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Ruth Langsford's lemon jumper is the effortlessly stylish way to say yes to yellow this spring

You'll want to wear yellow long after Easter is over

Caroline Parr's avatar
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Ruth Langsford at the ITV Studios on July 23, 2019 in London
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Around this time last year, we totally fell in love with a yellow cricket jumper Ruth Langsford was wearing. And she's gone and done it again this year!

She shared a video talking her Instagram followers through her Easter sideboard decorations, but it was her spring-ready outfit that really caught my attention. We all know butter yellow has been a huge trend for a while now, and although it feels spot on for Easter, that doesn't mean you can't wear it weeks after the chicks and chocolate have gone.

Ruth's cotton knit is, of course, from her QVC collection and at just under £40 it's well worth the investment. It's also available in grapefruit, ivory, mint green or navy blue, and the 60% cotton fabric makes it perfect for the changeable weather at this point in the season.

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One customer had this to say about Ruth's knit: "Another great jumper from Ruth’s range. Ordered the ivory and was so pleased by the feel & fit went on waitlist for the lemon, which has now arrived, it’s such a beautiful colour, very flattering shade. Wanted to try a jumper with a collar for a different look, now have 2 from Ruth’s range".

Ruth paired her yellow jumper with some skinny jeans and a pair of white trainers with a zip fastening, which are most likely also from her hugely popular QVC range. It's an easy, casual combination that works for busy days and laidback weekends, and since butter yellow is still going strong as a spring/summer fashion colour trend, now is the perfect time to match the sunshine.

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Fashion Ecommerce Editor

Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.

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