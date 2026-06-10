Farewell barrel legs, Lisa Snowdon just gave balloon-leg denim her stylish stamp of approval. This is the jean trend of the summer

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Lisa Snowdon on This Morning
(Image credit: KenMcKay/ITV/ Shutterstock)
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Lisa Snowdon might have been appearing on ITV's This Morning to present the fashion segment, but we were firmly fixed on the star's gorgeous look. Wearing a very trendy pair of balloon, cuffed jeans, Lisa teamed her statement denim with a pretty, embroidered white-bib blouse. The combination of denim and white, with a sleek pair of slip-on heels, offered the perfect early summer outfit idea.

Wearing a pair of sold-out Reserved, cuffed and buttoned denim blue balloon jeans, we've noticed this silhouette creep into public consciousness over the last few weeks as a new entry to the denim trends for 2026, and if you've already embraced baggy, wide-leg and barrel-leg jeans, then a balloon cut is the next frontier in contemporary denim. As the name suggests, it is a rounded shape through the leg, with a tapered, sometimes cuffed ankle. More oversized than barrel, it's a directional look that adds an airy boho feel to your denim collection.

Pairing her jeans with a white, embroidered Monsoon bib-blouse, the pretty top softened the look of the jeans, and thanks to her heels and tall frame, Lisa looked slick and stylish in the early summer outfit. Generally speaking, especially if you aren't as tall as Lisa, you might want to go for a more fitted, tucked-in or half-tucked top to help balance the volume of your trousers. If you have Lisa's height or very high shoes, this is less prominent; just look for tops that end before the ballooning begins.

Lisa Snowdon signals the new denim trend to shop now

Lisa Snowdon in cuffed jeans and a bib top

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Shop Lisa Snowdon's look

Barrel leg jeans have been the denim style to define the last 12 months, but they're about to be displaced by the more voluminous balloon silhouette. Tapered at the ankle, but fuller through the leg, they're a great choice for summer styling, as they will ensure an airier fit in warmer climes.

As always, regardless of which jeans are best for your body type, the key to finding the best jeans is to always style with balancing proportions in mind. As a general rule, if you're going wider on the bottom half, keep your waist highlighted and go for a more fitted top half. And the flipside works, too. Going skinny or slim fit with jeans, you can go more voluminous on your top and even ignore defining your waist, as the slimmer leg will naturally help to balance your proportions.

And the shoes? Similarly to what shoes to wear with barrel jeans, when it comes to balloon denim, you are looking for a more voluminous shape, so low profile trainers, open sandals, as this shows skin, rebalancing your shape, heels or fairly open across the foot ballet pumps are best. We'd avoid boots of all heights, as they run the risk of making you look shorter, and also give a slightly more pirate-inspired silhouette. As always, the key to wearing anything is to think about proportions and balancing those as a first port of call.

Rivkie Baum
Rivkie Baum
Fashion channel editor

Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with twenty years' experience in the industry. Rivkie studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, and fell in love with styling and journalism, and has covered fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York, as well as shooting editorial all over the world.


Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has appeared on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career. 

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