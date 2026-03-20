From M&S to Zara and H&M – these are the 6 new-in jackets that will work hard to elevate your jeans this spring

I've tried on dozens of spring jackets, and here are the 6 trending styles that I'm seriously considering

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Image of jackets to wear with jeans
(Image credit: Zara, M&S)

The moment the sun appears, I find myself on the hunt for lightweight spring jackets. But every year, I face the same problem: with denim underpinning my wardrobe, what spring jackets actually work with every jean style? This season, instead of defaulting to the same blazer, I headed to the high street and landed on these 6 spring jacket styles that work with jeans.

The right jacket can completely transform your look, and with the change of season, I'm on the hunt for lightweight outerwear staples that can keep out the chill, whilst also being suitable for sunny spells. I took a trip to some reliable high-street favourites, including M&S, Zara, and H&M, to see what was actually worth adding to my spring capsule wardrobe.

The spring/summer fashion trends 2026 have seen a rise in interest in styles including bomber jackets, utility-inspired designs, and country-coded fabrics, which inspired my original choices. After trying on several styles, I chose six designs I’m genuinely tempted by that work with a range of denim styles from my best wide-leg jeans to trending barrel-leg jeans. Jackets which work for the transitional months can generally be characterised by shorter lengths and lighter fabrics.

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Transitional dressing is some of the hardest to dress for; the weather is unpredictable, making spring jackets a must-have and lighter, and shorter designs bridge the gap between winter and spring styling.

Looking at the designs on the high street, bomber jackets, cropped designs and suede fabrics are heavily trending this season, and all of these designs work to elevate your favourite denim. While suede jackets aren't wet-weather proof, there are plenty of canvas and coated styles that can take gentle April showers in their stride.

A bomber’s slightly cropped, boxy shape sits neatly with mid and high-rise denim, and works with a range of silhouettes, including wide-leg jeans. Whereas suede or faux suede designs bring in texture and depth to spring outfit ideas, and classic shades like tan or chocolate brown pair effortlessly with blue denim tones.

Molly Smith
Molly Smith
Fashion Writer

Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.

After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.

Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.

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