Amanda Holden's outdoor bar cart is this summer's must-have for elevating entertaining – you heard it here first
As part of her new Palm Beach-inspired garden collection, it's as pretty as it is practical – and all for under £65
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With the indoor-to-outdoor garden trend continuing to go from strength to strength, we're predicting a summer must-have on the horizon – an outdoor drinks trolley on wheels to elevate hosting.
After seeing Amanda Holden's Californian-inspired garden transformation, we've been dreaming of emulating the same laid-back style to create a dream outdoor living room for ourselves. Starting with a movable, outdoor bar cart, of course.
Not only does it look fabulous, in either pink or sage green, but it also offers a highly functional accessory for serving food and drinks, and can even be a side table for lamps or BBQ tools. It may be labelled as a bar cart, but it can be so much more. And at the affordable price of £64, we think it's a worthwhile investment for all gardens this summer.
Also available in Sage Green
Stylish, highly functional and affordable – it's a great find. Made with a metal frame with powder-coated paint finish, so it's weatherproof, but it is advisable to store indoors during prolonged bad weather. It features two shelves, a push handle and four caster wheels - two of which are lockable to make it safe and secure. Suitable for indoor and outdoor use. L80cm by H83cm by W44cm.
From outdoor rugs to comfy garden sofas, there's an abundance of desirable accessories to help get the look. Clearly inspired by her own plot and her trip to Palm Beach, Amanda has just launched her latest collaboration with QVC, which is full of fun, affordable finds to transform any patio in an instant.
Here are some more fabulous new pieces from Amanda's latest BundleBerry collection...
More of Amanda Holden's Summer BundleBerry collection
Perfect size
A love seat is the perfect-sized seat for lounging if you ask me, bigger than the constraints of a single chair but so not big you feel lost in it. With its scalloped fan back design and coordinating footstool, this stylish duo offers comfort and elegance in equal measure.
Striking patterns
Outdoor cushions are the unsung heroes in any garden makeover. You can update your existing best garden furniture to give it a new lease of life at very little cost – low spend, big style impact. These two designs are certain to welcome the wow factor to any outdoor furniture set.
Fabulous design
Whether you're sat with your quiet morning coffee or enjoying drinks with friends in the evening this sleek side table is perfect for the job. The versatile design works beautifully beside your garden furniture or on a balcony to accommodate drinks and snacks.
Pop of colour
Welcome a splash of block colour to your patio or decking with this attractive outdoor rug. This reversible design is as practical as it is pretty with contrasting colour palette and scalloped edging. 120 by 170cm.
Statement lamp
Outdoor light is key for creating an outdoor living room, to create ambience and welcome a practical element to make the space more usable after dark. This style LED light features a chic powder-coated iron frame and a captivating globe sphere light.
Novelty design
Naturally there had to be palm trees somewhere in the collection – and it comes thanks to these playful candle holders. The 70s-inspired Palm Springs design feels very kitsch but so right to style an uplifting outdoor space.
This chic drinks trolley is the multipurpose find that provides a practical and pretty way for serving food and drinks in the garden.
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Tamara is a highly experienced homes and interiors journalist with a career spanning over 23 years. Now the Lifestyle Editor of womanandhome.com, she previously spent 19 years working with the style teams at Country Homes & Interiors and Ideal Home. With these award-winning interior teams, she gained a wealth of knowledge and honed her skills and passion for styling and writing about every aspect of lifestyle and interiors.
A true homes and interiors expert, Tamara has been an ambassador for leading interior brands on multiple occasions, including appearing on Matalan’s The Show and presenting at top interior trend forecasting events such as the Autumn Fair and Spring Fair.
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