Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for 23rd February - 1st March 2026

Read your weekly horoscope for 23rd February - 1st March 2026, from expert astrologers Sally Trotman and Penny Thornton, and discover what's in store for the week ahead...

If you're eager to look at what's right in front of you, our weekly horoscopes will help provide a guide for your next seven days. Our resident world-class psychic astrologers forecast for every star sign on love, family, career, and more. So check back weekly for our free forecast!

About our astrologers

Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.

Sally Trotman is an astrologer and psychic, who contributes her expertise and wisdom to the woman&home weekly horoscope. Sally's work guides her followers to reach for the stars via the mediums of astrology, numerology and tarot. She also teaches yoga, meditation, and reiki.

Weekly horoscope for 23rd February - 1st March 2026

Aries Weekly Horoscope

Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

"With Saturn now back in your sign, you can move forward confidently with your plans. Make a long-standing commitment to whatever is most important to you." Sally Trotman

"Impulse buys can work out well but buyer’s remorse sometimes sets in soon after. Something to think about late this week, and not just in regard to your shopping cart." Penny Thornton

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

"You plan for the long term and when things don’t as you expect it can be frustrating. Try to keep an open mind about your direction and be open to new ventures." Sally Trotman

"A change related to work or a planned event may not be a bad thing, simply because you weren’t expecting it. Accept the new status with a smiley face." Penny Thornton

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

"Your sense of humour gets you everywhere and you know how to lighten the mood. Use this to uplift someone close who is struggling to find the fun in life." Sally Trotman

"Delays and detours are going to be a part of life for the near future, so do your best to get signatures on paper before Thursday and make sure you’ve tidied up all loose ends." Penny Thornton

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

"With the Moon in your sign on 28th February, this is a positive time to start a new self-care regime. Indulge yourself a little and know that you deserve the best." Sally Trotman

"You’re probably nurturing doubts about a situation or sensing that someone is about to change their mind. Get in there first, say what you’re thinking and empower yourself." Penny Thornton

Leo Weekly Horoscope

Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the center of attention, and big-hearted.

"With the Moon in your sign on the 2nd March express your truth to someone close. Perhaps it’s been on your mind for some time and speaking up will be a relief." Sally Trotman

"You can’t control other people, you can only control your own actions. If someone pulls the rug out from beneath your feet, just act as though it couldn’t matter less." Penny Thornton

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

"Meticulous and well organised, you make a positive contribution to any project you’reinvolved with. Remember not to overextend yourself and to say no when you need to." Sally Trotman

"Just when you thought you’d got everything sorted, along comes retrograde. Mercury to send you back over old ground. Journeys in reverse can be worth taking, though." Penny Thornton

Libra Weekly Horoscope

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

"Gentle and sensitive, you’re aware of the feelings of others. Just remember to balance your own needs with those of the people closest to you now." Sally Trotman

"If you know deep down that you don’t want to do something, don’t keep stringing people along. Far better you allow those involved time to rearrange their plans." Penny Thornton

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

"Find another way around a conundrum in your life, because you feel like you’re getting stuck with trying to find a solution. Take a step back and reassess." Sally Trotman

"Revenge is a dish best served cold. Remind yourself of this if someone seriously upsets you or your arrangements. It’s a wild and wacky week." Penny Thornton

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

"While you’re known for your sense of adventure, you feel apprehensive about taking a risk now. Honour this feeling and wait until the time feels right." Sally Trotman

"It may be tempting to take a risky short-cut, but curb your enthusiasm. Under these stars, moves made in the heat of the moment can seriously backfire on you." Penny Thornton

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

"Your down-to-earth approach to life is admirable and for this reason many people seek your advice. Try to let go of perfection, though, as this could stall momentum." Sally Trotman

"It’s going to be difficult to backtrack over actions taken now, so think very hard before you accept an offer or rip up a contract. The devil’s in the detail." Penny Thornton

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

"As an air sign, you’re naturally sociable, and others are drawn to your positivity. Spread your good energy by organising a get together for friends and family this week." Sally Trotman

"Think back to late November. What happened then may have a lot to do with this week’s events. Certainly, there’s a history there – and you want to be on the right side of it." Penny Thornton

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

"With the Sun, Mercury and Venus all in Pisces, you can express your creativity in a new way. Write, paint, sing or dance. Do whatever you need to connect with your creative self." Sally Trotman

"Two steps forward and three back looks to be the way of things for the time being. Get what you can in black and white and keep notes on important conversations." Penny Thornton