planet, and because they have a great deal of stretch, also make the perfect choice for growing kids or greater comfort for grown-ups.

(Image credit: Cool Jams)

10. COOL JAMS GATHERED TANK SHORT PJ SET Best short pajama set Specifications RRP: $79 / £65 Size: S-XL Material: 100% polymicrofiber Care: Machine washable. Do not use fabric softener or softener sheets. Today's Best Deals View at Cool Jam (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Lightweight, quick-dry & wrinkle resistant + Nice roomy design Reasons to avoid - Not available in plus size options

These may well be the best pajamas for night sweats. The special fabric was originally created for the Canadian military ensuring that it outperforms all other moisture-wicking fabric, including bamboo, for its ability to keep you cool and dry. The fabric also contains a natural anti-bacterial and anti-microbial treatment to help keep everything fresh and odor free after a sweaty night.

This short set is particularly great when you’re wondering what to wear in the heat and its lightweight, wrinkle-resistant fabric makes it a great choice for traveling, especially to hot countries. While it only comes in five different colors, there are other styles available including capri sets and traditional button-up pajamas so you can choose the style that suits you best.

(Image credit: Rawganique)

11. RAWGANIQUE ORGANIC HEMP PJ SHORT SET Best pajamas for night sweats made from hemp Specifications RRP: $139 / £155 Size: S-XXL Material: 100% organic hemp Care: Wash at 30°C. Do not tumble dry. Today's Best Deals View at Rawganique (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + 100% natural and plastic-free (the buttons are made from tagua nut) + Unisex design Reasons to avoid - Only available in one color

Looking for matching his and hers pajamas that also keep you cool at night? Then the search is over. Made from hemp, these simple stylish pajamas come in sizes to fit both men and women. The unisex design involves a relaxed elasticated waist and roomy shorts to allow you to feel cool while you sleep.

Like all natural fabrics, hemp is great for those who suffer from night sweats as the hollow structure of its fibers lets moisture evaporate, as well as insulating to keep you warm. Plus, it’s all-natural, made with no toxins, and is totally cruelty-free. One of the other joys of hemp is that it gets softer over time, making these pajamas for night sweats cozier as time goes on.

(Image credit: Become Clothing)

12. BECOME CLOTHING ANTI-FLUSH NIGHT DRESS Best alternative to pajamas Specifications RRP: $49 / £39 Size: XS-4X Material: 100% nylon Care: Wash at 30℃ with similar colors. Today's Best Deals View at Become Clothing (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Great range of sizes + Simple, seam-free design for extra comfort Reasons to avoid - Not made from natural fibres

When you’re feeling hot, even the best pajamas for night sweats don’t seem to fit the bill, which is where this anti-flush night dress comes in. The benefit of the best nightgowns for women is that it allows more air to get around your body, which helps with cooling you down while you sleep.

The special technology in this fabric cools the skin, wicks away moisture, and controls odor. It also releases heat back into the skin during that horrible post-flush chill, ensuring your temperature stays the same throughout the night. This combined with the seam-free, super soft, lightweight fabric means you should enjoy a peaceful night of slumber undisturbed by those perimenopausal and menopausal night sweats.

What is the best pajama material for night sweats

When looking for the best material for pajamas to tackle night sweats, your first port of call should always be natural fibers. Natural fibers help to regulate your body temperature, keeping you cool when you're warm and warm when the temperature drops. Cotton, linen, and silk are three of the best fabrics to choose when selecting cooling pajamas.

While natural fibers naturally help to reduce your core temperature, there is a growing selection of technical microfibers that are synthetically produced to mimic and improve on natural fibers. Look out for fabrics that have anti-bacterial properties woven in, as these will help reduce odor from sweat, as well as moisture-wicking fabrics that carry the sweat away from your skin, reducing irritation and dampness.

What should I wear to bed if I have night sweats

If you have night sweats, for whatever reason, you should invest in the best cooling pajamas. These will usually be made of natural fabrics such as cotton, linen or silk, or modified synthetic fabrics that have been given moisture-wicking or cooling properties.

In terms of shape, look to short hem lines, short sleeves, as well as more relaxed fits to allow air to circulate around your body. You may also want to opt for a breezier night dress or night shirt as these are less constricting than pajama pants.

Are silk pajamas good for night sweats

Silk pajamas are a great choice for night sweats as the silk fiber is natural and works to regulate your body temperature, keeping you cool when you're hot and warm when your feeling a chill. Sumptuously soft, silk pajamas will also feel like a luxurious choice, which is just the treat you need if you suffer from night sweats. Just make sure to check the washing instructions, as not all silk pajamas can be washed in a machine.