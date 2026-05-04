This elegant M&S x Kelly Hoppen lamp will work with every room in your home (and it's only £59)
The interior designer 'absolutely adores' this versatile lamp - and shares how to make it work in any space
For anyone looking to give their home an affordable upgrade, the new M&S X Kelly Hoppen range is full of stylish, versatile pieces that are well worth a look.
Kelly herself 'absolutely adores' this £59 banded lamp from the collection, taking to social media to share how it’s been designed to fit any space and offer a statement look to your interiors.
'It’s got this fabulous black band, it’s made of linen. It's got the trim at the top and the bottom, makes it look very East meets West. It's modern, it's monochrome. It'll work with any interior you've got.'
The interior expert also pointed out its 'spot-on proportions, modern hexagonal shade and because it's neutral, you can put any colour you like with it.' And you can make it a complete aesthetic with the matching floor lamp.
A post shared by M&S (@marksandspencer)
A photo posted by on
Shop M&S x Kelly Hoppen Collection
Kelly 'adores' this lamp
The lamp from Kelly's video, the versatile and stylish piece can fit in any space and is a great way of layering lighting.
The matching floor lamp
The floor lamp has a matching minimalist angular design, with a statement band detail around the shade for a contemporary look
Contemporary design
This statement piece features a sleek, rounded base and is topped with an opaque glass globe that emits a soft, cosy glow when switched on.
Kelly explained: 'This is my banded lamp, which I absolutely adore because the proportion of it is big enough, but it's small enough [for] a side table, or even next to a bedside table.'
Offering how she herself might style a room with the lamps, she continued, 'You could have one in your bedroom on one side and have something smaller on the left, so it could be asymmetrical.'
This little nugget from Kelly is an inspired and simple way to master a layered lighting scheme for your living space. Often touted as one of the most low-effort style changes that make a big impact, layered lighting is key in creating a well-balanced and inviting atmosphere to your home. It’s a way of keeping things cosy and calming, while still functional.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
As she explained in the video, adding items like the lamp and any complementary pieces can create a "modern" or "monochrome" finish, as well as nodding at an Eastern inspired style.
A key takeaway from Kelly's informative video is thoughtfully picking out a few key pieces can really inform the feel and look of any of your interiors without needing to do too much work.
Jack Slater is not the Last Action Hero, but that's what comes up first when you Google him. Preferring a much more sedentary life, Jack gets his thrills by covering news, entertainment, celebrity, film and culture for woman&home, and other digital publications.
Having written for various print and online publications—ranging from national syndicates to niche magazines—Jack has written about nearly everything there is to write about, covering LGBTQ+ news, celebrity features, TV and film scoops, reviewing the latest theatre shows lighting up London’s West End and the most pressing of SEO based stories.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.