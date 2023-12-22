The latest eyeglasses trends 2024 to help you update your frames with maximum style

Embracing our guide to the key eyeglasses trends 2024 will help you up your frame game in the coming months. Select the right pair of eyeglasses and they will transform your face, defining and enhancing features. And while the initial investment of a designer pair might be daunting, once you factor in the cost per wear that most daily eyeglasses wearers have, the price rapidly works out to less than pennies a day over time.

Before you part with your cash for the eyeglasses trends 2024, consider the shape of your face and what will work to complement it in the best way. Just like shopping for the best designer sunglasses, when it comes to investing in your eyewear it’s important to consider several factors including your face shape, lifestyle and skin tone to find the most flattering frame.

The shape of your face is a key factor as you will want a pair that works with your features, rather than against them. While we don't often think of glasses in the same way we would other fashion trends, glasses, like with other areas of design get updated in line with current tastes, although you will find that they change less drastically than say handbags or shoes from season to season. Remember to inject a little of your personality in your frame choice too, whether that's through colour or silhouette, as they will often be one of the first things people notice about you.

Eyeglasses trends 2024

More formulaic in many ways than the spring/summer fashion trends 2024, there is much less wiggle room for experimentation here. hose with an oval shaped face are fortunate as most of the latest eyeglasses trends 2024 and frame shapes will suit them – if this is you, look for a style that is slightly wider than the widest point of your face for the perfect pair.

Those with a rounder visage may find that they look best in a square or rectangular shaped frame as these balance the face, making it appear longer and adding angular detail. On the flip side, wide frames with a top bar or flat frame style will flatter a longer face by creating a shortening illusion. If your face falls somewhere between and is more of a square, try experimenting with geometric or circular frames, both of which are key eyeglasses trends 2024.

1. COLOUR GRADIENT FRAMES

If you’re looking for a coloured frame but want something softer, why not consider the eyeglasses trend 2024 for coloured gradient frames? The ombre effect is a gentler take on both colourful frames and darker frames, brightening the wearer’s face without overwhelming it. Carissa Dunphy, founder of OpticianNow.com says: “Gradient frames are evolving in a good way - in earlier eyewear fashion, gradients tended to only be monochromatic. Somewhat recently, manufacturers have been experimenting with colour combinations that you wouldn’t think to work, but are strikingly complimentary - such as brown to teal or white tortoise to cobalt blue, to name a few.”

A contemporary yet artistic approach to eyewear, look for styles that are darker at the brow and get lighter towards the bottom of the frame for a flattering look that draws attention to the upper portion of the face, highlighting the eyes and cheeks.

There are no set colours for the season, although you may want to reference the latest fashion colour trends 2024 in your choice for the most up to the minute styles, or alternatively investigate what colour suits me to get your most flattering shade.

Mister Spex Gradient Glasses View at Mister Spex RRP: £54.95 | The darker colour on the top of the glasses will draw the eye up and away from your cheek line, we love the almost tortoiseshell-inspired print on the bottom half. Silhouette Illusion Lite Eyewear View at Silhouette RRP: £329 | Sleek and moody, the purple hue, teamed with the clear bottom frame gives a nod to one of the other major eyeglasses trends for 2024, ensuring these are on the money. Glasses Direct Ashlyn Frames View at Glasses Direct RRP: £20 | Another game of two halves, the to sides of these eyeglasses are in stark contrast to one another but work really well. Tortoiseshell plus clear frames are ideal for a 9-5 ensemble.

2. TRANSPARENT FRAMES

One of the top styles for eyeglasses trends 2024, transparent frames are an elegant option for those who wish for a more subtle frame. The translucent nature means that they adapt to all skin tones and flatter all face shapes plus wearers can experiment with chunkier acetates for a cool bookish look - hello Dark Academia style. While totally clear frames are an ongoing popular option, subtle pastel tints such as peach, soft pink and sunshine yellow can brighten the face and balance skin tones.

