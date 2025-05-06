Demi Moore confirms straight-leg jeans paired with Birkenstock Bostons is the best off-duty combination

Effortless, cool, and quietly put-together, Demi Moore's off-duty look confirms that straight-leg denim jeans and Birkenstock Boston mules are the only combination you need this season and beyond.

While we're used to seeing Moore exclusively on the red carpet – most recently in an avant-garde tie dress by Thom Browne at the Met Gala – this laid-back style has caught us off guard for the right reasons. We all know and love the Boston mule; however, if you haven't quite taken the plunge due to uncertainty on how to style Birkenstocks, this is the look for you.

Moore combines mid-wash straight-leg jeans – the unsung hero of the denim world – and the classic Boston mules in black. To finish, she opts for a lightweight, short-sleeved button-up shirt in a bright white and aviator-style glasses that add the perfect retro finishing touch.

Our woman&home Digital Fashion Ecommerce Editor Caroline Parr suggests, "I bought a pair of Birkenstock Bostons at the end of last summer and so far haven't experimented too much with how to wear them. It turns out Demi Moore's look is all the inspiration I need! The cropped length of the jeans shows off her socks and mules combination perfectly, and it's a reminder these shoes – as divisive as they may be – are perfect for the unpredictable weather we're having at the moment."

Shop Demi's Denim & Birkenstock Outfit