Gillian Anderson carries the heritage trend into spring with an Argyle jumper, skinny jeans and biker boots outfit formula
She kept things cool and casual as she left Miu Miu's autumn/winter 2026 show at Paris Fashion Week
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Heritage-inspired pieces have been dominating the trends this year, with classic staples like wax jackets, plaid prints and, of course, Argyle knitwear key to the look.
And while it might feel a little wintery, argyl knits, as proven by the likes of Katie Holmes in this Boden number, have stepped effortlessly into early spring capsule wardrobe too.
Leaving Miu Miu's Fall 2026 show, the actress slipped into a pair of easy-going, black skinny jeans and tucked the legs into some distressed biker boots. But it was her Argyle knit that stood out the most. A navy and red palette created a contrasting diamond pattern, with the gently cropped hem balancing out the high turtleneck silhouette.Article continues below
Shop Argyle Knitwear
Shop Gillian Anderson's Style
If you haven't already got a pair of black skinny jeans in your capsule wardrobe, you can't go wrong with this classic Levi's pair. A high waist elongates the leg, while the jeans themselves aren't too tight or overly skinny for a flattering finish.
While biker boots might not be the first choice of footwear when we think of spring/summer shoe trends for 2026, they’re a great style tool for jeans outfits on cool spring days.
Heritage fashion remains a strong theme for the first half of 2026, and Gillian's red and navy sweater executes the look with ease. Keeping the rest of her outfit pared back and neutral, she allows the burst of red in the print to be the accent to the whole look. And of course, red is one of the biggest spring/summer fashion colour trends for 2026.
Recently becoming Chief Compliments Officer for British clothing brand M&S, there is no doubt that Gillian has become quite the fashion icon and this simple jeans and a jumper outfit cements why her elegant, timeless, but contemporary style is so admired.
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Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
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