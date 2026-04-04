Gillian Anderson's heritage-inspired outfit gives this much-loved look a spring-ready update
The actress looked incredible in some updated style staples
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
It is quite rare for a winter trend to keep going into spring, but one that hasn’t lost any style momentum is the heritage aesthetic. Vintage-inspired checks, outdoorsy textures and muted colours were big news throughout the colder weather and look set to stay for the foreseeable future - and Gillian Anderson just showed it off perfectly with one of her latest outfits.
Looking incredible while at the Miu Miu show at Paris Fashion Week last month, she wore a full look by the brand, which showed off some countryside-chic in a way that is perfect for moving towards warmer days. Wearing a fine knit cardigan layered over a crisp blue shirt and a checked midi skirt, Gillian finished her ensemble with strappy heels and the Italian label's Utilitaire bag. Her choice of light layers serves as perfect inspiration for transitional dressing.
The heritage trend really has dominated the shopping aisles of late, and if you want to get in on it too, you can recreate Gillian’s look by adding the below buys to your spring capsule wardrobe.
Shop the Look
An oversized white shirt is a great styling piece for any wardrobe and this soft blue hue will work equally as well for sunny outfits.
Shop more skirts
The heritage trend, in particular, this outfit, draws quite strong parallels to Queen Elizabeth II's exceptional style. The late royal showed off the heritage aesthetic regularly, particularly in her more casual outfits, and with a new exhibition celebrating her style set to open at Buckingham Palace imminently, we think that this regal trend is going to stick around for a long time to come.
Look for hero pieces, such as great shirting, classic tartans and pared-back knits that can be easily mixed and matched to create a timeless style you'll return to again and again.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.