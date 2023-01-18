The best flannel pajamas to keep you cozy and stylish this season
Our pick of the best flannel pajamas will see you through duvet days in style
The best flannel pajamas are an essential part of any good loungewear collection, particularly for the chillier months. Whether you favor a classic checked number or like to go bright and bold with animal prints and primary hues, you can be sure that a quality flannel set is worth every penny.
The best pajamas for women should not only be comfortable and cozy, but also reflect elements of your personal style. Whether you prefer a traditional trousers and shirt look, or like to keep things cool with a pair of shorts, a high-quality pair of flannel pajamas are just as essential as the best slippers. With loungewear now more popular than ever, there has never been a better offering of chic flannel pajamas at great prices on the market.
Although flannel pajamas may not be the first thing you think to invest in, they're the ideal weight to keep you at just the right temperature, and you will find yourself reaching for your set day after day during chillier months. If you are on the hunt for a luxury pair of PJs to see you through until spring, or want something cheap and cheerful that will never go out of style, we have just the pair for you.
21 best flannel pajamas for women, chosen by our fashion team
There are a number of things to look out for when shopping for the best flannel pajamas, aside from selecting a print you love. Flannel is most commonly made from cotton, wool, or synthetic fibers, so it is important to pay attention to the fiber composition of a pair of pajamas as this will indicate the level of warmth. If you are after a set to keep you toasty, wool is your best bet. Whereas if you're after something that can be worn year-round for lasting comfort, we recommend opting for cotton, as cotton is great at regulating your body temperature and is breathable.
You should also consider fastenings to ensure you get the right fit - do you prefer an elasticated waist or a tie-up one? Would you like button fastenings such as a traditional shirt silhouette, or a top or sweatshirt that you can slip over your head? Take these factors into account to ensure that you get the perfect pair of flannel pajamas for you.
RRP: $39.99 / £29.99 | This full button-up collar set is ideal for layering under the best sweaters to add an extra bit of warmth. On truly chilly days, you could also slip the shirt over one of the best thermals for women for kicking back and relaxing at home.
RRP: $79 / £59 | Don't limit bright color clothes to the day. Inject the spirit of dopamine dressing into this flannel pajama set that is comfortable and stylish. Great for mixing and matching, the cotton flannel will keep you cozy without overheating.
RRP: £99 (international shipping available) | Plain doesn't have to be boring. British clothing brand British Boxers offers a range of gorgeous pajama sets in bright and beautiful hues that could even be worn out of the house on lazy days - we won't tell anyone.
RRP: $81 / £45 | Stocking up to a size 3XL/UK 22, Pour Moi offers some of the best flannel pajamas that will suit everyone. We love this minimal colorway that provides comfort without sacrificing on style, ideal for pairing with the best cashmere sweaters.
RRP: $44.99 / £26 | M&S is one of the first places we look for affordable nightwear, and this set doesn't disappoint. A contender for the warmest pajamas, the brushed flannel fabric is ideal for this season, and the pink piping details add a refined touch.
RRP: $94 / £81.69 | There's no going wrong with stripes, especially when it comes to the best flannel pajamas. If you want to learn how to dress simple but stylish in all aspects of your life, including when lounging, this simple design does the job perfectly.
RRP: $52 / £36 | Shopping for pajamas as a petite can be tricky, but this stunning set will help you avoid dragging around inches of extra leg length. The slouchy design gives a slightly oversized look, whilst the elasticated drawstring waist allows for an adjustable fit.
RRP: $45 / £32 | Flannel shorts are ideal for sleeping as they provide just the right amount of warmth without being too restrictive. This simple grey check looks gorgeous as a set, but could also be teamed with the warmest leggings during a cold snap.
RRP: £24 (UK only) | Can't decide between short or long flannel pajamas? Have the best of both worlds with this short sleeve and trouser set. Made from super soft fabric, this will pair perfectly with the best cashmere socks for evenings on the couch.
RRP: From $125 / £100 | Tekla pajamas are unisex and allow you to pick between shorts and pants, providing a variety of options. Made from 100% organic cotton, they are also double-brushed, for softness. For ultimate, slouchy comfort, look no further.
RRP: $50 / £35 | We can't get enough of this sunny lemon print, giving a nod to the fashion trends 2023. Crafted from cotton, it's a lightweight option that can be layered with chunky knits, for all year wear. The shorts even make a great beach cover-up.
RRP: $220 / £130 | Though on the pricier side, you get what you pay for with Toast nightwear. Not only is the print gorgeous, but the premium quality speaks for itself. One standout pair of the best flannel pajamas like these is all you need in your collection.
RRP: $35 / £20 | We love the slightly cropped fit of this flannel shirt that works in harmony with the shorts, making for a cute and cozy pajama set. Wear with the best fleeces for women when curling up to watch a movie and feel toasty as well as stylish.
RRP: $59.95 / £49 | Want some Valentine's Day pajamas that aren't too on the nose? This subtle mini heart print is both festive and subtle enough for year-round wear, making for a great investment. Soft and slouchy, this will become your new go-to set.
RRP: $88 / £93 | One-pieces are having a bit of a moment, especially in the athleisure world, and we're big fans. Essentially a onesie with a more grown-up feel, this red and white jumpsuit is both easy and extremely comfortable, ideal for duvet days.
RRP: $49 (US only) | Floral patterns instantly elevate any item of clothing. A luxe take on the flannel style, these PJs would make a brilliant gift, or a treat for yourself if you're looking at collecting standout pieces for a capsule wardrobe for over 50s.
RRP: £52 (worldwide shipping available) | If you enjoyed donning matching Christmas pajamas and want to find a year-round pair for the family, Cyber Jammies offers a range of stylish PJs to fit everyone. This set is both colorful and classic,.
RRP: $70 / £40 | For subtle injections of color, we love this light blue check that can be mixed and matched with hoodies and sweaters. Featuring an elastic waistband and regular fit shirt, this set is loose without being too oversized - ideal for petites.
RRP: $98 / £83 | We love using statement patterns to make sleep and loungewear feel more unique, and this fun lip pattern contrasts perfectly with the classic silhouette. Channel the eyeglasses trends 2023 and team with some red geometric frames.
RRP: $49.99 / £29.99 | A rival to the best jumper dresses, a sleep shirt is a great transitional nightwear piece. Throw on with the best joggers or wear alone on warmer nights - the options are endless, and the best part is you don't have a waistband digging in.
RRP: $115 / £72 | This soft woven set is designed to keep you cool throughout the night, thanks to the smooth cotton material. We particularly love the pink ribbon detail that adds an expensive touch to this set. Team with one of the best robes to finish.
Amelia joined woman&home after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from City University in 2022. She specialises in lifestyle journalism and throughout her undergraduate degree she wrote for a variety of student publications, where she developed a love for all things style, beauty and sustainable fashion. She has previously written for titles including OK! Magazine, New! Magazine and Notion before she started her career as a lifestyle journalist with woman&home after completing an internship with the brand.
