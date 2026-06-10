Farewell barrel legs, Lisa Snowdon just gave balloon-leg denim her stylish stamp of approval. This is the jean trend of the summer

Lisa Snowdon might have been appearing on ITV's This Morning to present the fashion segment, but we were firmly fixed on the star's gorgeous look. Wearing a very trendy pair of balloon, cuffed jeans, Lisa teamed her statement denim with a pretty, embroidered white-bib blouse. The combination of denim and white, with a sleek pair of slip-on heels, offered the perfect early summer outfit idea.

Wearing a pair of sold-out Reserved, cuffed and buttoned denim blue balloon jeans, we've noticed this silhouette creep into public consciousness over the last few weeks as a new entry to the denim trends for 2026, and if you've already embraced baggy, wide-leg and barrel-leg jeans, then a balloon cut is the next frontier in contemporary denim. As the name suggests, it is a rounded shape through the leg, with a tapered, sometimes cuffed ankle. More oversized than barrel, it's a directional look that adds an airy boho feel to your denim collection.

Pairing her jeans with a white, embroidered Monsoon bib-blouse, the pretty top softened the look of the jeans, and thanks to her heels and tall frame, Lisa looked slick and stylish in the early summer outfit. Generally speaking, especially if you aren't as tall as Lisa, you might want to go for a more fitted, tucked-in or half-tucked top to help balance the volume of your trousers. If you have Lisa's height or very high shoes, this is less prominent; just look for tops that end before the ballooning begins.

Lisa Snowdon signals the new denim trend to shop now

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Shop Lisa Snowdon's look

exact match Monsoon Embroidered top £69 at John Lewis This bib-style top is such a pretty piece to add to your summer capsule wardrobe. The lace trim and embroidered detail give a very vintage-inspired feel, while the tie sides, particularly at the waist, help to nip this design in, even though it's a pretty relaxed fit. You could even wear this with a tiered maxi skirt in white or pastel hues for a very boho look. ASOS DESIGN Balloon Cuff Hem Jean in Lightwash £38 at ASOS With a very similar shape and style to Lisa's this slightly lighter hued pair of balloon jeans an ideal choice as we head into the summer months. The light colourway will team beautifully with neutral and pastel hues, while the slouchy fit and cuffed ankle make these ideal for teaming with heels or sandals. for a laidback, but polished look. Nobody's Child White Lace Trim Long Sleeve Blouse £79 at Nobody's Child Liked Lisa's top, but prefer a sleeve? This lace trim, square neck blouse delivers a similar look and feel, but with added coverage, ideal in warm weather. The airy fit through the body, teamed with the shorter hemline ensures that this design can still be paired with balloon leg jeans. It can even be layered under a blazer, too. M&S High Waisted Tie Detail Balloon Leg Jeans £40 at M&S M&S really are stealing the show right now, aren't they, and these cuffed balloon jeans are a testament to the British clothing brand being ahead of the style curve. The dark-wash indigo hue adds a very polished feel, and we love the sweet tie detailing that gives these voluminous trousers a tapered silhouette and a feminine feel. M&S Pure Cotton Lace Bib Detail Embroidered Top £36 at M&S Staying on the M&S call outs, this butterfly sleeved bib top is the answer to how to get sleeveless style, whilst still getting a little bit of upper arm coverage this summer. The scalloped square neckline, lace detail and generally pretty execution of this design give it a very vintage aesthetic that you can team with everything from jeans to skirts this summer. River Island Navy Clean Waist Balloon Leg Jeans £49 at River Island The slimmest of the balloon cuffed jeans that we've come across, once again, it's the darker wash that adds a smarter feel to the voluminous, somewhat casual shape. The navy hue will be wearable for more polished summer moments, but will also carry through to autumn and beyond. To balance your shape, more open shoes are a must.

Barrel leg jeans have been the denim style to define the last 12 months, but they're about to be displaced by the more voluminous balloon silhouette. Tapered at the ankle, but fuller through the leg, they're a great choice for summer styling, as they will ensure an airier fit in warmer climes.

As always, regardless of which jeans are best for your body type, the key to finding the best jeans is to always style with balancing proportions in mind. As a general rule, if you're going wider on the bottom half, keep your waist highlighted and go for a more fitted top half. And the flipside works, too. Going skinny or slim fit with jeans, you can go more voluminous on your top and even ignore defining your waist, as the slimmer leg will naturally help to balance your proportions.

And the shoes? Similarly to what shoes to wear with barrel jeans, when it comes to balloon denim, you are looking for a more voluminous shape, so low profile trainers, open sandals, as this shows skin, rebalancing your shape, heels or fairly open across the foot ballet pumps are best. We'd avoid boots of all heights, as they run the risk of making you look shorter, and also give a slightly more pirate-inspired silhouette. As always, the key to wearing anything is to think about proportions and balancing those as a first port of call.