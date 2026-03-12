Sienna Miller's Sorel boots are perfect for spring showers - and they're discounted in the Amazon sale
Sienna was spotted in these boots back in 2019, and they're just as relevant today
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Sienna Miller wore a pair of weather-proof Sorel ‘Out N About’ ankle boots to Glastonbury back in 2019, and they were top of our list to check whether the new version had been discounted when the Amazon Spring Sale started earlier this week.
Although we are entering the warmer season, inevitably, our spring capsule wardrobe should also account for unpredictable showers with sturdy, practical footwear. Sienna's festival boots are not only suitable for muddy conditions, but they're also completely waterproof thanks to their upper and rubber shell.
Not only are Sorel's outdoor boots a celebrity favourite, but they are also a go-to for Royalty, and Kate Middleton is often spotted wearing their Torino WP Fashion Boot (which are also discounted - hurrah).Article continues below
Shop Sienna's Sorel Boots
exact match
These Sorel boots feature a waterproof coating and a rubber shell, designed to keep you protected from the elements, even on the wettest days, and they have a cushioned insole for extra comfort.
A Royal favourite, these Sorel Torino boots have an excellent reputation. Our Digital Ecommerce Editor, Caroline Parr, reviewed this boot style, noting its sturdy, supportive construction, and it soon became her go-to for outdoor use.
Shop Sienna's Look
& Other Stories is home to some of the best jumpsuits, including this lightweight wrapover style. Made from a linen blend and cut with an airy silhouette, this is the kind of wardrobe hero you'll rely on throughout the warmer season.
TOAST is the British clothing brand to know if you're looking for well-made outerwear. This beautifully made jacket is crafted from organic cotton canvas and features a workwear aesthetic, including large front pockets and a neat collar.
Sienna styled her Sorel boots with a lightweight white jumpsuit, a long, red striped jacket and some black square sunglasses. This practical combination feels effortlessly chic. And whilst it's not officially festival season yet, this outfit has got us in the mood to get those tickets booked ahead of summer.
The Amazon spring sale 2026 is running from the 10th to the 16th March. With new and exciting deals on everything, not only can you shop celebrity-approved brands like Sorel, but also other fashion favourites, including FitFlop, Levi's, and The Drop.
This favourite from our archives has been fully reviewed and updated for 2026. It remains part of our "Best Of" collection, ensuring our readers always have access to our most trusted and relevant insights.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.