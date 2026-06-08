Forget polka dots and stripes – Ruth Langsford’s new graphic t-shirts will instantly refresh your summer wardrobe

Jeans and a t-shirt are a summer staple. Regardless of the cut or colour of your denim, and the hue of your tee, these two summer capsule wardrobe heroes style effortlessly together, and Ruth Langsford has just dropped a series of graphic tees with QVC that are sure to sell out.

Showcasing her new Ruth Langsford motif print t-shirt from QVC over on Instagram, Ruth revealed that the summery graphics have been designed with her Thursday Night Club viewers in mind, with her and her design team incorporating people’s favourite drinks and holiday destination spots into the prints so they are full of personality and summer-ready fun.

The t-shirts come in five gorgeous colours, including classic white, on-trend lemon, pale blue, hot pink, and ‘summer plum,’ which she says has been a favourite in the office. When it came to styling the t-shirt, Ruth offset what she calls its ‘quite relaxed fit’ with a pair of slim-leg jeans, which appear to be her Ruth Langsford slim leg jeans from QVC, and added even more summer-ready flair to her look with her new Ruth Langsford square sunglasses from QVC, which are set to be yet another seasonal staple that is sure to garner a legion of fans.

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Shop Ruth Langsford's Summery QVC Style

The t-shirts are all made from a cotton modal mix that Ruth says is ‘breathable’ and ‘cool’ for the warmer weather, while also being ‘soft and velvety’ for a comfortable feel that is sure to make them a staple for day-to-day attire.

The range of colours all give a nod to the spring/summer fashion colour trends for 2026, making incorporating these timely tones into everyday looks and holiday outfit ideas so easy. And, as the t-shirt fit is classic, layering them under any of the best spring jackets to wear with jeans is a breeze, too.

While Ruth paired her t-shirt with some slim jeans, the boxy and neat fit means they’re effortlessly styled with a range of different trouser cuts. From wide-leg jeans to linen trousers or even leggings for a more casual and comfy look, and they'd work tucked into A-line skirts, or worn over the waistband of a slip skirt, too.

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