Kate Garraway just found the easiest way to wear yellow - her citrus-toned heels and shocking pink dress are fabulous

Yellow is one of those colours that many people either love or steer away from and I tend to do the latter. This isn’t because I don’t like yellow, but because I find it trickier to style than other colours like green and pink.

Butter yellow in particular has been hugely on-trend this season and vivid yellows are fun, so it was great to see Kate Garraway styling this bold tone in a way I can easily recreate. The Good Morning Britain host recently wore a shocking pink dress with a pair of citrus-yellow court heels.

The presenter shared a glimpse of this look in a post on Instagram with her brilliant stylist Debbie Harper, who revealed that the shoes were from Kate’s wardrobe. These would be perfect to wear to the races, as well as to a wedding, or just when you want to make a statement on date night.

Shop Yellow Shoes For Summer

Coast Zorana Court Shoe Heels £55 at Debenhams When you want your shoes to bring a pop of colour to any outfit, these would be the perfect option. They have a simple court shoe design which allows the vibrant yellow hue to really take centre stage. They're made from faux suede and have a sleek stiletto heel. Schuh Yellow Block Heel Sandals £30 at Schuh The yellow tone of these sandals is slightly softer than Kate's heels, but still a level up from butter yellow. Block heels are great for giving you added elevation without compromising on stability like you often do with stilettos. They're easy to slip on and the delicate straps go over the top of your foot. Ajvani Slingback Court Shoes Was £42.99, Now £31.99 at Debenhams If you love the idea of adding a fun, bold pair of shoes to your collection then these are an affordable way to do it - and this design also comes in a range of other colours too. They're made from a soft faux suede and have a pointed toe, kitten heel and slingback strap.

Shop Bright Pink Dresses Like Kate's

Phase Eight Sleeveless Dress £119 at Phase Eight This sleeveless midi dress has a collared neckline and a self-tie waist belt that accentuates its fit and flare shape. The textured pattern and vivid fuchsia colour make this an instantly striking piece, but the silhouette mellows them with its timelessness. Style with yellow heels to recreate Kate's outfit or go neutral with white or cream sandals. Boden Broderie Anglaise Maxi Dress £130 at Boden You can currently get 15% off new styles like this dress with the code JM7D at Boden. The design incorporates Broderie Anglaise detailing which always feels very summery and has a tiered skirt, tie-belt and short sleeves. There a side pockets and the dress is maxi length. Zara Fuchsia Belted Midi Dress £25.99 at Zara Simple but stunning, this bright pink dress has a sweeping V-neckline, short drop sleeves and an adjustable belt. It's midi-length and also comes in black and mustard yellow. The buttons up the front make it feel a little more casual than Kate's dress and this would look great with trainers as well as heels.

Kate Garraway regularly wears court heels for work and the contrast between the timeless design and the vivid yellow colour of this pair made them so eye-catching. If you’re going to invest in bright shoes, I’d recommend taking a similar approach.

The more classic you go design-wise, the more flamboyant you can get with the shade as the style will help to balance it out and make sure it’s not overwhelming. Kate’s heels were a true, sunshine yellow and screamed summer to me.

Her choice of footwear was a clever way to add yellow into her ensemble without resorting to a full-on yellow outfit. Everywhere on the high street and online I’ve been seeing yellow dresses, cardigans and shirts, but shoes make up only a small part of your look.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

This means that yellow doesn’t have to be the focus of an outfit, yet you can enjoy the joyfulness of this popular colour. If you pair yellow sandals or heels with a white dress or a neutral T-shirt and linen trousers, the shoes suddenly become a lot more understated.

Alternatively, you can use them to accessorise brighter outfits too, delivering a colour-clash effect. This is what Kate Garraway did, as her Hansine silk dress was magenta.

If you love pink, then this would be one of the best wedding guest dresses for you, thanks to its formal, sophisticated silhouette. The brand describes it as being an "ode to vintage elegance" and it has billowing sleeves and ruching at the neck and cuffs.

The colour makes a statement and although you might not have imagined it complementing citrus-yellow, it really did. Both colours were the same level of boldness, and this is a combination often seen with flowers which made it feel more harmonious.

Kate’s dress and court shoes were just as striking together as the Boden floral dress she wore back in February. This also features pops of pink and yellow and it seems that her love for wearing vibrant colours isn’t going anywhere.