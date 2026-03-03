Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for 3 - 9 March 2026

Read your weekly horoscope for 3 - 9th March 2026, from expert astrologers Sally Trotman and Penny Thornton, and discover what's in store for the week ahead...

About our astrologers

Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.

Sally Trotman is an astrologer and psychic, who contributes her expertise and wisdom to the woman&home weekly horoscope. Sally's work guides her followers to reach for the stars via the mediums of astrology, numerology and tarot. She also teaches yoga, meditation, and reiki.

Weekly horoscope for 3 - 9 March 2026

Aries Weekly Horoscope

Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

"Confidence is called for now when it comes to making plans for the future. Focus on your highest priorities." Sally Trotman

"If you're not operating at the top of your game, delay or defer arrangement, and if you can't, pace yourself and don't overreact to something you weren't expecting." Penny Thornton

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

"Your sign is ruled by Venus, planet of love and beauty. While you prefer to keep the peace, this week you may need to put in a stronger boundary." Sally Trotman

"Tuesday’s lunar eclipse signals the end of a gestation period. Something has been percolating and it’s about to come to fruition. Relax and enjoy the results." Penny Thornton

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

"Your worth is not based on how others see you. Practise developing more self-acceptance. You’re deserving of the best." Sally Trotman

"The sense of an ending is written large in your stars. You may be ready to pack your bags and head off to sunnier climes or maybe it’s time to put signatures on paper." Penny Thornton

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

"Find a quiet space just for yourself to reflect on exactly what is working for you in your life and what you know you need to release to move forward." Sally Trotman

"Leave no loose ends, whether you’re signing off on something or getting ready to embark on a major journey. Endings and beginnings are part of life’s rich pattern." Penny Thornton

Leo Weekly Horoscope

Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the center of attention, and big-hearted.

"You are loud and proud, but at times even you need time alone. Make this a priority now. You’ll be amazed at the clarity that comes with time to yourself." Sally Trotman

"It’s not like Leo to overlook anything, but you may have missed something in the paperwork or failed to check on someone’s truthfulness. There’s still time." Penny Thornton

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

"Finding ways to calm your mind is important. Your sign is ruled by Mercury which means you tend to overthink. Relax and breathe." Sally Trotman

"All good things come to an end, and sometimes in a really good way. This is the ideal moment to make a long-term commitment and put an end to speculation." Penny Thornton

Libra Weekly Horoscope

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

"Relationships are important to you and when there’s conflict you tend to back away. Now’s the time to stand firm and assert yourself instead." Sally Trotman

"It may be tempting to delegate a job you don’t want to do, but if you want it to be done well and your name is going to be on it, you have to do it yourself." Penny Thornton

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

"While you know in your gut what’s right for you, it can be easier said than done to listen to it. Try to honour your inner guidance now." Sally Trotman

"A love affair may well have reached a turning point. Is it ready to move on to the next level or is it done? A decision is due. And compromise is not on the table." Penny Thornton

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

"Easy to be around, you have many friends and acquaintances. Your positive nature helps to uplift and inspire everyone around you." Sally Trotman

"Closing a chapter, even to move on to bigger and better things, can still be sad, and certainly emotional. Tuesday’s lunar eclipse marks an ending. Onward and upward." Penny Thornton

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

"Protective of those close to you, it can be difficult for you to know when to step back and when to act. This time, let sleeping dogs lie." Sally Trotman

"A long journey is forecast. Maybe you will be travelling far and wide, but the more likely voyage you’ll be making is one of the heart and mind. Travel hopefully." Penny Thornton

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

"Open-minded and forward-thinking, others seek your guidance. Be confident in what you have to say because your words make a difference." Sally Trotman

"Payments may have been missed or you could have made a mistake with the figures. A metaphor for other aspects of your existence, too. Make sure things add up." Penny Thornton

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

"The Sun, Mercury, Venus and Mars are all in your sign this week! Expect something magnificent to manifest for you in some area of your life." Sally Trotman

"You are on fire! A lunar eclipse across the relationship axis presides over mergers and also separations. And with Mars in your sign, you’re the one with the power." Penny Thornton