Gillian Anderson carries the heritage trend into spring with an Argyle jumper, skinny jeans and biker boots outfit formula

Heritage-inspired pieces have been dominating the trends this year, with classic staples like wax jackets, plaid prints and, of course, Argyle knitwear key to the look.

And while it might feel a little wintery, argyl knits, as proven by the likes of Katie Holmes in this Boden number, have stepped effortlessly into early spring capsule wardrobe too.

Leaving Miu Miu's Fall 2026 show, the actress slipped into a pair of easy-going, black skinny jeans and tucked the legs into some distressed biker boots. But it was her Argyle knit that stood out the most. A navy and red palette created a contrasting diamond pattern, with the gently cropped hem balancing out the high turtleneck silhouette.

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(Image credit: Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images)

Shop Argyle Knitwear

WOVCOR Argyle Pattern Crew Neck Knitted Sweater £36.61 (was £102.99) at Debenhams An oversized Argyle pattern gives this jumper a similar look to Gillan's knitted piece. The red is bold and bright, with the navy tone contrasting it beautifully while also adding a neutral, wearable hue to the versatile jumper. Tommy Hilfiger Women's Long Sleeve Cotton Argyle V-Neck Sweater £36.50 at Amazon An easy-going, relaxed fit makes this jumper ideal for pairing with jeans or tailored trousers. The preppy design will pair well with denim and navy hues in particular, while the bold red hue adds plenty of brightness. Massimo Dutti Cotton Knit Sweater with Argyle Detail £69.96 at Massimo Dutti Rich burgundy tones are brightened up by the cream diamonds on this Argyle jumper, with bold red cross-hatching introducing an additional colour into the pattern. Team with other neutrals for added interest.

Shop Gillian Anderson's Style

Levi's 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans £100 at Levi's If you haven't already got a pair of black skinny jeans in your capsule wardrobe, you can't go wrong with this classic Levi's pair. A high waist elongates the leg, while the jeans themselves aren't too tight or overly skinny for a flattering finish. Whistles Navy Amalia Longline Coat £189 (was £289) at Whistles Available in both regular and petite, this Whistles coat is a great alternative to get Gillian's style. A timeless silhouette means it can be worn with both casual looks and occasion wear, with its navy tone perfectly versatile. Next Forever Comfort® Knee High Biker Boots £68 at Next Shoppers say these stylish boots are 'very comfortable and good quality,' with their knee high silhouette making them a sleek style to pair with skinny jeans. Plus they feature Next's Forever Comfort insole for added comfort.

While biker boots might not be the first choice of footwear when we think of spring/summer shoe trends for 2026, they’re a great style tool for jeans outfits on cool spring days.

Heritage fashion remains a strong theme for the first half of 2026, and Gillian's red and navy sweater executes the look with ease. Keeping the rest of her outfit pared back and neutral, she allows the burst of red in the print to be the accent to the whole look. And of course, red is one of the biggest spring/summer fashion colour trends for 2026.

Recently becoming Chief Compliments Officer for British clothing brand M&S, there is no doubt that Gillian has become quite the fashion icon and this simple jeans and a jumper outfit cements why her elegant, timeless, but contemporary style is so admired.