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Amanda Holden's outdoor bar cart is this summer's must-have for elevating entertaining – you heard it here first

As part of her new Palm Beach-inspired garden collection, it's as pretty as it is practical – and all for under £65

Tamara Kelly's avatar
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Amanda Holden in a blue tiled space surrounded by her new garden furniture range for QVC
(Image credit: QVC)
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With the indoor-to-outdoor garden trend continuing to go from strength to strength, we're predicting a summer must-have on the horizon – an outdoor drinks trolley on wheels to elevate hosting.

After seeing Amanda Holden's Californian-inspired garden transformation, we've been dreaming of emulating the same laid-back style to create a dream outdoor living room for ourselves. Starting with a movable, outdoor bar cart, of course.

Not only does it look fabulous, in either pink or sage green, but it also offers a highly functional accessory for serving food and drinks, and can even be a side table for lamps or BBQ tools. It may be labelled as a bar cart, but it can be so much more. And at the affordable price of £64, we think it's a worthwhile investment for all gardens this summer.

From outdoor rugs to comfy garden sofas, there's an abundance of desirable accessories to help get the look. Clearly inspired by her own plot and her trip to Palm Beach, Amanda has just launched her latest collaboration with QVC, which is full of fun, affordable finds to transform any patio in an instant.

Here are some more fabulous new pieces from Amanda's latest BundleBerry collection...

More of Amanda Holden's Summer BundleBerry collection

Spilt image of pink and green garden furniture and soft furnishings in a garden beside a pool

(Image credit: QVC)

This chic drinks trolley is the multipurpose find that provides a practical and pretty way for serving food and drinks in the garden.

Tamara Kelly
Tamara Kelly
Lifestyle Editor

Tamara is a highly experienced homes and interiors journalist with a career spanning over 23 years. Now the Lifestyle Editor of womanandhome.com, she previously spent 19 years working with the style teams at Country Homes & Interiors and Ideal Home. With these award-winning interior teams, she gained a wealth of knowledge and honed her skills and passion for styling and writing about every aspect of lifestyle and interiors.

A true homes and interiors expert, Tamara has been an ambassador for leading interior brands on multiple occasions, including appearing on Matalan’s The Show and presenting at top interior trend forecasting events such as the Autumn Fair and Spring Fair.

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