Roland Keplinger, Director of Design at Silhouette International says: "In keeping with the minimalist style which has graced catwalks for the last few seasons, transparent frames, such as Silhouette’s Infinity View, pair well with neutrals and monochromes. The trend looks good on almost everyone, avoiding clashing with hair colours or skin tones, and cheekbones and eyes are highlighted, with little shadow created on the face. Widespread across eyewear styles, the transparent trend can be applied to any shape glasses, making it universal for all tastes, too."

Saint Laurent Clear Glasses Frames View at Pret A Voir RRP: £165 | For those that want their eyeglasses a little less distracting, the clear frame design will help to frame your face whilst reflecting whatever colours you've opted for that day. Vision Express Arnette Glasses View at Vision Express RRP: £99 | Bold yet discreet, the clear eyeglasses frame trend treads a fine line between statement accessory and discreet styling. This classic, more square shape won't go out of fashion. Oakley Centreboard Clear Frames View at Opticians Direct RRP: £118 | Known primarily for high performance eyeglasses and sunglasses, you know you're getting a solid investment with a pair of Oakley eyeglasses frames.

3. OVERSIZED FRAMES

Inspired the 1970s style which was seen on the catwalks of several designers at Milan Fashion Week 2024, oversized frames continue to be a forerunner for the eyeglasses trends 2024. The supersized trend has a flattering shape for every face shape: large, round frames work on square and longer faces, while oversized square frames will sharpen round faces. If you’ve ever wondered how to dress like Carrie Bradshaw, take a tip from Sarah Jessica Parker and opt for aviator glasses, which work on every face shape but are particularly flattering on oval and heart shapes.

One thing to consider though is the impact of fashion vs function, as Dunphy points out: “While many people love the big, bold, fashionable frames, with that large style, also comes a heavier pair of glasses, thicker lenses and potential visual peripheral distortion. Talk with your optician about lens material options to reduce the lens thickness and weight, so you can rock that oversized frame!”

Gucci Oversized Frames View at Gucci RRP: £340 | Go big or go home, Italian clothing brand Gucci know a thing or two about a statement accessory and these gold framed glasses give a strong nod to the continued '70s trend. Cubitts Judd Glasses View at Cubitts RRP: £150 | If you're going big, you may as well go bright too and these acetate frames are some of our favourites from Cubitts who play with colour so well. Glasses Direct Dalia Frames View at Glasses Direct RRP: £49 | Wired styles have a distinctly aviator feel, tapping into the '70 origins of this look. Just remember to consult your optician about frame thickness and practicality before investing.

4. FLAT AND TOP BAR FRAMES

A fashion forward combination of retro aesthetics and modern chic, the flat top bar frame is a bold style statement that commands attention. A stronger sister to the ever-popular Aviator frame, for 2024 the shape gets a makeover in heavier acetate for a fresh take on this vintage-inspired look.

Roland Keplinger, Director of Design at Silhouette International says: “Following on from 2023, ‘80s style top bar frames are set to continue to be popular in 2024 in line with the wider aviator trend. For the full look, these can be teamed with earthy tones and utilitarian outfits, or worn to add a subtle nod to the trend. Metallic titanium frames similarly replicate the ‘80s look, whilst 2024 will offer bolder coloured aviator designs, such as Silhouette’s Illusion Lite, in on-trend colour palettes.”

As with many heavier frames, Dunphy has sage advice when it comes to finding the perfect fit: “Make sure the nose bridge fits well and doesn’t slide - also, keep the tips above about oversized frames in mind!”

It’s also important to consider the colour when picking your style. While black is a popular style choice, it can be domineering and drain colour from the wearer. Tortoiseshell, navy and crimson are excellent alternatives that will look cool without overpowering the wearer’s face.

Marc by March Jacobs Top Bar Frames View at The Glasses Company RRP: £71 | Continuing with that retro feeling, the top bar design has a vintage-aesthetic that will easily add a touch of cool to any ensemble. Dress down with flared jeans or add edge to your 9-5 wardrobe. Gucci Top Bar Orange Glasses View at Pret A Voir RRP: £196 | Throw in a splash of colour to help lift your look. Whilst classic metal frames exude this trend well and go with everything, you can also use your glasses as an excuse to make a style statement. Ray Ban State Side Two Tone Optics View at RayBan RRP: £140 | Two-toned, we love the contrast of the red and black in this pair of Ray Bans. Both colours are set to be key throughout 2024 and if you want a subtle way to wear red, this is it.

