Jump to category:
Back To Top

Butter yellow is back! Elizabeth McGovern just styled it in a way I've got seen before - and it really works

The Downton Abbey star wore a high-contrast outfit for the BAFTA Invest in Talent Gala and it showed you can go bold with pastels

Emma Shacklock's avatar
By
published
in News
Elizabeth McGovern attends the BAFTA Invest in Talent Gala 2026 at The Chancery Rosewood on February 12, 2026
(Image credit: Photo by Lily Craigen/BAFTA via Getty Images)
Jump to category:

Last year was the year of butter yellow and there’s good news for everyone who loves this soft pastel colour as it’s still going strong for 2026. It might not be a new fashion colour trend for spring/summer like sunshine tones, but it’s a lot easier to style.

Just when you thought you’d seen every way to wear butter yellow, Elizabeth McGovern styled outside the box at the BAFTA Invest in Talent Gala on 12th February. The Downton Abbey star did Lady Grantham proud on the red carpet with her elegant two-tone ensemble featuring a flowing pleated yellow skirt and a cropped black blazer.

Elizabeth McGovern attends the 2026 BAFTA Invest in Talent Gala at The Chancery Rosewood on February 12, 2026

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

Recreate Elizabeth's Outfit

Shop Butter Yellow

I’m not usually a fan of high-contrast outfits, though Elizabeth went so simple with the colour-blocking that I couldn’t help admiring her look. She also leaned into the stark difference between yellow and black by going for very distinct styles for both.

This isn’t something I’ve really seen before and it gave her look a sophisticated, fashionista feel. The actor’s skirt was ultra feminine, with delicate pleats descending from the high-rise waist and a satin trim running along the hem.

Everything about it, from the colour to the design was about softness. Compared to other shades of yellow, it’s easy to wear butter yellow precisely because it’s very subtle and it works well with neutrals like cream, white and tan. Elizabeth McGovern went bolder at the gala and her black asymmetric blazer had sharp shoulders and lapels.

Elizabeth McGovern holds her handbag as she attends the BAFTA Invest in Talent Gala 2026

(Image credit: Photo by Lily Craigen/BAFTA via Getty Images)

The cropped length meant it draped seamlessly over her skirt and together they accentuated her waist. If that wasn’t enough of a dramatic contrast, the Downton Abbey actor also wore pointy black ankle boots. The two dark, structured items sandwiched the flowy skirt and made everything very cohesive and distinctive.

Although these elements couldn’t be more different, Elizabeth made them work by leaning into the contrast and keeping everything very classic. Her blazer, boots and skirt were all utterly timeless and she played to the strengths of each piece.

If you wanted to take inspiration from her when styling butter yellow, I’d recommend sticking to items with flowy or cosy textures like jumpers, cardigans, skirts and dresses which will accentuate the shade.

Elizabeth McGovern poses for photos as she attends the 2026 BAFTA Invest in Talent Gala at The Chancery Rosewood on February 12, 2026

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

They’d all work with smarter neutral pieces and many people will already have a black blazer or pair of boots in their spring capsule wardrobe. Crisp black trousers or a shirt would have a similar effect with yellow and are a little more relaxed.

Elizabeth McGovern finished off her BAFTA Invest in Talent Gala ensemble with a black crossbody bag she carried by the strap and a few pieces of dainty jewellery.

Cherry-red lipstick brought a pop of bright colour and she wore her hair in a sleek bun with a single face-framing piece left loose. This is exactly how the Oscar-nominated actor styled her hair at so many different occasions over the past year and it’s a clever way to show off the neckline of your outfit too.

Emma Shacklock
Emma Shacklock

Emma is a Royal Editor with nine years of experience in publishing. She specialises in writing about the British Royal Family, covering everything from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her extensive royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Back To Top