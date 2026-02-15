Butter yellow is back! Elizabeth McGovern just styled it in a way I've got seen before - and it really works

Last year was the year of butter yellow and there’s good news for everyone who loves this soft pastel colour as it’s still going strong for 2026. It might not be a new fashion colour trend for spring/summer like sunshine tones, but it’s a lot easier to style.

Just when you thought you’d seen every way to wear butter yellow, Elizabeth McGovern styled outside the box at the BAFTA Invest in Talent Gala on 12th February. The Downton Abbey star did Lady Grantham proud on the red carpet with her elegant two-tone ensemble featuring a flowing pleated yellow skirt and a cropped black blazer.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

Recreate Elizabeth's Outfit

Rixo Black Meria Wool Jacket £295/$445 at Rixo This cropped black blazer is a timeless investment piece that will never go out of fashion. It's fully lined, with a crisp, statement lapel collar, and has been inspired by 1980s power-dressing. It's made with 50% wool and would look amazing with high-waisted trousers, skirts or jeans. Whistles Butter Josie Tie Detail Skirt £45/$66.75 (was £99/$199) at Whistles Currently on sale, this butter-yellow skirt ties at the side to create an elegant, flowing shape. It's also got a discreet zip at the back so it's easy to take on and off. Wear in the summer with sandals and a vest top and right now with boots and a cosy knit. Mango Cropped Black Suit Blazer £59.99/$99.99 (was £89.99/$149.99) at Mango Also available in charcoal-grey, this cropped suit blazer has a rounded necklace and is collarless. It's got two front welt pockets and it fastens with concealed buttons at the front, creating a seamless silhouette.

Shop Butter Yellow

Cos Yellow Merino Wool Cardigan £85/$111.20 (was $139) at Cos This pastel yellow cardigan screams spring with it's joyful shade. It's crafted from breathable merino wool, and has rounded sleeves and ribbed trims. This would look so pretty with jeans, or with black trousers for a twist on Elizabeth's black and yellow combination. Mint Velvet Butter Yellow Knit Top £69/$115 at Mint Velvet Short-sleeved knits like this are a useful staple as we move towards spring and this would work beautifully underneath a cardigan or blazer. It features a crew neckline that has a scalloped trim and this is echoed on the sleeves as well. Boden High-Cut Ballet Flats £99/$160 at Boden Ballet flats are a spring-like alternative to boots and this pair from Boden comes in several other colours as well as butter yellow. They're made from supple suede and are high-cut so they look very elegant on the foot.

I’m not usually a fan of high-contrast outfits, though Elizabeth went so simple with the colour-blocking that I couldn’t help admiring her look. She also leaned into the stark difference between yellow and black by going for very distinct styles for both.

This isn’t something I’ve really seen before and it gave her look a sophisticated, fashionista feel. The actor’s skirt was ultra feminine, with delicate pleats descending from the high-rise waist and a satin trim running along the hem.

Everything about it, from the colour to the design was about softness. Compared to other shades of yellow, it’s easy to wear butter yellow precisely because it’s very subtle and it works well with neutrals like cream, white and tan. Elizabeth McGovern went bolder at the gala and her black asymmetric blazer had sharp shoulders and lapels.

(Image credit: Photo by Lily Craigen/BAFTA via Getty Images)

The cropped length meant it draped seamlessly over her skirt and together they accentuated her waist. If that wasn’t enough of a dramatic contrast, the Downton Abbey actor also wore pointy black ankle boots. The two dark, structured items sandwiched the flowy skirt and made everything very cohesive and distinctive.

Although these elements couldn’t be more different, Elizabeth made them work by leaning into the contrast and keeping everything very classic. Her blazer, boots and skirt were all utterly timeless and she played to the strengths of each piece.

If you wanted to take inspiration from her when styling butter yellow, I’d recommend sticking to items with flowy or cosy textures like jumpers, cardigans, skirts and dresses which will accentuate the shade.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

They’d all work with smarter neutral pieces and many people will already have a black blazer or pair of boots in their spring capsule wardrobe. Crisp black trousers or a shirt would have a similar effect with yellow and are a little more relaxed.

Elizabeth McGovern finished off her BAFTA Invest in Talent Gala ensemble with a black crossbody bag she carried by the strap and a few pieces of dainty jewellery.

Cherry-red lipstick brought a pop of bright colour and she wore her hair in a sleek bun with a single face-framing piece left loose. This is exactly how the Oscar-nominated actor styled her hair at so many different occasions over the past year and it’s a clever way to show off the neckline of your outfit too.