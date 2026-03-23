Rosie Huntington-Whiteley confirms that the Stockholm tote is quietly replacing the New York as our favourite DeMellier bag

Model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley was spotted wearing DeMellier's new Stockholm bag in London last week, and whilst fashion-insiders love DeMellier for its cult classic, the New York tote, this newer silhouette has captured our attention.

The Stockholm bag was released in December as part of the brand's pre-spring collection, and it perfectly aligns with the spring/summer handbag trends 2026, thanks to its supple suede, a texture that continues to reign this season. In comparison to the New York tote, it has a soft, bowling-style silhouette that makes it a versatile everyday choice too.

Coming in three sizes and an array of rich colourways, including Rosie's choice of dark chocolate suede, and lighter neutrals such as white canvas, there are plenty of options available. It has a relaxed, intentionally curved shape and plenty of practical design features, including a laptop compartment.

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(Image credit: @tiziano.raw )

Rosie carries the largest of the Stockholm bag designs and wears it alongside a long white coat, black trousers and pointed-toe snakeskin heels. The brown suede contrasts the bright white coat beautifully, and we love the playful addition of patterned pumps.

The bag's softly curved silhouette and sleek, long handles make it an elegant choice for everyday wear. This style pairs just as well with tailoring as it does with more casual spring dresses or laid-back denim; its roomy design and refined colours make it a versatile handbag choice.

Shop The DeMellier Stockholm Bag

DeMellier The Stockholm | Dark Chocolate Suede & Dark Chocolate Smooth £525 at DeMellier London The Stockholm bag is a refined, everyday design that's made from sustainably sourced, Italian leather, and the dark chocolate variation has a soft suede finish. It not only looks the part but it has practicality at its core, made with a spacious interior that's secured by a central zip, and it has a thoughtfully designed compartment that can fit a laptop or A4 documents too, so it's ideal for commuting.

Shop The Look & Similar Bags

The Stockholm bag feels like a natural evolution for DeMellier, as it retains the brand's signature commitment to elegance and practicality, whilst offering mid-price points that aren't as high as a lot of the best designer handbags on everyone's wishlists.

If you're currently on the hunt for a new everyday handbag, DeMellier's iconic styles are worth considering. Notable celebrities such as Katie Holmes, Reese Witherspoon and even royalty, including Kate Middleton, favour the British brand's designs, so you know you're in good hands.