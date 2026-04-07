Lisa Snowdon’s crochet cardigan is the perfect lightweight layer for sunny spring weather
Styled with wide-leg jeans and a pair of trending shoes, her easy-going but elevated spring look can work for a variety of occasions this season
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The sun is out, and we’re finally getting some weather that allows us to ditch our bulky coats for lighter spring layers.
That means cardigans are currently our best friends. Lightweight but still cosy enough to battle off the seasonal breeze and fresh mornings, knitwear more than holds its place in spring capsule wardrobes – and Lisa Snowdon delivered a pretty, spring twist with her crochet cardigan that she wore on This Morning last week.
Wearing Bhoem’s ecru crochet buttoned cardigan with a pair of brown, wide-leg denim jeans and some tan kitten heel sandals with a trending thong silhouette, the cardigan was the star of the show and introduced a decidedly soft and bohemian feel into her easy-going look. The chunky crochet texture is what elevates the style, with its neat silhouette and spring-ready floral details making it a piece to wear on repeat to inject some added texture and warm weather-friendly flair – plus, it costs less than £50.
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A neat collared neckline, textured crochet details and real mother-of-pearl buttons give this crochet cardigan a stand-out finish, while its versatile, boxy shape makes styling it with jeans, midi skirts, tailored trousers and maxi dresses a breeze this season.
Contrasting trims add depth to this crochet cardigan, highlighting its polished collar and dainty sleeves, while the flattering, form-hugging fit makes it an elevated and versatile piece. The black trim contrasts with the white body and makes it ideal for styling with darker trousers or skirts.
Recreate Lisa Snowdon's Spring Style
Made from a smooth faux suede that adds a hint of texture to the simple and sleek design, these kitten heels are defined by their slim thong strap and a sharp square toe. Dress down with jeans, or style up with your best wedding guest dresses this season.
Crochet pieces are a great alternative to chunky knitwear that can add a fun, sophisticated and warm weather flair to spring looks. Their traditionally neutral tones and soft, easy-to-layer textures make them versatile to wear, from ultra feminine and bohemian looks, to softening your favourite jeans ensembles, or adding a laidback feel to satin slip skirts.
By using a soft, neutral colour palette to build her casual look around, Lisa created a simple spring style. Opting for a pair of washed, coffee-coloured jeans was the perfect choice with this look, as the muted tone and the wide leg silhouette play into the baggier shapes we’re seeing dominate denim trends for 2026. Lisa balanced out the wide shape of her jeans with the more form-fitting, flattering shape of her cardigan and the sleek design of her kitten heels.
Her shoes are a style that is expected to be a big spring/summer shoe trend for 2026. Essentially a grown-up flip-flop, with a kitten heel and sleek, thong silhouette, they’re a streamlined style that can complement wide-leg denim for an elevated look that’s perfect as an addition to smart casual outfit ideas and can elevate jeans with ease, as well as pairing well with special occasion looks.
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Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
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