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Rosie Huntington-Whiteley confirms that the Stockholm tote is quietly replacing the New York as our favourite DeMellier bag

Looking for a luxurious new carryall? DeMellier's Stockholm bag should be firmly on your wishlist...

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Image of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
(Image credit: @tiziano.raw )
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Model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley was spotted wearing DeMellier's new Stockholm bag in London last week, and whilst fashion-insiders love DeMellier for its cult classic, the New York tote, this newer silhouette has captured our attention.

The Stockholm bag was released in December as part of the brand's pre-spring collection, and it perfectly aligns with the spring/summer handbag trends 2026, thanks to its supple suede, a texture that continues to reign this season. In comparison to the New York tote, it has a soft, bowling-style silhouette that makes it a versatile everyday choice too.

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Image of Rosie Huntington-Whitely

(Image credit: @tiziano.raw )

Rosie carries the largest of the Stockholm bag designs and wears it alongside a long white coat, black trousers and pointed-toe snakeskin heels. The brown suede contrasts the bright white coat beautifully, and we love the playful addition of patterned pumps.

The bag's softly curved silhouette and sleek, long handles make it an elegant choice for everyday wear. This style pairs just as well with tailoring as it does with more casual spring dresses or laid-back denim; its roomy design and refined colours make it a versatile handbag choice.

Shop The DeMellier Stockholm Bag

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The Stockholm bag feels like a natural evolution for DeMellier, as it retains the brand's signature commitment to elegance and practicality, whilst offering mid-price points that aren't as high as a lot of the best designer handbags on everyone's wishlists.

If you're currently on the hunt for a new everyday handbag, DeMellier's iconic styles are worth considering. Notable celebrities such as Katie Holmes, Reese Witherspoon and even royalty, including Kate Middleton, favour the British brand's designs, so you know you're in good hands.

Molly Smith
Molly Smith
Fashion Writer

Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.

After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.

Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.

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