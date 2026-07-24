Helen Skelton’s chino shorts and knitted top is an easy summer outfit when it’s too hot for jeans, or you’re bored of dresses

We might not quite be in heatwave territory at the moment, but it's still warm, and it's set to get even hotter next week. Too hot for jeans most days, and if you're anything like me, you're over wearing the same few summer dresses on repeat.

Helen Skelton provided a stylish alternative at just the right time, posting some photos on Instagram in which she's wearing a full look by Varley. It's a brand you might associate more with activewear, but as Helen's outfit proves, they do so much more than just leggings.

She paired the Varley chino shorts in khaki with a matching tank vest and it's such a stylish yet sporty combination. The shorts are loose and comfortable, and the length is just right to be flattering for anyone. Did I mention both pieces are now reduced in the sale? Bonus!

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