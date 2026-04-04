Gillian Anderson's heritage-inspired outfit gives this much-loved look a spring-ready update

It is quite rare for a winter trend to keep going into spring, but one that hasn’t lost any style momentum is the heritage aesthetic. Vintage-inspired checks, outdoorsy textures and muted colours were big news throughout the colder weather and look set to stay for the foreseeable future - and Gillian Anderson just showed it off perfectly with one of her latest outfits.

Looking incredible while at the Miu Miu show at Paris Fashion Week last month, she wore a full look by the brand, which showed off some countryside-chic in a way that is perfect for moving towards warmer days. Wearing a fine knit cardigan layered over a crisp blue shirt and a checked midi skirt, Gillian finished her ensemble with strappy heels and the Italian label's Utilitaire bag. Her choice of light layers serves as perfect inspiration for transitional dressing.

The heritage trend really has dominated the shopping aisles of late, and if you want to get in on it too, you can recreate Gillian’s look by adding the below buys to your spring capsule wardrobe.

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Nobody's Child Navy Check Tailored Kilt Midi Skirt £99 at Nobody's Child Give this one a daytime feel with a slouchy grey t-shirt or take it to date night by adding a sheer navy blouse and heels. Reformation First Light Skirt £248 at Reformation This A-line skirt will cinch in your middle and then skim over your hips to create a very flattering silhouette. John Lewis Check Cotton Blend Midi Skirt £17 (was £59) at John Lewis If you prefer things a little brighter, opt for this red number that ticks off the trend with a little more oomph.

The heritage trend, in particular, this outfit, draws quite strong parallels to Queen Elizabeth II's exceptional style. The late royal showed off the heritage aesthetic regularly, particularly in her more casual outfits, and with a new exhibition celebrating her style set to open at Buckingham Palace imminently, we think that this regal trend is going to stick around for a long time to come.

Look for hero pieces, such as great shirting, classic tartans and pared-back knits that can be easily mixed and matched to create a timeless style you'll return to again and again.