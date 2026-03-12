Jump to category:

Sienna Miller's Sorel boots are perfect for spring showers - and they're discounted in the Amazon sale

Sienna was spotted in these boots back in 2019, and they're just as relevant today

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Sienna Miller wore a pair of weather-proof Sorel ‘Out N About’ ankle boots to Glastonbury back in 2019, and they were top of our list to check whether the new version had been discounted when the Amazon Spring Sale started earlier this week.

Although we are entering the warmer season, inevitably, our spring capsule wardrobe should also account for unpredictable showers with sturdy, practical footwear. Sienna's festival boots are not only suitable for muddy conditions, but they're also completely waterproof thanks to their upper and rubber shell.

Image of Sienna Miller

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Sienna's Sorel Boots

Shop Sienna's Look

Sienna styled her Sorel boots with a lightweight white jumpsuit, a long, red striped jacket and some black square sunglasses. This practical combination feels effortlessly chic. And whilst it's not officially festival season yet, this outfit has got us in the mood to get those tickets booked ahead of summer.

The Amazon spring sale 2026 is running from the 10th to the 16th March. With new and exciting deals on everything, not only can you shop celebrity-approved brands like Sorel, but also other fashion favourites, including FitFlop, Levi's, and The Drop.

Molly Smith
Molly Smith
Fashion Writer

Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.

After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.

Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.

