The best flannel pajamas to keep you cozy and stylish this season

The best flannel pajamas are an essential part of any good loungewear collection, particularly for the chillier months. Whether you favor a classic checked number or like to go bright and bold with animal prints and primary hues, you can be sure that a quality flannel set is worth every penny.

The best pajamas for women should not only be comfortable and cozy, but also reflect elements of your personal style. Whether you prefer a traditional trousers and shirt look, or like to keep things cool with a pair of shorts, a high-quality pair of flannel pajamas are just as essential as the best slippers. With loungewear now more popular than ever, there has never been a better offering of chic flannel pajamas at great prices on the market.

Although flannel pajamas may not be the first thing you think to invest in, they're the ideal weight to keep you at just the right temperature, and you will find yourself reaching for your set day after day during chillier months. If you are on the hunt for a luxury pair of PJs to see you through until spring, or want something cheap and cheerful that will never go out of style, we have just the pair for you.

21 best flannel pajamas for women, chosen by our fashion team

There are a number of things to look out for when shopping for the best flannel pajamas, aside from selecting a print you love. Flannel is most commonly made from cotton, wool, or synthetic fibers, so it is important to pay attention to the fiber composition of a pair of pajamas as this will indicate the level of warmth. If you are after a set to keep you toasty, wool is your best bet. Whereas if you're after something that can be worn year-round for lasting comfort, we recommend opting for cotton, as cotton is great at regulating your body temperature and is breathable.

You should also consider fastenings to ensure you get the right fit - do you prefer an elasticated waist or a tie-up one? Would you like button fastenings such as a traditional shirt silhouette, or a top or sweatshirt that you can slip over your head? Take these factors into account to ensure that you get the perfect pair of flannel pajamas for you.