Jennifer Aniston loves these leg-lengthening jeans - when styled with wedge espadrilles and a white shirt it's a timeless look
Her skinny flares from 2016 look just as fresh now - and they're making me rethink my beloved baggy barrel leg jeans
Nobody does denim quite like Jennifer Aniston. She's worn ripped, bootcut and straight leg styles over the years, but I think this elongating skinny flare fit is the most flattering of them all.
She was pictured out and about in New York back in 2016 wearing Mother Denim's Cruiser jeans, paired with a Gucci logo belt and a fresh white silk shirt by Equipment. But it's the shoes that really elevate the jeans - hers are a pair of Burberry espadrille wedges, and although they're mostly covered, the fact that the jeans fall to the floor rather than ending at the ankle has a leg-lengthening effect.
They're all classic wardrobe investments that haven't aged a day in the years since, so whilst they're not still available to buy, I'm here to help you bring the look into 2025. I'd go so far as to say these jeans are so good, they're making me want to try the subtle flare shape. Just when I thought baggy barrel leg jeans would be my forever favourite denim!
Shop Jen's style
Jennifer's exact jeans are the sold out 'Cruiser' style by Mother Denim, but these are the next best thing. The skinny flare cut means that if you pair them with any heel, your legs will look like they go on forever! Kate Middleton is also a fan of Mother Denim, so you'll be in good company.
This stretch-denim style will fast become some of your most comfortable jeans, and they'll work really well with a white T-shirt, black blazer and kitten heels.
For a high street take on celebrity trends, the best Zara jeans will always do the trick. For just under £28, you really can't go wrong, and I particularly love the wash of this style. It feels very Jen An circa 2016.
The ultimate white shirt? Parisian brand Equipment is the one all the chicest French women love. This silk option is an investment piece that's worthy of a place in your capsule wardrobe.
You get all the benefits of a wedge heel with these, but the platform sole makes them very comfortable. Jennifer's are the Burberry 'Catsbrook' wedges, which have long sold out, but these are an affordable and easy way to give your look a lift.
Jennifer added super high-end accessories to her outfit - including Burberry shoes, Tom Ford sunglasses, and a Chanel bag - but the actual basics of a white shirt and blue jeans are really easy to copy on any budget.
I don't know about you, but I find it really easy to focus on buying statement items like floral dresses and leopard print shoes, but sometimes I forget the fundamental wardrobe pieces that are a go-to for everyday. Jean queen Jennifer is the person who does this so well, which is why she's our ultimate icon for denim inspiration.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels. She’s originally from Liverpool, but now lives in London. Outside of work, her great loves are leopard print and her lively but adorable cocker spaniel, Ghillie.
-
-
Sarah Jessica Parker just rejected milky pastels in favour of this rebellious shade - and it's incredibly chic
Liquorice nails for spring? Groundbreaking
By Naomi Jamieson
-
Twiggy can't get enough of this embellished red blazer - and you'll never guess where it's from
A tailored jacket in a bold colour is a wise investment that will work for years to come
By Matilda Stanley
-
Twiggy can't get enough of this embellished red blazer - and you'll never guess where it's from
A tailored jacket in a bold colour is a wise investment that will work for years to come
By Matilda Stanley
-
Remember Zara Tindall's polka dot Easter dress? It's spot on for special occasions - and we can't believe it's on sale
Just RSVP’d to a wedding? Her dress from 2022 can be yours
By Matilda Stanley
-
I worked at TOAST and watched these Fracap fisherman sandals sell out every summer – now I know why
Fracap's Zoe sandals are a cult favourite for their supple Italian leather, chic design, and quality craftsmanship
By Molly Smith
-
Comfy, chic and the perfect spring shade - Kate Garraway's vintage blue Sezane jumper dress ticks all the right boxes
The long sleeved midi dress is a stylish option for chillier spring days.
By Caitlin Elliott
-
My friend wants chic mother of the bride ideas - I'm suggesting this flattering and sophisticated dress
The Maddie dress from Hobbs is perfect for a special occasion and has co-ordinating accessories to complete your look
By Julie Player
-
Susanna Reid's 'amazing' M&S mesh midi dress is selling out fast - at just £35 it's so versatile for spring
The high street dress is available in three lengths, and customers call it 'lightweight and comfortable'
By Caroline Parr
-
FatFace is a must-visit destination for holiday essentials - and the denim will have you heading to the checkout too
Go for the holiday shop, stay for the denim
By Caroline Parr
-
Head to Hobbs for holiday-ready linen and the most elegant summer dresses you’ll find on the high street
Wondering where to shop for a chic summer wardrobe? Hobbs has you covered
By Caroline Parr