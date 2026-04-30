Is the garden rocking chair the new egg chair? We’ve found the perfect place to relax this summer
With searches up 233%, it looks like this peaceful garden chair is reinventing tradition
We're calling it now, this summer looks set to be all about the garden rocking chair, as the must-have way to relax in style. With searches already going through the roof, we predict this comfy alternative might be more popular than sell-out egg chair designs of years past.
While there will always be a huge demand for swinging egg seats, it seems there's a new trend appearing for outdoor rockers to rival the undisputed champion of garden 'it' chairs.
More compact, more comfortable (in my humble opinion), you can see why there's so much interest in garden rocking chairs...
Incredibly inviting
Don't you instantly feel like sitting back to spend a few hours gently rocking in breeze while the garden hums around you – utter bliss. The sumptious comfy cushion is what makes it so irresistibly inviting and then of course, there's the added appeal of being gently rocked.
Is the garden rocking chair the new egg chair?
For me, any chair that offers gentle motion to soothe you while you sit is a winning design for relaxing in the garden, but this new rocking chair gets my vote over an egg chair. Maybe it's because I am limited on space, so I always default to a design that takes up less room. Because, despite how streamlined modern egg chairs are, the frame still feels like it dominates in a small space.
While the new garden rocking chair appeals more to me, the mighty egg chair is still a hugely popular choice for many. As Laura Honey, w&h's homes ecommerce editor, explains: "Egg chairs have been in the spotlight over the last few years, because they’re an easy way to make a style statement with your garden furniture while still keeping comfort high on your list of priorities.
The shape makes for a perfect cocoon, cleverly placed, it’s a reading nook, relaxing spot, and a serene place to snooze."
They’re worth investing in because egg chairs absolutely fall into the category of aspirational garden furniture. They’ve always been associated with a resort-style aesthetic and, increasingly, that’s what people want from their gardens too."
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The original trend
Eggs chairs have become a staple in gardens rather than a trend these days. The elevated swing-style element makes them incredibly calming and soothing. This chic design comes complete with a hearty seat cushion and head pillow for added comfort.
In Natural
This foldable hanging chair is your ticket to ultimate relaxation and style in the garden. Seen here in a natural colourway with an on-trend charcoal cushion it's as chic as it is comfortable.
Double the appeal
The double version of the egg chair is more of a traditional swing design. Imagine sitting in this generous egg chair while enjoying a very gentle rocking motion.
Whether you prefer a rocking chair or an egg chair it's safe to say both designs provide a divine way to relax in the garden this summer.
Tamara is a highly experienced homes and interiors journalist with a career spanning over 23 years. Now the Lifestyle Editor of womanandhome.com, she previously spent 19 years working with the style teams at Country Homes & Interiors and Ideal Home. With these award-winning interior teams, she gained a wealth of knowledge and honed her skills and passion for styling and writing about every aspect of lifestyle and interiors.
A true homes and interiors expert, Tamara has been an ambassador for leading interior brands on multiple occasions, including appearing on Matalan’s The Show and presenting at top interior trend forecasting events such as the Autumn Fair and Spring Fair.
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