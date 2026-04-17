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Sheridan Smith's £32 M&S cardigan is the most stylish way to wear this season's hottest colour - chilli red

Her red, white and blue colour palette is perfect for summer

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Sheridan Smith on This Morning, Apr 16 2026
(Image credit: Shutterstock)
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Sheridan Smith made an appearance on Thursday's This Morning, and we were completely transfixed by her outfit here at woman&home. The combination of red, white and blue felt so fresh for this time of year, and it's a very unique take on jeans and knitwear.

She wore two of the best British clothing brands, teaming the M&S Cotton Blend Crochet-Style Collared Cardigan with Never Fully Dressed's Dolce Vita Barrel Leg Jeans. The white jeans feature blue embroidered prints, including a shining sun and a key.

Sheridan's lightweight cardigan is made from a cotton-blend fabric, which makes it ideal for spring, summer and even early autumn. It will look effortlessly chic worn with jeans, but there's also a pair of matching shorts available for when you head off on holiday. It's particularly spot on because chilli red is one of the biggest spring/summer fashion colour trends 2026, so you can tick it off your list for the bargain price of £32.

Sheridan Smith on This Morning, 16th April 2026

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

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Sheridan's M&S cardigan has only just arrived online, but it's already got five star reviews. One customer wrote: "A gorgeous ruby red colour. Sleeves not overly long and with the scalloped edging on sleeves will look good even if they have to be turned up a bit to fit. At 5’3 this falls to around hip length on me. I went up a size from my usual M&S size as I wanted a looser fit. Good value and looks more expensive than it is."

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Fashion Ecommerce Editor

Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.

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