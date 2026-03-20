From M&S to Zara and H&M – these are the 6 new-in jackets that will work hard to elevate your jeans this spring

The moment the sun appears, I find myself on the hunt for lightweight spring jackets. But every year, I face the same problem: with denim underpinning my wardrobe, what spring jackets actually work with every jean style? This season, instead of defaulting to the same blazer, I headed to the high street and landed on these 6 spring jacket styles that work with jeans.

The right jacket can completely transform your look, and with the change of season, I'm on the hunt for lightweight outerwear staples that can keep out the chill, whilst also being suitable for sunny spells. I took a trip to some reliable high-street favourites, including M&S, Zara, and H&M, to see what was actually worth adding to my spring capsule wardrobe.

The spring/summer fashion trends 2026 have seen a rise in interest in styles including bomber jackets, utility-inspired designs, and country-coded fabrics, which inspired my original choices. After trying on several styles, I chose six designs I’m genuinely tempted by that work with a range of denim styles from my best wide-leg jeans to trending barrel-leg jeans. Jackets which work for the transitional months can generally be characterised by shorter lengths and lighter fabrics.

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Utility style M&S Suedette Colarless Utility Jacket £65 at M&S A best-selling style, this suedette collarless jacket is the kind of piece that you can rely on all season long. The soft beige colour complements denim blues ranging from dark indigo to lighter washes, and the neat button-front will cinch in your waist. It features on-trend utility details, including four front pockets and buttoned cuffs. It's selling fast, so don't delay. Country-coded Zara Houndstooth Jacket £59.99 at Zara Country-coded outerwear has taken the fashion world by storm in passing seasons, and this sweet houndstooth jacket offers the chicest way to embrace this trend. It features a flattering boxy silhouette that finishes mid-thigh and two large front pockets for carrying your essentials. The black and white houndstooth print is complemented by faux-leather collar and cuffs. Bomber jacket Zara Faux Suede Jacket £59.99 at Zara Shorter jacket styles are perfect for the transitional months, and they pair so well with high-waisted denim styles. This faux-suede jacket has a slouchy, oversized shape that makes it the ultimate layering piece. The bubble-hem is characterised by a voluminous edge to create a puffed-out silhouette, and it's a look I've spotted creeping into jacket and skirt silhouettes. Funnel Neck M&S Cotton Rich Satin Look Bomber Jacket £65 at M&S This jacket features a stylish funnel-neck and a short bomber silhouette. It's made from a cotton-blend fabric that has a lightweight finish, making it the perfect layering piece on sunny spring days. The short silhouette makes this the ideal design for pairing with high-waisted jeans or trouser styles. It comes in sizes extra small – extra large; however, sizes are selling fast, so don't delay. Leather Jacket Zara Faux-Leather Jacket £69.99 at Zara Made from black faux-leather and in a trending bomber style, this piece will immediately elevate your favourite denim. Although the weather is warming up, the cropped silhouette is ideal for the transitional months to combat the unexpected chill. It also features a face-framing high neck and handy side pockets. After trying it on, I genuinely couldn't believe that it's not real leather; the finish feels extremely high-end. It comes in sizes XS-XXL, and in a dark brown colourway too. Bomber Jacket H&M Suede Jacket £200 (was £379) at H&M After spotting this brown suede jacket on the mannequin, I knew I had to try it on. Suede and denim work so well together, with suede's warm brown tones contrasting denim's cool undertones perfectly. This jacket is made from a supple suede and features two handy front pockets. It's also been discounted in the sale, so it's worth adding it to your basket before sizes sell out.

Transitional dressing is some of the hardest to dress for; the weather is unpredictable, making spring jackets a must-have and lighter, and shorter designs bridge the gap between winter and spring styling.

Looking at the designs on the high street, bomber jackets, cropped designs and suede fabrics are heavily trending this season, and all of these designs work to elevate your favourite denim. While suede jackets aren't wet-weather proof, there are plenty of canvas and coated styles that can take gentle April showers in their stride.

A bomber’s slightly cropped, boxy shape sits neatly with mid and high-rise denim, and works with a range of silhouettes, including wide-leg jeans. Whereas suede or faux suede designs bring in texture and depth to spring outfit ideas, and classic shades like tan or chocolate brown pair effortlessly with blue denim tones.