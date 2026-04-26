Helen Skelton signals that the heritage trend is here to stay as she sports this chic, spring outerwear style

The heritage aesthetic has been a huge look for months now, and the countryside-inspired aesthetic shows no sign of slowing. Spotted on the runway, and further championed by the likes of Claudia Winkleman and her coveted wardrobe while presenting The Traitors. The outdoorsy vibe is often reserved for the wintery months, but it seems to be sticking around for spring too, and Helen Skelton just proved it with one of her latest looks.

The stylish star showed off the trend in all its glory while filming for Springtime on the Farm last week, and shared a snap on her Instagram which featured a gorgeous layered outfit that was perfect for her farmyard surroundings. Styled by Annabel Kerman, the star looked great in a soft cream knit by Dubarry, a gilet by Varley and a wax jacket from With Nothing Underneath.

The separates created a chic, neutral outfit that felt exceptionally timeless, and the star gave the ensemble some extra style points with a soft, silky scarf and a pair of black welly boots from Holland Cooper. The outfit was ideal for Helen’s outdoor activities, and it’s a great one to bookmark if you’re heading out on a countryside walk or just need some relaxed basics to wear over a busy weekend while the weather is still temperamental.

A post shared by Helen Skelton (@helenskelton) A photo posted by on

Shop the Look

Exact match Varley Quilted Reversible Gilet View at Farfetch This quilted gilet is reversible so you can switch up your look to suit your mood and outfit. Thats two hero looks for the price of one! Exact match With Nothing Underneath Kent Jacket: Waxed Cotton, Chocolate £275 WNU Buy a waxed jacket from this British heritage label now and it'll genuinely last you a lifetime. This tan iteration with contrast checked lining is one of the best from the brand right now. H&M Cable Knit Jumper £34 (was £44.99) at H&M The weather might be warming up a little but there is definitely still a place for knitwear in your wardrobe - this cream cable knit will make a chic extra layer.

Shop More Jackets

Portmann Ladies Belmont Wax Jacket £78.95 at Amazon The warm brown tone of this one feels very similar to Helen's jacket. It will look great over a striped t-shirt and jeans, and the patch pockets keep it practical Fatface Sussex Brown Heritage Jacket £110 at Fatface This darker-toned piece comes with a hidden pack-away hood ready for when the Great British weather lets you down. Lands' End Waxed Barn Jacket £358.65 (was £130) at Debenhams The slightly shorter length of this one will feel light to wear and will sit well with blue denim and your best white trainers.

Of course, you don't need to wear all the same layers as the presenter to show off this trend - even just one or two countryside-inspired pieces can add a touch of heritage to your outfit.

Try a wax jacket as a relaxed and rain-ready cover-up for your day-to-day, opt for a pair of checked trousers with a slogan t-shirt, or add a chunky cream cardigan over your favourite floral sun dress. You have plenty of options during the sunnier months, and then you can keep wearing your pieces into autumn too.