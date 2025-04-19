Jennifer Aniston loves these leg-lengthening jeans - when styled with wedge espadrilles and a white shirt it's a timeless look

Her skinny flares from 2016 look just as fresh now - and they're making me rethink my beloved baggy barrel leg jeans

Jennifer Aniston in New York, USA - 28 Sep 2016
(Image credit: Shutterstock)
Nobody does denim quite like Jennifer Aniston. She's worn ripped, bootcut and straight leg styles over the years, but I think this elongating skinny flare fit is the most flattering of them all.

She was pictured out and about in New York back in 2016 wearing Mother Denim's Cruiser jeans, paired with a Gucci logo belt and a fresh white silk shirt by Equipment. But it's the shoes that really elevate the jeans - hers are a pair of Burberry espadrille wedges, and although they're mostly covered, the fact that the jeans fall to the floor rather than ending at the ankle has a leg-lengthening effect.

They're all classic wardrobe investments that haven't aged a day in the years since, so whilst they're not still available to buy, I'm here to help you bring the look into 2025. I'd go so far as to say these jeans are so good, they're making me want to try the subtle flare shape. Just when I thought baggy barrel leg jeans would be my forever favourite denim!

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Shop Jen's style

The Runaway Jeans

Mother The Runaway Skinny Flare Jeans

Jennifer's exact jeans are the sold out 'Cruiser' style by Mother Denim, but these are the next best thing. The skinny flare cut means that if you pair them with any heel, your legs will look like they go on forever! Kate Middleton is also a fan of Mother Denim, so you'll be in good company.

1822 Denim Flare Jeans

1822 Denim Flare Jeans

This stretch-denim style will fast become some of your most comfortable jeans, and they'll work really well with a white T-shirt, black blazer and kitten heels.

Z1975 FLARED HIGH-WAIST JEANS
Zara Flared High Waist Jeans

For a high street take on celebrity trends, the best Zara jeans will always do the trick. For just under £28, you really can't go wrong, and I particularly love the wash of this style. It feels very Jen An circa 2016.

Equipment Signature slim-fit silk shirt on model

Equipment Signature Slim-Fit Silk Shirt

The ultimate white shirt? Parisian brand Equipment is the one all the chicest French women love. This silk option is an investment piece that's worthy of a place in your capsule wardrobe.

Audrey Ankle Strap Espadrille Platform Wedge Sandal

TOMS Audrey Espadrille Platform Wedge Sandal

You get all the benefits of a wedge heel with these, but the platform sole makes them very comfortable. Jennifer's are the Burberry 'Catsbrook' wedges, which have long sold out, but these are an affordable and easy way to give your look a lift.

Wedge Sandals with Crisscross straps cut out

Mango Wedge Sandals With Crisscross Straps

Tan is a great neutral option for shoes, and these will work with both jeans and pretty summer dresses. They definitely look more expensive than they are.

Jennifer added super high-end accessories to her outfit - including Burberry shoes, Tom Ford sunglasses, and a Chanel bag - but the actual basics of a white shirt and blue jeans are really easy to copy on any budget.

I don't know about you, but I find it really easy to focus on buying statement items like floral dresses and leopard print shoes, but sometimes I forget the fundamental wardrobe pieces that are a go-to for everyday. Jean queen Jennifer is the person who does this so well, which is why she's our ultimate icon for denim inspiration.

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Fashion Ecommerce Editor

Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels. She’s originally from Liverpool, but now lives in London. Outside of work, her great loves are leopard print and her lively but adorable cocker spaniel, Ghillie.

