Around this time last year, we totally fell in love with a yellow cricket jumper Ruth Langsford was wearing. And she's gone and done it again this year!

She shared a video talking her Instagram followers through her Easter sideboard decorations, but it was her spring-ready outfit that really caught my attention. We all know butter yellow has been a huge trend for a while now, and although it feels spot on for Easter, that doesn't mean you can't wear it weeks after the chicks and chocolate have gone.

Ruth's cotton knit is, of course, from her QVC collection and at just under £40 it's well worth the investment. It's also available in grapefruit, ivory, mint green or navy blue, and the 60% cotton fabric makes it perfect for the changeable weather at this point in the season.

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Shop the look

Exact match Ruth Langsford Cotton Rich Collared Jumper £36.96 (was £54.96) at QVC Ruth's jumper is available in XS to 3XL, but the fit is oversized, so either order your normal size or you could even consider going a size down. It's the perfect jumper to wear with jeans, then on warmer days like today, you can wear it draped over your shoulders with a T-shirt, just in case the temperature drops. Chinti & Parker Collared Wool Rich Jumper £95 at John Lewis If you love the collar detailing on Ruth's jumper, this Chinti & Parker option might take your fancy too. It's a wool rich fabric, this one, so it's for chillier days. There are matching trousers available, too! ONLY Only Yellow Ribbed Knit Polo Shirt £28 at Next This top has a ribbed finish for a much sleeker, tighter fit. I can see this working really well with a pair of fresh white jeans and high vamp ballet flats.

How to style yours

Ruth Langsford Leather Luxe 2.0 Trainer £115 at QVC The best white trainers really come into their own at this time of year, and this option from Ruth's range is well worth adding to your collection. The zip fastening is so much easier to put on than laces, and the hints of silver add a luxurious touch. Ruth Langsford Classic Wash Slim Leg Jeans Standard £57 at QVC These slim fit jeans have got 2% elastane, making them stretchy and comfy for the balmy weather. I love how Ruth has turned her jeans up at the bottom, so follow her lead if these come up a little long on you. Sole Bliss Hero: White Leather Trainers £189 at Sole Bliss Sole Bliss is a celebrity favourite, with everyone from Ruth Jones and Meryl Streep to Queen Camilla choosing their foot-friendly designs. These have got a padded footbed and a similar zip fastening to Ruth's trainers.

One customer had this to say about Ruth's knit: "Another great jumper from Ruth’s range. Ordered the ivory and was so pleased by the feel & fit went on waitlist for the lemon, which has now arrived, it’s such a beautiful colour, very flattering shade. Wanted to try a jumper with a collar for a different look, now have 2 from Ruth’s range".

Ruth paired her yellow jumper with some skinny jeans and a pair of white trainers with a zip fastening, which are most likely also from her hugely popular QVC range. It's an easy, casual combination that works for busy days and laidback weekends, and since butter yellow is still going strong as a spring/summer fashion colour trend, now is the perfect time to match the sunshine.

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