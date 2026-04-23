We're seeing this chic garden furniture trend everywhere – it's perfect for comfy summer lounging and hosting

As we tiptoe towards summer, there's nothing quite like getting your outdoor living room set up and ready for the sunshine and BBQs ahead. And this year, outdoor hosting, dining and lounging have never been more popular.

Every year, we see some of the best garden furniture collections shared from our most beloved brands and retailers, and this year is no different.

And there's one trend in particular we've seen popping up just about everywhere, it's incredibly stylish and, more importantly, functional.

The striped cushion garden furniture trend

Forget structured wooden designs, this year it's all about bold stripes, large comfortable cushions and metal-framed furniture that looks like it's been dragged outside from the main living room to make the garden feel like an extension of an indoor living space.

"We’re seeing striped cushions become especially popular in gardens because they strike that sweet spot between timeless and trend-led. Stripes have a really easy, relaxed feel to them, but they also bring structure, which is why they work so well outdoors," says Julian Page, Head of Design at BHS.

(Image credit: Swyft)

With outdoor kitchen ideas and al fresco hosting becoming bigger than ever, it's no surprise that homeowners are looking to make their outdoor spaces just as welcoming, stylish and cosy as their indoors.

"As the sun begins to make more of an appearance, homeowners are again starting to treat their gardens like an extension of the home, and soft furnishings are playing a much bigger role in making those spaces feel styled rather than simply functional," states Julian.

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"A striped cushion is a simple way to introduce pattern and personality without overwhelming the setting, and it can instantly make garden furniture feel more considered and more inviting," he continues.

This laid-back, comfy yet chic design of billowing cushions with space-saving, minimal frames is being offered by some of our favourite brands like QVC, Dunelm and Swyft. If you liked Amalficore last summer, this trend is certainly for you.

Julian Page Social Links Navigation Head of Design at BHS Julian has been the Head of Design at BHS for the past 23 years. As a designer, Julian and his team need to stay up-to-date on all the latest trends; his detailed knowledge, innovation and creativity in all aspects are instrumental within the company.

How to style stripes in your garden

Should you want to make your garden look more expensive or be in need of a furniture refresh, this trend is not only timeless, but it's so easy to seamlessly introduce it to your space.

"For homeowners wanting to style the trend in their own gardens, the key is to use stripes as part of a layered, relaxed scheme rather than making everything match too closely," says Julian.

"Striped cushions work best when mixed with plain cushions, textured throws and natural materials like wood, rattan, or linen-look fabrics, as this keeps the overall look feeling warm and effortless," he continues.

(Image credit: Future)

You don't need to change your entire garden theme to introduce on-trend chunky stripes to your space; luckily, they're a versatile pattern that can be added in any way that suits.

"Neutral stripes are especially useful because they can sit comfortably in almost any outdoor setting, whether the space is modern, rustic, or more traditional," says Julian.

"Even adding just one or two striped cushions to a bench, outdoor sofa, or dining set can help lift the whole area and make it feel more finished, without needing to completely redesign the space."

With the weather finally starting to warm up, homeowners across the country will be starting to pull out their well-loved garden furniture. What better time to give it a refresh and invest in this timeless outdoor furniture trend?

Should you be a particularly big fan of the summery, coastal look, then why not create a Mediterranean paradise in your back garden? With a few design swaps and some leafy additions, it could feel like you're holidaying in Italy all summer long.