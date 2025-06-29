Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for 30th June - 6th July 2025

Read your weekly horoscope for 30th June - 6th July 2025, from expert astrologers Sally Trotman and Penny Thornton, and discover what's in store for the week ahead...

If you're eager to look at what's right in front of you, our weekly horoscopes will help provide a guide for your next seven days. Our resident world-class psychic astrologers forecast for every star sign on love, family, career, and more. So check back weekly for our free forecast!

About our astrologers

Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.

Sally Trotman is an astrologer and psychic, who contributes her expertise and wisdom to the woman&home weekly horoscope. Sally's work guides her followers to reach for the stars via the mediums of astrology, numerology and tarot. She also teaches yoga, meditation, and reiki.

Weekly horoscope for 30th June - 6th July 2025

Aries Weekly Horoscope

Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

"If you are trying to decide on a different direction for your career, then perhaps try considering which path will bring you closer to creating a deeper sense of purpose." Sally Trotman

"Obey your instincts. Whatever strikes you as odd, out of character or untimely is best avoided. On the other hand, signs of a thaw in a frosty relationship are real." Penny Thornton

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

"Right now, you are flying high, so find new ways of sharing your skills and knowledge with other people. There are many out there who will benefit from your wisdom." Sally Trotman

"When you make the first move, you not only empower yourself, but show others you’re a contender. Break one of your own rules and bathe in the scent of success." Penny Thornton

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

"With Venus in your sign it’s the perfect time to reflect on who and what’s most important to you in your closest relationships. Find new ways of expressing your creativity." Sally Trotman

"Venus brings love into your life and success within your fingertips. Motivated by love, there’s little you cannot achieve. Ask yourself, what do you have to lose? Take that chance." Penny Thornton

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

"With the Sun in Cancer it’s easier to reach your most important goals. Think about what you want to achieve by the end of the year and go for it." Sally Trotman

"Knowing when to make a power move is half the battle, and this is that time. Jupiter is protecting and providing for you, regardless of any evidence to the contrary." Penny Thornton

Leo Weekly Horoscope

Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the center of attention, and big-hearted.

"A Fire sign, it can be difficult to be patient, but this is important as there’s more information to be revealed and only you will know when the time’s right." Sally Trotman

"It may seem as though you’ve wrong-footed yourself and there’s no way back. For the time being, a pause is necessary, but by late August things will have changed again." Penny Thornton

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

"Mars in Virgo helps you get motivated to act on your dreams. If you’ve been putting something off due to lack of confidence, now is the time to be bold." Sally Trotman

"An unusual opportunity could arise. Only you can decide whether to accept it or not, but getting out of your comfort zone is going to work out well. Don’t overthink it." Penny Thornton

Libra Weekly Horoscope

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

"At times you hold back from speaking your truth because you dislike conflict. Know it is safe for you to be powerful because you can communicate in a loving way." Sally Trotman

"No risk, no reward. Wise words and fitting under these stars. As long as you’re not jeopardising life, limb and your bank account, go do that thing. It’s your time." Penny Thornton

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

"You deserve the very best, so don’t compromise on something that is important to you. Go for what you want with absolute, unwavering faith and be confident in your choices." Sally Trotman

"It may seem a perfectly ordinary week, but there’s an awakening incoming. Love affairs are born or broken under such influences. Don’t let the past blind you to the future." Penny Thornton

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

"If you have been struggling of late to imagine how you are ever going to afford something you really want, keep the faith because the Universe provides in mysterious ways." Sally Trotman

"You may be a free spirit, but that doesn’t mean you don’t need other people. For the next four weeks, strengthen the ties that bind and form new, beneficial partnerships." Penny Thornton

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

"As an Earth sign you like to help others. Remember to stand up for what you believe in too. The Sun in your opposite sign now gives you a boost." Sally Trotman

"You are in a phase when you can meet potential partners and form strong and mutually rewarding bonds. It’s time to get out into the marketplace and display your assets." Penny Thornton

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

"Be open to receiving ideas and help from someone close to you. You’re nearer to fulfilling a dream than you realise, so keep focused on what’s most important to you." Sally Trotman

"Let the dust settle. A recent upset is best left for a while. Likewise, a decision you may be regretting requires time to fix. For now, focus on the positives." Penny Thornton

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

"Keep charging ahead and, if you feel stuck, try a different route. Expect help when you need it and trust that you are close to succeeding in your chosen venture." Sally Trotman

"People may change their minds. You may change yours. It’s that kind of astro-scape: lots of change, much of it unexpected, but all of it good, regardless of the circumstances." Penny Thornton