Isla Fisher’s celeb-favourite handbag is a practical high street find for everyday

Since its release as part of Dune London’s autumn/winter 2024 collection, it’s hardly a stretch to say that the brand’s ‘deliberate’ bag has become something of an 'it' bag. With a slouchy silhouette created by its timeless woven leather texture, not only does it emulate a Bottega Veneta-esque basket weave look for a surprisingly affordable price, but it's also undeniably chic in its own right.

Immediately recognisable, Isla Fisher, was seen sporting the Dune London deliberate bag earlier this month. In a spring-ready green hue, she opted for the brand’s large size, which measures at a generous 46cm x 16cm x 12cm, and can hold everything you need alongside the daily essentials, including a small laptop.

When it comes to spring/summer handbag trends for 2026, this Dune style plays perfectly into the shift we’re seeing towards functional, roomy designs, and, while practical for everyday use, it still has a luxe, fashion-first feel thanks to the woven leather design and effortlessly elevated slouchy structure. So popular is this style, we even reviewed it here at womanandhome.com to see if the bag lived up to the hype, and it does.

Shop Isla Fisher's Dune London Bag

(Image credit: Eroteme / Dune London)

Dune London Deliberate L - Green £129 at Dune London While Isla's Dune London bag is not made from real leather, its luxe woven texture and gold-toned hardware give it an elevated feel. And it's not just Isla who loves this style, Lily Allen was spotted carrying this exact bag, also in green, earlier this year. Shoppers can't stop raving about it either, with one review saying, "Can be used anytime anywhere, it’s casual yet smart! Holds a lot of things that I feel I need. Very well made & great finish. " While another shopper added that they were 'already getting loads of compliments' while carrying it.

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Dune London Deliberate L - Burgundy £103 (was £129) at Dune London Isla's large, deliberate bag is available in a range of different colours, and this burgundy is a timeless option that will work no matter the season or the occasion. You also have the choices of black, white and tan brown as staple neutrals, while the spring-ready hue of blush pink and a playful metallic tone create more statement options. Dune London Deliberate £109 at Dune London The original deliberate bag is smaller than Isla's practical style, measuring in at H23cm x W32cm x D11cm. For an everyday bag, it's more than big enough for the essentials of your phone, keys, purse and sunnies, and its timeless woven texture gives structure to the top handle design. Dune London Deliberate Xl - Dark Brown £89 (was £149) at Dune London The largest size of Dune's deliberate bag marries practicality with design. Its generous size surprisingly doesn't feel overwhelming thanks to the slouchy structure. The perfect work bag that's also a contender for weekends away, a long shoulder strap takes away the fuss of carrying a larger load.

It’s not just Isla Fisher, who used the green bag to add a spring-ready hue to her trending double denim outfit. Celebrities like Katie Holmes, Lily Allen, Rose Byrne, Olivia Wilde and Aubrey Plaza have all been spotted carrying versions of it – and there are a lot of versions of it.

As well as Isla’s large, green style, the Deliberate bag is available in several sizes and even more eye-catching colours. Alongside black, brown and burgundy, there’s an elegant blush pink that plays effortlessly into the spring/summer fashion colour trends for 2026. And you’re just as spoilt for choice when it comes to size, with Isla's large style only being outdone by the XL, while sizes go down to the adorably named Dune London Dinkydeliberate, which is a mini top handle bag that would finish off any date night outfit ideas with ease.

Fashion-forward design with added functionality, the long shoulder strap allows it to be carried with ease, and it also comes with not one but two handy little clutch bags inside that allow for some serious organisation. It also has a handy popper fastening to keep all your belongings safe as you go about your day.