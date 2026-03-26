I'm swapping my classic denim jacket for this M&S cotton-rich alternative. Just as versatile, I'll get so much wear from it this spring

Wondering what should I wear today? When it comes to the best spring jackets to wear with jeans and beyond, we all want the same thing. Versatile, flattering and easy to layer, because this early spring weather can be seriously unpredictable.

Denim jackets have long been the answer to this problem, but this year I’ve been on the hunt for an alternative that’s just as practical and wearable, but that can bring a new look to my usual spring outfit ideas – and I've found the perfect piece in M&S’s cotton rich utility jacket.

In dark brown cotton, with a worn, washed finished and khaki undertone, this neutral jacket is comparable to faded denim hues and just as neutral when it comes to styling. With a relaxed and boxy fit, the funnel neck adds extra protection, but also taps into the trending silhouette. The drawstring at the hem allows you to adjust the fit into something more close-fitting, for effortless balance against wide leg jeans or A-line skirts and dresses. And at under £70, it's relatively budget friendly too.

Article continues below

Shop M&S Spring Jacket

M&S Cotton Rich Utility Jacket £68 at M&S Utility is one of the biggest spring/summer fashion trends for 2026 and this jacket taps into the look with ease. Funnel necks are big news in outerwear too right now, so this has plenty of trend currency. The front pockets pair practicality with style, while the faded colouring keeps the style relaxed.

Shop Similar Spring Jackets

H&M Twill Jacket £34.99 at H&M A funnel collar and added drawstring at the waist give this spring-ready jacket a laidback, utilitarian-inspired shape that's incredibly wearable. Its khaki colour goes with everything. M&S Cotton Rich Bomber Jacket £65 at M&S With an easy-going, relaxed fit, a faux leather collar adds an elevated touch to this heritage-inspired bomber jacket. Plus, a neutral tone makes for a versatile style. AND/OR Boxy Jacket £119 at John Lewis A neat collar gives a polished finish to this utility-style jacket, with a practical hood, a smart addition to the design. It also has a drawstring hem so you can play around with the shape.

The jacket’s two patch pockets on the chest, contrasting cuffs and metal hardware lend a utilitarian edge to the M&S jacket design, and it is an easy addition to any spring capsule wardrobe.

The utilitarian trend focuses on neutral, earthy tones, cargo silhouettes and utilitarian-inspired details such as pockets, tactical embellishments and relaxed shapes. With this in mind, this M&S jacket really has it all, and there is the bonus of it emulating much more expensive, heritage-inspired styles.

Made from a cotton-rich fabric that’s been described by shoppers as “not too heavy” but still nice and “warm,” what makes this style ideal for spring is its loose, roomy fit that means there is, as one shopper said, “plenty of room for a jumper underneath.” Reviews boast, “Fits nicely. Good quality. Timeless piece. I’ll have this for a long time.” While another added that it “looks way more expensive than it was” and “will be perfect for spring.”