Demi Moore confirms straight-leg jeans paired with Birkenstock Bostons is the best off-duty combination
This outfit formula is cool, on-trend, and extremely easy to recreate
Effortless, cool, and quietly put-together, Demi Moore's off-duty look confirms that straight-leg denim jeans and Birkenstock Boston mules are the only combination you need this season and beyond.
While we're used to seeing Moore exclusively on the red carpet – most recently in an avant-garde tie dress by Thom Browne at the Met Gala – this laid-back style has caught us off guard for the right reasons. We all know and love the Boston mule; however, if you haven't quite taken the plunge due to uncertainty on how to style Birkenstocks, this is the look for you.
Moore combines mid-wash straight-leg jeans – the unsung hero of the denim world – and the classic Boston mules in black. To finish, she opts for a lightweight, short-sleeved button-up shirt in a bright white and aviator-style glasses that add the perfect retro finishing touch.
Our woman&home Digital Fashion Ecommerce Editor Caroline Parr suggests, "I bought a pair of Birkenstock Bostons at the end of last summer and so far haven't experimented too much with how to wear them. It turns out Demi Moore's look is all the inspiration I need! The cropped length of the jeans shows off her socks and mules combination perfectly, and it's a reminder these shoes – as divisive as they may be – are perfect for the unpredictable weather we're having at the moment."
Shop Demi's Denim & Birkenstock Outfit
If you're new to this style of footwear, sticking to neutral colours is key. This versatile black shade won't scuff easily, and will pair well with almost anything from your wardrobe, from denim to floaty linen skirts.
If you're looking to invest in some new denim staples these full length straight leg jeans are a sturdy option that will see you through a lifetime of wear. And for stylish tops to go with jeans, take a read of our guide.
These high-waisted 90s straight leg jeans will become your new wardrobe go-to. Team with lightweight staples through the warmer season such as floaty blouses or crisp cotton t-shirts.
This button-up blouse is made from a breathable linen blend, meaning that you'll reach for it time and time again this season. Tuck into high-waisted dark indigo jeans and simply add flat mules and you're good to go.
If you're looking for timeless yet elevated staples, this is the shirt for you. With subtle floral embroidery and the chicest elbow length sleeves, this piece could be easily transformed into occasion-wear with the right accessories.
Falling in line with the eyewear trends of 2025, these aviator-style glasses will add a vintage feel to almost any look. From everyday white jeans outfits to your favourite floaty summer dresses, these glasses are the ultimate accessory.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
