Katie Holmes has me seriously considering this chocolate-toned Madewell tote–could it be the only bag I need?

Katie Holmes has quite the knack for making even the most practical items look desirable, and her go-to Madewell tote bag is no exception. Spotted around New York last year, she's carried the same Essential Bucket tote no matter the weather, and I'm finally adding it to my basket.

Admittedly, I've been keeping an eye on her exact bag this week because it's available on Amazon and I was hoping that it might be discounted in the Prime Day event. But honestly, although it hasn't been discounted, this is one of those buys I know I'll use year-round, deal or no deal. It's roomy enough to fit your daytime essentials in, and the rich chocolate brown color falls perfectly in line with the fashion trends of 2025.

While Katie's been spotted in the classic brown leather, there's also a suede version that's worth considering buying, too. The roomy, bucket design feels both functional and sophisticated – it's big enough for carrying a small laptop in, and sleek enough to wear to smart-casual occasions.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Holmes was spotted wearing her Madewell tote whilst running errands around New York, paired with laid-back sweat pants, seasonal layers, and the classic adidas Sambas in black with white stripe detailing. Both these off-duty looks feels relaxed yet intentional, and the tote bag adds just the right amount of polish.

Shop Katie's Tote, Similar Styles & Accessories

Madewell has long earned its place as a go-to for elevated daywear, and their accessories are no exception. Whilst the Essential Bucket Tote does come in at a more accessible price point than your average high-end brand, it still holds its own next to some of the best designer handbags.

In the warmer season, I envision this rich brown tote bag being a core part of my summer capsule closet. This bag will look excellent paired with lightweight linen co-ords or some denim shorts and a floaty button-up shirt. This style can also be paired with sharp tailoring for smart office days, too.