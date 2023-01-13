10 pairs of the warmest pajamas to wear over winter

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The warmest pajamas are a must in colder months, helping to keep you snug both for lounging and when snuggled up in bed. With heaps of luxury options, and cozy tactile designs, the warmest pajamas will ensure you look and feel great this January.

Although spring is on the horizon, there is still plenty of cold, winter days left on the calendar and the warmest pajamas will ensure that you beat the chill with ease. Taking on many different guises the main things that dictate whether pajamas are warm or not is the shape and the fabric used in production. Long sleeved and full legged pants will naturally offer more warmth and protection than short sleeved or camisole pajamas or shorts.

Fabric is also key to getting the warmest pajamas and natural fibers help to regulate your body temperature. This means that they trap enough air to keep you comfortable, but are also breathable, helping to avoid that sweaty feeling when you wake up. Silk, cotton, modal and wool-blends are all good fabric options, but often come with a heavier price tag, as they are natural fibers. To keep costs down, you may want to look at synthetic fibers such as borgs and fleeces, which can also help to create some of the warmest pajamas, but at a fraction of the cost. These sometimes can have less breathability, but are very good for trapping warmth in.

10 pairs of the warmest pajamas to wear this winter

We round up 10 pairs of the warmest pajamas to add to your winter capsule wardrobe stat. From the best loungewear styles, to pajamas that will have you wanting to be tucked up in bed as soon as you step through the door, here's how to feel as snug as a bug.

(Image credit: Crew Clothing)

1. Crew Clothing Flannel Pajamas Specifications RRP: $85 / £69 Sizes: XS-XL Material: 100% cotton Today's Best Deals View at Crew Clothing (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + 100% cotton, warm but breathable + Classic, flannel design + Seasonless design Reasons to avoid - Expensive - Not a great size range

Flannel pajamas are known to be some of the warmest, thanks to their brushed surface, adding an extra cozy and tactile feel. This pair features a classic button down shirt with revere collar, alongside a pair of elasticated waist pajamas pants for maximum comfort.

The longer sleeve and leg length offers good coverage for the winter months, making them a warm pair of pajamas for both slipping between the sheets, or sitting back on the couch. Some of the best pajamas for women, this pair is crafted from 100% cotton, ensuring these warm pajamas benefit from the breathability delivered by the choice of fabric, so you won't get hot and bothered under the collar.

(Image credit: H&M)

2. H&M Spotted Sweatshirt and Black Leggings Specifications RRP: $29.99 / £19.99 Sizes: XS-XXL Materials: French Terry Today's Best Deals View at H&M (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Could be worn as loungewear + Can be worn as separate pieces for greater cost-per-wear + Traps heat to keep you warm Reasons to avoid - Less traditional pajama style

Some of the warmest pajamas don't necessarily look like pajamas and this sweatshirt and leggings combo is testimony to that. Easily wearable both indoors and out, the oversized sweatshirt features a timeless polka dot pattern, while the black leggings will work under your best dresses or for bed too, making this a great investment piece.

With the sweat shirt made from French terry, you can be sure this set of pajamas is going to feel great and the stretch in the leggings means your in for a comfortable nights sleep. While the look is slouchy, you can add some extra support by pairing this set with the best sleep bra.

(Image credit: Hush)

3. Liv Flannel Pajamas Specifications RRP: $78 / £59 Sizes: XXS-XL / regular or long length Materials: 100% organic cotton Today's Best Deals View at Hush (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + 100% organic cotton for a more sustainable choice + Warm and breathable + Great print Reasons to avoid - Small size range - Expensive

The Liv flannel pajamas comes in numerous colors and prints, making this one of the most fun sets of warmest pajamas on the market. Available in two lengths, regular or long, this is ideal for tall shoppers who often find their ankles exposed - which will naturally add to a bed time chill.

The contrast red and pink print adds heaps of fun to this look, which is cut to a traditional pajamas silhouette, featuring a revere collar and button down top, coupled with pants with a draw cord waist for a comfortable fit. The flannel fabrication feels both warm and comforting against the skin.

(Image credit: La Redoute)

4. La Redoute Zebra Fleece Pajamas Specifications RRP: $52 / £40 Sizes: US: 4-22 / UK:6-24 Materials: 100% polyester Today's Best Deals View at La Redoute (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Soft and tactile feel + Great size range + Super cozy Reasons to avoid - Not as warm as cotton styles

Crafted in a fleece fabric, this pair of snuggly pajamas is ideal for chilly nights. With an instantly warming handle, you'll feel like you've slipped into loungewear as you relax in this trend led two piece. The animal print, despite being zebra not leopard is unlikely to date, giving this pair of warm pajamas a cool edge all winter long.

The icy blue and grey palette is universally flattering and while the coloring of the set is cold, you're sure to feel anything but. With an excellent size range, up to a US 22 and a UK 24, this is a one of the most inclusively sized sets of warmest pajamas. Made from 100% polyester however you may not find them quite as breathable as cotton iterations.

