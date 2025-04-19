Jennifer Aniston loves these leg-lengthening jeans - when styled with wedge espadrilles and a white shirt it's a timeless look

Nobody does denim quite like Jennifer Aniston. She's worn ripped, bootcut and straight leg styles over the years, but I think this elongating skinny flare fit is the most flattering of them all.

She was pictured out and about in New York back in 2016 wearing Mother Denim's Cruiser jeans, paired with a Gucci logo belt and a fresh white silk shirt by Equipment. But it's the shoes that really elevate the jeans - hers are a pair of Burberry espadrille wedges, and although they're mostly covered, the fact that the jeans fall to the floor rather than ending at the ankle has a leg-lengthening effect.

They're all classic wardrobe investments that haven't aged a day in the years since, so whilst they're not still available to buy, I'm here to help you bring the look into 2025. I'd go so far as to say these jeans are so good, they're making me want to try the subtle flare shape. Just when I thought baggy barrel leg jeans would be my forever favourite denim!

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Shop Jen's style

Jennifer added super high-end accessories to her outfit - including Burberry shoes, Tom Ford sunglasses, and a Chanel bag - but the actual basics of a white shirt and blue jeans are really easy to copy on any budget.

I don't know about you, but I find it really easy to focus on buying statement items like floral dresses and leopard print shoes, but sometimes I forget the fundamental wardrobe pieces that are a go-to for everyday. Jean queen Jennifer is the person who does this so well, which is why she's our ultimate icon for denim inspiration.

