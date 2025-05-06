Demi Moore confirms straight-leg jeans paired with Birkenstock Bostons is the best off-duty combination

This outfit formula is cool, on-trend, and extremely easy to recreate

Effortless, cool, and quietly put-together, Demi Moore's off-duty look confirms that straight-leg denim jeans and Birkenstock Boston mules are the only combination you need this season and beyond.

While we're used to seeing Moore exclusively on the red carpet – most recently in an avant-garde tie dress by Thom Browne at the Met Gala – this laid-back style has caught us off guard for the right reasons. We all know and love the Boston mule; however, if you haven't quite taken the plunge due to uncertainty on how to style Birkenstocks, this is the look for you.

Moore combines mid-wash straight-leg jeans – the unsung hero of the denim world – and the classic Boston mules in black. To finish, she opts for a lightweight, short-sleeved button-up shirt in a bright white and aviator-style glasses that add the perfect retro finishing touch.

Our woman&home Digital Fashion Ecommerce Editor Caroline Parr suggests, "I bought a pair of Birkenstock Bostons at the end of last summer and so far haven't experimented too much with how to wear them. It turns out Demi Moore's look is all the inspiration I need! The cropped length of the jeans shows off her socks and mules combination perfectly, and it's a reminder these shoes – as divisive as they may be – are perfect for the unpredictable weather we're having at the moment."

Shop Demi's Denim & Birkenstock Outfit

Image of black Birkenstock slippers
Boston Soft Footbed Suede Leather - Black

If you're new to this style of footwear, sticking to neutral colours is key. This versatile black shade won't scuff easily, and will pair well with almost anything from your wardrobe, from denim to floaty linen skirts.

Image of straight leg jeans
Levi's Ribcage Full Length Jeans

If you're looking to invest in some new denim staples these full length straight leg jeans are a sturdy option that will see you through a lifetime of wear. And for stylish tops to go with jeans, take a read of our guide.

Image of denim jeans
Madewell The '90s Creased High Waist Straight Leg Jeans

These high-waisted 90s straight leg jeans will become your new wardrobe go-to. Team with lightweight staples through the warmer season such as floaty blouses or crisp cotton t-shirts.

Image of white shirt
Calson Linen Blend Short Sleeve Button-Up Shirt

This button-up blouse is made from a breathable linen blend, meaning that you'll reach for it time and time again this season. Tuck into high-waisted dark indigo jeans and simply add flat mules and you're good to go.

Image of woman wearing short shirt
Object Lamira 3/4 Sleeve Embroidered Shirt

If you're looking for timeless yet elevated staples, this is the shirt for you. With subtle floral embroidery and the chicest elbow length sleeves, this piece could be easily transformed into occasion-wear with the right accessories.

Image of aviator sunglasses
Celine Eyewear Aviator-Style Tortoiseshell Glasses

Falling in line with the eyewear trends of 2025, these aviator-style glasses will add a vintage feel to almost any look. From everyday white jeans outfits to your favourite floaty summer dresses, these glasses are the ultimate accessory.