(Image credit: White Company)

5. The White Company Jersey Printed Pajamas Specifications RRP: $109 / £75 Sizes: XS-XL Materials: 95% modal (TENCEL™), 5% elastane Reasons to buy + Comfy pajamas with stretch + Jersey modal is a warm fabric + Longer sleeve helps with warmth Reasons to avoid - High price point

The White Company is home to some of the best robes for women and the best cashmere socks and if you're looking to enjoy your downtime in comfort, then check out its selection of gorgeous pajamas too. One of the best pajamas brands, The White Company uses luxurious fabrications to ensure that its pieces feel as good as they look.

We love this set of pajamas thanks to its more casual silhouette, shelving the classic collared pajamas look for a crew neck design crafted in a modal and elastane mix for excellent stretch and breathability. With a joggers style bottom, you can wear this on long, dark evenings to enjoy nights in before bedtime.

(Image credit: Olivia Von Halle)

6. Olivia Von Halle Silk Velvet Pajamas Specifications RRP: $620 / £495 Sizes: XS-XL Material: Silk velvet Today's Best Deals View at Olivia von Halle (opens in new tab) $729 (opens in new tab) at Farfetch (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Most luxurious pajamas + Silk velvet will be warm and breathable + Monogramming available Reasons to avoid - High price point

These warmest pajamas are also the most luxurious on our list and would make a great gift or self gift for those who love that designer feel at any time of day. Made from silk velvet, this pajama set is utterly divine and benefits from the temperature regulating qualities of silk, alongside the warmth and buttery softness of velvet.

Cut to a traditional pajama silhouette, additional luxe detailing such as the thick velvet ribboned draw cord waist band and pale pink edging against the magenta coloring - which also happens to be Pantone's color of the year, means these pajamas deliver on style and wearability.

(Image credit: Chelsea Peers)

7. Chelsea Peers Ladybird Organic Cotton Pajamas Specifications RRP: $60 / £48 Sizes: 18-28 (main, maternity and kids sizes available) Materials: 100% organic cotton Today's Best Deals View at Chelsea Peers (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Organic cotton, warm and breathable + Cute print + Other size ranges available Reasons to avoid - Not a stretch fabric, although waist is elasticated

We love Chelsea Peers pajamas for its inclusively sized pieces, with plenty of the brand's cutest and warmest pajamas available in main, curve, maternity and kids collections - meaning the best matching pajamas can be worn at anytime of year (not just Christmas).

This pair of ladybird printed pajamas are super cute and the white with red print means than be worn all year, including as some of the best women's Christmas pajamas, thanks to their seasonal hue.

Crafted from organic cotton, this pair of pajamas is breathable, helping to regulate your body temperature and available up to a size 28. Though they are not made with stretch, the elasticated waistband will help with night time comfort.

(Image credit: Intimissimi)

8. Intimissimi Modal with Wool Pajamas Specifications RRP: $59 / £47 Sizes: S-L Materials: 52% modal, 38% viscose, 7% wool, 3% elastane Today's Best Deals View at Intimissimi (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Wool mix for added warmth + Matching top, cardigan and nightdress available + Soft handle Reasons to avoid - Small size range

One of the few pairs of pajamas we found in a wool-blend, wool is known for its warming properties, sending this cute pair straight onto our warmest pajamas list. Part of a mini collection, this set comes in blue or beige and is trimmed delicately in a white lace for a romantic and feminine feel.

Although the collection only comes in a small size range, there is a choice between pajama pants or a night dress, and a classic slouchy sweater or a button through cardigan, which could be worn over a silk camisole for a loungewear look. In a modal and wool blend, this pair of pajamas is set to be both warm and breathable and feel super soft too.

(Image credit: Macy's)

9. Charter Club at Macy's Leopard Print Knitted Pajamas Specifications RRP: $59.50 / £51.81 Sizes: XS-XXL Materials: Polyester/spandex Today's Best Deals View at Macy's (opens in new tab) $29.75 (opens in new tab) at Macy's (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Plenty of stretch for added comfort + Fashionable yet timeless print + Plenty of stretch Reasons to avoid - Not a natural fabric, so may not be as breathable

We love leopard print, whatever the time of day it is, so this set of knitted pajamas certainly caught our eye. The long-sleeved, t-shirt style top is a great loungewear to sleepwear style and as leopard print is such an on-trend look, this top would even work paired with your best jeans if you can't quite bare to take it off.

In a polyester/spandex mix, this knitted two piece has plenty of stretch, making this a comfortable set to slink around in. Once again, as this set is crafted from synthetic fabrics, these will be some of the warmest pajamas, but also less breathable than cotton or silk designs.

(Image credit: M&S)

10. Joules Striped Fleece Pajama Top Specifications RRP:: £44.95 (UK only) Sizes: S-2XL Material: Fleece Today's Best Deals View at M&S (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Empty List Reasons to avoid - Only a pajama top, pants sold separately

This is a standalone pajama top as opposed to part of a set, but if you're really struggling to stay warm at night, this fleece style pajama jumper will definitely help to keep you snug. The fluffy, fleece fabric will be a joy to wear, feeling soft and comforting both before and during bedtime, and as it's in a classic navy and white Breton stripe, this fleece sweater will go with any navy or grey pajama pants or joggers.

One of the best fleeces for women, while this striped sweater is marked as a pajama top, this could easily be worn during the daytime or as part of a loungewear ensemble.