Butter yellow might be the colour of the season, but Amal Clooney is making me want to try sunshine shades
Spark some joy by adding some statement yellow pieces to your wardrobe just in time for summer
While I enjoy keeping up with the new spring/summer fashion trends, sometimes I prefer to do my own thing and choose clothes that suit my spring capsule wardrobe and personal style.
A perfect example is this year’s take on yellow. The SS25 designer catwalks were awash with ‘butter yellow’, which is a very soft and barely-there shade, and the pastel tone quickly filtered down to the high street, so you’ll find everything from dresses to handbags in the powdery hue.
I can totally see why it is trending right now as buttery tones have a delicate feel for springtime, but for me, I much prefer a bolder shade of yellow. I’m looking for fun pieces to make a statement now that the weather is warming up. and my celebrity inspiration comes from Amal Clooney in this amazing sunny-toned jumpsuit by Syrian designer Rami Al Ali.
Amal wore the one-piece back in 2023 and it’s still one of my all-time favourite looks from the forever-stylish star. It wowed back then, yet still feels fresh right now – and it’s a look I will be recreating in the coming months.
Shop Yellow Jumpsuits
Editors pick
This statement-maker is one of the best jumpsuits available right now and will recreate Amal’s look nicely. It will sit well with some XL sunglasses and heels for a fancy event, and the belted waist will flatter your figure. The breathable linen fabric will make sure you stay comfortable on even the warmest of days too.
The cross-front detail on this one piece gives it a chic vibe that nods back to the 1970s nicely. It comes with a removable chocolate brown belt that can easily be swapped out for a printed accessory to give the jumpsuit a completely different spin.
If you worry about feeling a little overwhelmed in fabric when wearing a jumpsuit, opt for a cropped length design like this one. The looser fit and wide legs keep it comfy and it’ll make an easy choice for a busy day in the sunshine. Finish with your best white trainers or simple pair of pumps.
The star wore a fitted one-piece with a wrap-style front and a faux waist sash that flattered in all the right places while making a statement with colour. She finished it nicely with some oversized shades and a loose beachy-wave hairdo. It ticked all the style boxes and makes for some great inspiration for sunny-day dressing.
Shop More Sunshine Yellow
A classic blazer in an unusual colour like this one will make a great addition to your wardrobe. Wear it with tailored check trousers for a smarter feel or take it to the weekend by slinging it over a graphic T-shirt and barrel leg jeans.
Bargain buy
This stretchy lace top will inject some oomph into any outfit while being easy to wear and move around in thanks to the high elastane content in the fabric. Use it to pep up an old white skirt or try buddying it up with leather trousers and leopard print ballet flats for a fresh take on date night outfits.
If wearing sunshine shades from top to toe feels a little too much for you, try using your accessories to introduce some colour pops into your look. This pair is up there with the most comfortable trainers and will make a fashion-forward footnote to just about any outfit.
A cheery coloured jumpsuit will make a great choice for a special occasion this summer too. If you have some nuptials or a day at the races to attend, why not try swapping your usual best wedding guest dress for a one-piece? A block- coloured jumpsuit like Amal’s will make sure you’re the best dressed guest at any big day and will take all the effort out of planning your outfit as you can pop it on with a pair of heels and you’re all done! You can then take it from playtime to daytime by simply switching out heels for a fresh pair of trainers or some chunky sandals.
When it comes to styling sunny yellow shades in general, you have plenty of options. If you’re looking to tone down the bolder shades, take note from Amal and keep it simple with pared back gold shoes and minimal jewels.
Alternatively, take the colour up a notch by wearing bright yellow with other primary shades or a bold print. The key to keeping it chic is to stick to just one other shouty item or accessory in an outfit – any more than that could look a little busy.
However you style your sunshine yellow piece, I guarantee it will spark all kinds of joy every time you wear it.
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
