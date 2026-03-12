Sienna Miller's Sorel boots are perfect for spring showers - and they're discounted in the Amazon sale

Sienna Miller wore a pair of weather-proof Sorel ‘Out N About’ ankle boots to Glastonbury back in 2019, and they were top of our list to check whether the new version had been discounted when the Amazon Spring Sale started earlier this week.

Although we are entering the warmer season, inevitably, our spring capsule wardrobe should also account for unpredictable showers with sturdy, practical footwear. Sienna's festival boots are not only suitable for muddy conditions, but they're also completely waterproof thanks to their upper and rubber shell.

Not only are Sorel's outdoor boots a celebrity favourite, but they are also a go-to for Royalty, and Kate Middleton is often spotted wearing their Torino WP Fashion Boot (which are also discounted - hurrah).

& Other Stories Wrapover Jumpsuit £119 at & Other Stories & Other Stories is home to some of the best jumpsuits, including this lightweight wrapover style. Made from a linen blend and cut with an airy silhouette, this is the kind of wardrobe hero you'll rely on throughout the warmer season. Toast Garment Dyed Cotton Canvas Jacket £225 at TOAST TOAST is the British clothing brand to know if you're looking for well-made outerwear. This beautifully made jacket is crafted from organic cotton canvas and features a workwear aesthetic, including large front pockets and a neat collar. Mango Squared Frame Sunglasses £19.99 at Mango Get ready for the warmer season ahead with these sunnies. They feature a stylish square design, and for only £19.99, you simply can't go wrong.

Sienna styled her Sorel boots with a lightweight white jumpsuit, a long, red striped jacket and some black square sunglasses. This practical combination feels effortlessly chic. And whilst it's not officially festival season yet, this outfit has got us in the mood to get those tickets booked ahead of summer.

The Amazon spring sale 2026 is running from the 10th to the 16th March. With new and exciting deals on everything, not only can you shop celebrity-approved brands like Sorel, but also other fashion favourites, including FitFlop, Levi's, and The Drop.

