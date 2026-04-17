Sheridan Smith made an appearance on Thursday's This Morning, and we were completely transfixed by her outfit here at woman&home. The combination of red, white and blue felt so fresh for this time of year, and it's a very unique take on jeans and knitwear.

She wore two of the best British clothing brands, teaming the M&S Cotton Blend Crochet-Style Collared Cardigan with Never Fully Dressed's Dolce Vita Barrel Leg Jeans. The white jeans feature blue embroidered prints, including a shining sun and a key.

Sheridan's lightweight cardigan is made from a cotton-blend fabric, which makes it ideal for spring, summer and even early autumn. It will look effortlessly chic worn with jeans, but there's also a pair of matching shorts available for when you head off on holiday. It's particularly spot on because chilli red is one of the biggest spring/summer fashion colour trends 2026, so you can tick it off your list for the bargain price of £32.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Shop Sheridan's outfit

Exact match M&S Cotton Blend Crochet-Style Collared Cardigan £32 at M&S There are so many options when it comes to styling this cardigan. Wear it buttoned up over a simple camisole, open over a white T-shirt, or throw it on over swimwear on holiday. It's available in sizes XS to XL, and is bound to sell out soon. Exact match Never Fully Dressed Dolce Vita Embroidered Denim Barrel Leg Jeans £129 at Never Fully Dressed At first glance, I thought these jeans must be designer! The intricate blue embroidery is so striking, plus the barrel leg shape is super flattering. Sheridan wore hers tucked into a pair of black boots, but these will work just as well with everything from your favourite trainers to the most comfortable sandals for summer. Team it with the matching waistcoat if you're really committed to the Greek-inspired motifs.

Shop similar styles

AND/OR Rope Detail Barrel Leg Jeans £85 at John Lewis These jeans are 100% cotton and the rope detailing is very avant-garde. Don't worry - they are machine washable! Next Red Cotton Rich Mesh Tie Front Cardigan £39 at Next Sticking with Sheridan's colour scheme, this cardigan is available in red, white or blue. The tie detailing is very on trend, and the sailor collar is a great design detail. Love & Roses x RHS Ecru Embroidered Floral Straight Crop Jeans £56 at Next If you're a fan of florals, these crop jeans have got your name written all over them. The scalloped edge is really pretty, and you'll be surprised quite how versatile white jeans are.

Sheridan's M&S cardigan has only just arrived online, but it's already got five star reviews. One customer wrote: "A gorgeous ruby red colour. Sleeves not overly long and with the scalloped edging on sleeves will look good even if they have to be turned up a bit to fit. At 5’3 this falls to around hip length on me. I went up a size from my usual M&S size as I wanted a looser fit. Good value and looks more expensive than it is."