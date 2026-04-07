Lisa Snowdon’s crochet cardigan is the perfect lightweight layer for sunny spring weather

The sun is out, and we’re finally getting some weather that allows us to ditch our bulky coats for lighter spring layers.

That means cardigans are currently our best friends. Lightweight but still cosy enough to battle off the seasonal breeze and fresh mornings, knitwear more than holds its place in spring capsule wardrobes – and Lisa Snowdon delivered a pretty, spring twist with her crochet cardigan that she wore on This Morning last week.

Wearing Bhoem’s ecru crochet buttoned cardigan with a pair of brown, wide-leg denim jeans and some tan kitten heel sandals with a trending thong silhouette, the cardigan was the star of the show and introduced a decidedly soft and bohemian feel into her easy-going look. The chunky crochet texture is what elevates the style, with its neat silhouette and spring-ready floral details making it a piece to wear on repeat to inject some added texture and warm weather-friendly flair – plus, it costs less than £50.

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Shop Crochet Cardigans

Per Una Cotton Blend Crochet Look Collared Cardigan £59 at M&S A neat collared neckline, textured crochet details and real mother-of-pearl buttons give this crochet cardigan a stand-out finish, while its versatile, boxy shape makes styling it with jeans, midi skirts, tailored trousers and maxi dresses a breeze this season. JD Williams Crochet Knitted Overshirt £38 at JD Williams Easily worn as an overshirt, with a simple vest or a cami underneath, this button-up design would also work as a cardigan for double the wear options. The circular crochet design feels traditional, while the scalloped hems and cuffs add a contemporary finish. New Look Cream Cotton Rich Crochet-Look Knit Scalloped Collar Cardigan £23.99 (was £29.99) at New Look Contrasting trims add depth to this crochet cardigan, highlighting its polished collar and dainty sleeves, while the flattering, form-hugging fit makes it an elevated and versatile piece. The black trim contrasts with the white body and makes it ideal for styling with darker trousers or skirts.

Recreate Lisa Snowdon's Spring Style

H&M Baggy Regular Waist Jeans £24.99 at H&M These baggy jeans tap effortlessly into this season's denim trends, while the coffee and cream tones add a very contemporary feel to this 90s-inspired denim look. Ideal for teaming with lighter coloured knitwear and tees all season long. CUSHIONAIRE Women's Miami Kitten Heel Thong Sandals £50.21 at Amazon There's so much to love about these kitten heels. For one, they're made from vegan leather, and they also feature memory foam padding that, Cushionaire says, 'molds to your foot and provides cushioning and support for long-lasting wear'. Ravel Craster Heeled Mule Thong Sandals £50 at John Lewis Made from a smooth faux suede that adds a hint of texture to the simple and sleek design, these kitten heels are defined by their slim thong strap and a sharp square toe. Dress down with jeans, or style up with your best wedding guest dresses this season.

Crochet pieces are a great alternative to chunky knitwear that can add a fun, sophisticated and warm weather flair to spring looks. Their traditionally neutral tones and soft, easy-to-layer textures make them versatile to wear, from ultra feminine and bohemian looks, to softening your favourite jeans ensembles, or adding a laidback feel to satin slip skirts.

By using a soft, neutral colour palette to build her casual look around, Lisa created a simple spring style. Opting for a pair of washed, coffee-coloured jeans was the perfect choice with this look, as the muted tone and the wide leg silhouette play into the baggier shapes we’re seeing dominate denim trends for 2026. Lisa balanced out the wide shape of her jeans with the more form-fitting, flattering shape of her cardigan and the sleek design of her kitten heels.

Her shoes are a style that is expected to be a big spring/summer shoe trend for 2026. Essentially a grown-up flip-flop, with a kitten heel and sleek, thong silhouette, they’re a streamlined style that can complement wide-leg denim for an elevated look that’s perfect as an addition to smart casual outfit ideas and can elevate jeans with ease, as well as pairing well with special occasion looks.