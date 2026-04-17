Ruth Langsford’s hot pink cardigan makes introducing bold colour into spring wardrobes so easy

As we transition into spring, it’s bold colours and bright hues that we’re turning to reflect the sunny weather – and Ruth Langsford has proved that introducing these shades into our wardrobes doesn’t have to be daunting. In fact, it can be as simple as throwing on one easy layering piece.

Celebrating the news that her book has become a Sunday Times Bestseller, she took to Instagram to thank fans and wore a bold, hot pink cardigan for the occasion. Worn over a plain white t-shirt, not only was the knit the perfect lightweight layer for sunny spring weather, but it also brought tons of fun, playful colour to her outfit.

When you want to feel cosy but effortlessly put-together, cardigans are an easy win. With buttons running down the front and ribbed trims adding a neat, polished feel to the knit, Ruth’s cardigan proves that not only is the staple useful for adding extra warmth over lighter jumpers or tops, but it also shows just how easy it is to make bright hues more wearable. Plus, while her exact Ruth Langsford button-through cardigan from QVC is currently sold out in that particular hue, there are plenty of similar styles to be found.

A post shared by Ruth Langsford (@ruthlangsford) A photo posted by on

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After the bulky coats and thick layers we’ve been relying on through the winter, just like Ruth, we’re ready to welcome knitwear season with open arms. Cardigans in particular are versatile additions to add to spring capsule wardrobes, working alongside so many daily staples, from jeans and tailored trousers to more formal dresses and midi skirts, with the easy layering piece complementing casual t-shirts just as well as it does button-ups and blouses.

We might know and love our versatile neutral knitwear, but opting for a bolder colour like Ruth’s hot pink doesn’t make a cardigan any less wearable. Pink, which has risen to become one of the biggest spring/summer fashion colour trends 2026, is a surprisingly versatile colour to opt for and adds fun to neutral and denim outfits.

Pairing it alongside muted hues such as white and cream immediately adds a bright, feel-good tone to an outfit, while it can obviously work with black and denim washes of any variety, too.

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