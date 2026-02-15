Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for 16th - 22nd February 2026

Read your weekly horoscope for 16th - 22nd February 2026, from expert astrologers Sally Trotman and Penny Thornton, and discover what's in store for the week ahead...

If you're eager to look at what's right in front of you, our weekly horoscopes will help provide a guide for your next seven days. Our resident world-class psychic astrologers forecast for every star sign on love, family, career, and more. So check back weekly for our free forecast!

About our astrologers

Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.

Sally Trotman is an astrologer and psychic, who contributes her expertise and wisdom to the woman&home weekly horoscope. Sally's work guides her followers to reach for the stars via the mediums of astrology, numerology and tarot. She also teaches yoga, meditation, and reiki.

Weekly horoscope for 16th - 22nd February 2026

Aries Weekly Horoscope

Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

"Venus is in your sign, so luck is on your side in both your romantic and working life. Seize opportunities and know that you’re right on track." Sally Trotman

"Offers and opportunities that arise now may look promising but don’t be in a hurry to accept. It’s not all clear and you need to protect your assets." Penny Thornton

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

"Others see you as placid and calm, but may get a shock when they discover you can stand your ground when needed. Don’t be afraid to show your assertive side!" Sally Trotman

"A fresh cycle begins on the career front. A new job for some. A new order at work for others. Tread carefully – you’ve got to get the hang of things first." Penny Thornton

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

"As an air sign, you’re sociable and communicative. Use these skills to your advantage when you find yourself having to navigate a difficult conversation. Peace will prevail." Sally Trotman

"Going the distance has more than one meaning. A trip to distant parts, a chance to broaden your horizons or simply making a huge effort. Whatever the challenge, it’s worth it." Penny Thornton

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

"Find new ways of creating more inner calm. If you’ve been feeling stressed out lately, make time to rest, reflect and regroup before taking any further action." Sally Trotman

"This is either one of the best – or most daunting – weeks of the year so far. Fate may have taken you by the hand, but you have the power of choice." Penny Thornton

Leo Weekly Horoscope

Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the center of attention, and big-hearted.

"You’re being shown a new direction in many ways. Look out for the signs and think about the change you’d like to see over the coming months." Sally Trotman

"A solar eclipse in the relationship zone signals a new chapter for your love life. Change is involved, and you can’t rewind the clock, so embrace the new development." Penny Thornton

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

"Remember that joy is the highest vibration and you can shift your reality by spending more time doing what you love. Make a commitment to yourself to do more of this." Sally Trotman

"You may want to go back on a decision or see if there are alternative options. There’s a window of opportunity – take it and have the courage to make waves." Penny Thornton

Libra Weekly Horoscope

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

"Trust your intuition because your inner compass can see further ahead than your logical mind. Act on your inspiration and trust that more will be revealed in time." Sally Trotman

"An affair of the heart may well be at make-or-break point, and you know what you’re like about making hard and fast decisions. The answer is easy – go with your heart." Penny Thornton

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

"The Moon in your sign on the 20th helps you to find new ways of dealing with a family issue that has been concerning you. Use diplomacy to calm troubled waters." Sally Trotman

"Too early for a spring clean? Not according to your stars. It’s time to get rid of a situation that’s stagnant. Be bold and ready for something completely different." Penny Thornton

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

"When the Moon returns to your sign on the 21st, an energy boost will help you to see an important project through to the end. It‘ll be worth persevering." Sally Trotman

"Taking the same old route won’t work, whether we’re talking journeys in miles or reaching an agreement. Technology could play a big part in the week’s highs and lows." Penny Thornton

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

"As an Earth sign, you’ve a special connection with nature. Spend time walking in the woods or by the sea to relieve stress and to find new ideas for the future." Sally Trotman

"Expect the unexpected. It could be the weather or developments in other people’s lives that get in the way of your plans. Remain upbeat. Something good will come out of it." Penny Thornton

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

"You’re blessed with an abundance of creative gifts and it’s time to use these now. Find new ways of expressing these talents and show the world what you can do." Sally Trotman

"What a week! A solar eclipse in your sign rings in the new, and takes you by surprise in the process. Nothing is left to chance – everything is happening for a reason." Penny Thornton

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

"With the Sun and Mercury both in your sign, reading between the lines is easy for you. Trust your inner voice and know you’ve the insight needed to move forward confidently." Sally Trotman

"Epiphanies come in all shapes and sizes. When you have a light-bulb moment, act on it. Don’t be afraid to rock the boat. You’ve got the tiller in your hand." Penny Thornton