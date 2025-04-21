Ruth Langsford's bold cricket jumper is convincing me to wear yellow long after Easter is over
Her knitwear is an easy way to work the butter yellow trend into your wardrobe
You'll no doubt have seen that yellow is a huge trend for 2025, but if you're still wondering what colour suits me then perhaps Ruth Langsford's knitwear might inspire you.
She shared a video on Instagram showing off her seriously impressive Easter decorations, but it was her festive jumper that particularly caught my attention.
Her V-neck knit is, of course, from her very own QVC collection, and it's such a zesty and refreshing take on the classic cricket knits you'll more often see in shades of white and cream. The V-neckline is really flattering, and reviewers online call it a 'lightweight summer jumper' that 'does not disappoint'.
Unfortunately, her exact style flew off the virtual shelves, but you can still buy the cricket knit in other head-turning hues, or you can say yes to yellow with the options I've got lined up for you from elsewhere.
A post shared by Ruth Langsford (@ruthlangsford)
A photo posted by on
Shop yellow jumpers
Exact match
Ruth's lemon yellow jumper has now sold out, but it's still in stock in almond, blue and green colours. The V-neckline is really flattering, plus cricket jumpers are very much back on trend for this year. Some reviewers say to size down as the fit is on the larger side.
If you're looking to invest in knitwear, it doesn't get any better than Ralph Lauren. This cable knit design is the perfect lemony yellow hue to refresh your wardrobe for spring. I have several Ralph Lauren jumpers in my collection, and they really are worth investing in.
Pointelle knit is another big spring/summer fashion trend, and this style will look particularly chic worn with white jeans. It's also available in burgundy or cornflower blue.
How to style yours
This dark denim colour complements yellow beautifully. I recently tried these Belle Poque jeans for myself, and I was so impressed with the fit and lightweight stretchy fabric. They're honestly very, very comfortable.
FitFlop's Rally trainer is one of the most highly rated styles here at woman&home. They made our shortlist of both the most comfortable trainers and the best white trainers, and they're especially good for wide feet.
Ruth definitely suits yellow - the floral print dress she's pictured wearing in the main image a few years ago is from Hobbs, but if you're a bit nervous about embracing the colour then a simple knit is a really great way to lean in.
Several fans commented on Ruth's look, writing "I'm 62 and love your clothes Ruth. Make me feel stylish, standout and chic" and "I want that jumper Ruth gorgeous colour".
Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels. She’s originally from Liverpool, but now lives in London. Outside of work, her great loves are leopard print and her lively but adorable cocker spaniel, Ghillie.
