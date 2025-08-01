Are Birkenstocks worth it? I’ve been wearing them for 30 years, but here's what hardly anyone knows about them

Are Birkenstocks worth it? If I had to wear just one pair of shoes for the rest of my life, it would be a pair of Birkenstocks. Specifically, a well-worn pair of Birkenstock Boston clogs in felt - not leather (takes ages to soften) or suede (marks easily and hates rain). I'd wear them with a different pair of cashmere socks for every day of the week. Does that answer your question?

To be honest, the question baffles me. It’s like asking whether white trainers are worth it, or if spending money on the most comfortable bras is somehow a waste. It's almost a trend in itself, questioning the current Birkenstocks hype.

Here’s the truth Demi Moore clearly understands: no shoe on earth is more comfortable. But what most people overlook - the real secret about whether Birkenstocks are worth it - is that the best Birkenstocks aren’t the iconic sandals beloved by celebrities like Anne Hathaway or even our own fashion ecommerce editor Caroline Parr, as she noted in her Birkenstock Arizona review. For next-level comfort - and let’s be honest, who over 40 isn’t craving that - it’s the clogs you want. Just ask Kylie, who rarely puts a stylish foot wrong.

Birkenstock Boston Clog : was £150 now £119.99 at Schuh My favourite Birkenstock style of all time - wear them with dresses, shorts or jeans, cosy them up with slouchy socks or go barefoot without worrying about whether you need a pedicure. Unregrettable.

Birkenstock Madrid: £75 at Schuh My second favourite Birkenstock design, I live in these all summer. And yes, I've been known to pair them with a linen dress and a neon pink ankle sock for a playful look that makes me smile every time I glance at my feet.

You can consider me an authority on this because I got my first pair of Birkenstocks when I was 19, thanks to my best friend's dad, who brought her a pair back from a business trip to Germany. I was struck with instant shoe envy, and I've been a devotee ever since. Over the past 30 years, I've owned more than half a dozen pairs. There’s never been a time when my shoe collection didn’t include at least one pair of Birkenstocks.

So I’m not remotely surprised that my beloved Birkies have become the must-have shoe of the moment. I’m just surprised it took everyone else this long to realise that yes, Birkenstocks are totally worth it.

I'm getting so tired of listing all the reasons why they're worth it when people ask, so here's my hot take on why investing in a pair of Birkenstocks is one of the few decisions in life I can confidently say you won’t regret.

1. They only get more comfortable

I can't say this of any other shoe type, but I've never met anyone who regrets buying a pair of Birkenstocks. Quite the opposite, actually - my mother-in-law, one of the most stylish people I know, bought a pair after seeing mine more than 20 years ago, and several other family members followed suit. My husband envied my Boston clogs so much he bought his own, and later went full Birkenstock fan mode and invested in a pair of Utti Lace shoes.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

What sets Birkenstocks apart is the cork-latex footbed, which gradually moulds to the unique shape of your foot. That's why a broken-in pair will fit you like no other footwear ever will. You end up with a custom fit and just the right arch support. That's also why Birkenstocks, unlike many similarly styled sandals and clogs, only get more comfortable the longer you wear them. Think of them as the shoe equivalent of your comfiest jeans. Are they worth it?

2. They're seriously durable

I’ve seen reviews claiming that Birkenstocks aren’t built to last like they used to be - but that hasn’t been my experience at all. I’ve had my current pair for years, and they still look almost brand new. Not even a hint of the soles wearing down, even though I’ve probably spent hundreds of hours in them, on all types of terrain from the beach to the back garden.

Longevity is one of the things I love most about Birkenstocks. Honestly, I can’t think of another pair of shoes that have held up so well - aside from a pair of Timberland boots I rocked (unlaced, of course) during my All Saints era in the ’90s. Best forgotten.

And I’m not just talking about one style. From Boston clogs to Madrid sandals, every pair of Birkenstocks I’ve owned has stood the test of time. Made with high-quality, sustainable materials like cork, jute, and durable EVA soles, this is footwear designed to last. I’ve tried cheaper dupes a few times, and I've always ended up regretting it - they rarely survive more than a single season.

And did you know you can get vegan Birkenstocks now, too?

(Image credit: Future)

3. They're good for your feet

Long before Birkenstocks became ultra-fashionable and a favourite among celebrities, they were loved by people who spend long hours on their feet - night shift workers, retail staff, and healthcare professionals - thanks to their orthopaedic support.

The moulded footbed and built-in arch support are well-known features, but what I really rate is the deep heel cup. It’s a feature you rarely find in other clogs or sandals, yet it makes a huge difference in terms of comfort, keeping your foot stable, encouraging proper alignment through your legs and spine.

The footbed has a raised toe bar too which can feel uncomfortable while you're breaking in a new pair, but promotes the natural gripping motion of your toes, meaning none of that awkward shuffle that some clogs and sandals neccessitate. Spend a few hours on your feet in Birkenstocks and you'll wonder how you ever lived without them.

One word of caution, however. I wouldn't recommend driving or taking a long walk in Birkenstocks. I prefer a closed-in heel when I'm behind the wheel, and I noticed my calves ached after trying to walk home (uphill) in Birkenstock clogs following a recent beach swim. I'd say the same of high heels, though - it doesn't mean they're not worth buying.

If I had to choose one standout reason why Birkenstocks are worth the investment, it’s this: you can replace both the footbeds and the soles when they (eventually) wear out. I’m always surprised by how few people know this, but it’s a service Birkenstock has offered for as long as I’ve been wearing them. While it’s currently paused due to high demand, a good cobbler can also resole your Birks and get them looking and feeling like new. How many other shoes can you honestly say that about these days? That alone makes them worth it, if you ask me.

I love that this not only extends the life of your Birkenstocks but also helps keep them from ending up in landfill one day. I’ve honestly never thrown out a pair of Birkenstocks. I’ve always passed them on to a friend or donated them to a charity shop.

5. They're the ultimate 'nipping out' shoe

I seem to spend half my day ‘nipping out’ - whether it’s dropping my daughter to school, popping a load of washing in the tumble dryer in the garage, or nipping over to visit my mum after work. Since I work from home, I live in slippers most of the time, which means having to faff around finding proper shoes every time I head out. My go-to used to be trainers, but I can't stand the constant tying and untying of laces. I’ve also ruined more than one pair of slippers by traipsing outside in them in the rain. With Birkenstocks, though, I’m always ready to head out the door - no hunting for shoes and no hassle.

On that point, woman&home's fashion channel editor Rivkie Baum agrees. "My original pair have certainly taken a battering, standing the test of time, and Birkenstocks are something I keep in my wardrobe, particularly for an easy 'throw on and go' option," she says. "But if you don't want to invest too heavily in summer sandals, you can get similar silhouettes with cork footbeds on the high street for a fraction of the price."

It's true - there are plenty of Birkenstock dupes to choose from if you want to recreate the clog or sandal look without the price tag, like these Neutral Leather Slingback Footbed Clogs (£42 at Next). But for me, no other brand compares in terms of comfort or sustainability.

So if they're within your budget and you factor in that you can expect to wear them for years to come, Birkenstocks are worth every penny.