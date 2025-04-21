Ruth Langsford's bold cricket jumper is convincing me to wear yellow long after Easter is over

Her knitwear is an easy way to work the butter yellow trend into your wardrobe

You'll no doubt have seen that yellow is a huge trend for 2025, but if you're still wondering what colour suits me then perhaps Ruth Langsford's knitwear might inspire you.

She shared a video on Instagram showing off her seriously impressive Easter decorations, but it was her festive jumper that particularly caught my attention.

Her V-neck knit is, of course, from her very own QVC collection, and it's such a zesty and refreshing take on the classic cricket knits you'll more often see in shades of white and cream. The V-neckline is really flattering, and reviewers online call it a 'lightweight summer jumper' that 'does not disappoint'.

Unfortunately, her exact style flew off the virtual shelves, but you can still buy the cricket knit in other head-turning hues, or you can say yes to yellow with the options I've got lined up for you from elsewhere.

Shop yellow jumpers

Ruth Langsford Summer Slub Cricket JumperExact match

Ruth Langsford Summer Slub Cricket Jumper

Ruth's lemon yellow jumper has now sold out, but it's still in stock in almond, blue and green colours. The V-neckline is really flattering, plus cricket jumpers are very much back on trend for this year. Some reviewers say to size down as the fit is on the larger side.

Polo Ralph Lauren Cable Knit Cotton V Neck Jumper
Polo Ralph Lauren Cable Knit Cotton V-Neck Jumper

If you're looking to invest in knitwear, it doesn't get any better than Ralph Lauren. This cable knit design is the perfect lemony yellow hue to refresh your wardrobe for spring. I have several Ralph Lauren jumpers in my collection, and they really are worth investing in.

Laura Ashley Lemon Yellow Pointelle V-Neck Jumper
Laura Ashley Lemon Pointelle V-Neck Jumper

Pointelle knit is another big spring/summer fashion trend, and this style will look particularly chic worn with white jeans. It's also available in burgundy or cornflower blue.

How to style yours

Belle Poque high waisted wide leg jeans

Belle Poque High Waist Wide Leg Jeans

This dark denim colour complements yellow beautifully. I recently tried these Belle Poque jeans for myself, and I was so impressed with the fit and lightweight stretchy fabric. They're honestly very, very comfortable.

RALLY Leather Trainers
FitFlop Rally Leather Trainers

FitFlop's Rally trainer is one of the most highly rated styles here at woman&home. They made our shortlist of both the most comfortable trainers and the best white trainers, and they're especially good for wide feet.

Gold Vermeil Solitaire Diamond Medium Chain Necklace - Lab Grown Diamond
Monica Vinader Lab Grown Diamond Necklace

A V-neckline makes a great frame for a pendant necklace, and this lab grown style will really make your knitwear sing. If you've never tried lab grown diamonds before, this shiny option is sure to win you over.

Ruth definitely suits yellow - the floral print dress she's pictured wearing in the main image a few years ago is from Hobbs, but if you're a bit nervous about embracing the colour then a simple knit is a really great way to lean in.

Several fans commented on Ruth's look, writing "I'm 62 and love your clothes Ruth. Make me feel stylish, standout and chic" and "I want that jumper Ruth gorgeous colour".