5. GEOMETRIC FRAMES

If you’re looking for a bold optical look, the eyeglasses trends 2024 for geometric frames might be just the ticket. Carissa Dunphy, founder of OpticianNow.com says: “Geometric frames, the most unique and eye-catching trend, have been taking over on the runway, magazines, and optical shops. More and more people are seeking a frame with sharp corners or asymmetry, combined with bold colors, that projects their individuality.”

A style statement, angular frames are surprisingly flattering as they work with many face shapes – the additional of angle details to a round or oval face will sharpen the shape, while rounder octagonal styles will soften strong jaws.

Bianca Swan, Style Editor at Specsavers adds: “Geometric shapes are set to be a key look for 2024. The trend is evolving now to not just be hexagonal but experimental with bold shapes, think more angles combined with softer lines in the same style of frame. The geometric shapes are also becoming more playful and fun; for example, while we’ve previously seen it mostly in metals, it is now also reinventing itself in acetate.”

If you’re looking for a geometric style for everyday wear, why not opt for a style update to this shape in a pale acetate? Just like their warm weather counterpart, this oversized frame will add the same finishing touch to your outfit as the best quiet luxury sunglasses.

Vision Express Geometric Frames View at Vision Express RRP: £99 | Injecting a little more fun into proceedings, let your personality shine through with a pair of geometric frames. The quirky silhouette of this design will make these a focal part of any look. Specsart Geometric Style Glasses Frame View at Specsart RRP: £59.99 | Slightly more subtle, thanks to the wire design and discreet blue edging, these androgynous frames are ideal for teaming with tailoring to add just the right amount of edge. Cubitts Geometric Framed Glasses View at Cubitts RRP: £150 | Another brightly coloured design from fashion-forward eyeglasses brand Cubitts. The acetate frame in a rich purple hue is one that is sure to help you stand out in a crowd.

6. CATS EYE FRAMES

Based on retro styles originally popular in the 1950s, the catseye has become a modern-day classic when it comes to eyewear. Suiting all face shapes, the upturned corners add a feminine touch to the wearer’s face, although the trend for heavier frames is also creeping into the cats eyes, as Bianca Swan, Style Editor at Specsavers explains: “The vintage inspiration is prominent here as the cat eye frame continues to evolve each season. For 2024 we see it in both chunkier acetate styles and finer metals. The angular and pointed silhouettes add newness and an elegant edge to the traditional style while expressing a confident and bold femininity”

Styles with exaggerated upturns or a touch of sparkle in the corners will add further interest to this look. With their girlish shape, cats eye glasses are the perfect eyewear to complement your best midi dress or dress up your best blazer and jeans look.

Cubitts Frederica Frames View at Cubitts RRP: £150 | Often considered one of the key sunglasses trends for any given season, the cat eye is one that remains popular for glasses wearers too. Giving a nod to Pantone's peach fuzz Colour of the Year too. Pret A Voir Cat Eye Frames View at Pret A Voir RRP: £205 | Delivering a more vintage-inspired and perhaps a more stern look the pointed edge on this pair of cat eye frames will help to elongate your face, thanks to the exaggerated points. Bloobloom The Cutie Frames View at Bloobloom RRP: from £99 | Tortoiseshell with a twist, this cognac coloured set of frames is perfect for teaming with other neutral hues. Just imagine this paired with a camel coloured trench coat, so chic.

7. ROUND FRAMES

Another vintage-inspired frame, quirky round frames are once again an eyeglasses trends 2024. The circular shape is most flattering on those who have longer oblong faces but also work if your faces has angular or prominent facial features.

Rather than previously popular dark frames, the new season brings a fresh colour perspective, as Roland Keplinger says: “‘60s and ‘70s style icons regularly sported round frames which have returned to the forefront of fashion, in keeping with retro trends that featured on SS24 runways.

Round or oval frames add softness to squarer faces, with narrow styles complementing strong, angular features. Soft summer colours such as sky blue and pastel lilac, found within SS24’s colour palette, help to elongate the face and are particularly flattering.”