Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for 5th - 11th January 2026

Read your weekly horoscope for 5th - 11th January 2026, from expert astrologers Sally Trotman and Penny Thornton, and discover what's in store for the week ahead...

If you're eager to look at what's right in front of you, our weekly horoscopes will help provide a guide for your next seven days. Our resident world-class psychic astrologers forecast for every star sign on love, family, career, and more. So check back weekly for our free forecast!

About our astrologers

Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.

Sally Trotman is an astrologer and psychic, who contributes her expertise and wisdom to the woman&home weekly horoscope. Sally's work guides her followers to reach for the stars via the mediums of astrology, numerology and tarot. She also teaches yoga, meditation, and reiki.

Weekly horoscope for 5th - 11th January 2026

Aries Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

"As the North Node leaves Aries, on 11 January, make the most of this powerful transit by tying up loose ends and creating a new direction in your working life." Sally Trotman

"Normal service is resumed, with some very pleasant results. The compliments are flowing and your confidence is boosted. Start 2026 as you mean to go on – in style." Penny Thornton

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

"Stay focused on your heart’s desires because an important door is opening this week, which will take you closer to where you really want to be in your working life." Sally Trotman

"Whether you’re still in holiday mode or back to the weekly toil, there’s a feel-good aura to life. You have far to go in 2026. Let nothing and no one bring you down." Penny Thornton

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

"The Moon in Gemini, on 10 January, helps you gain a fresh perspective around a situation that’s been challenging for some time. Listen to your inner voice and act accordingly." Sally Trotman

"It’s certainly the time to talk about money with people who have an influence on your future.You can make good money with these aspects, though you might spend it." Penny Thornton

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

"Mars is now back in your sign giving you all the determination, motivation and strength to see an important project through to the end. Visualise the result you truly desire." Sally Trotman

"Are you in the mood for love? Or do you want to kiss and make up? In whatever way you need to speed the course of love and success, the stars are behind you." Penny Thornton

Leo Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the center of attention, and big-hearted.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"As a Fire sign, you are generally extroverted in your approach to life. However, right now you need to spend some time in quiet reflection, listening to your heart’s wishes." Sally Trotman

"Knowing the best time to make an important move will help you get the result you want. Choose Friday to go into action. Positive things will come from your efforts." Penny Thornton

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

"You have a creative flair, and the energy of the New Year will inspire you to pick up your paint brushes or dancing shoes and express this creative part of yourself!" Sally Trotman

"With the moon in your sign mid-week, you are empowered and in tune. Don’t overthink things. Trust your instincts and your ability to read the room." Penny Thornton

Libra Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

"Whilst you like to make everyone happy, it’s time to put yourself in the spotlight. Show others your true self. Step out of your comfort zone and let yourself shine." Sally Trotman

"The weekend is the perfect time for a special celebration or to set in motion important plans. Don’t let the Libran dither stand in the way of your ambitions and desires." Penny Thornton

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

"Your health and wellbeing are your priority now, so create a practical plan that will see you through the year, to ensure you can achieve the goals you want to." Sally Trotman

"If you’re not jetting off to distant parts, you could be putting together plans that will take you far in other ways. Drop the fear. It’s the only thing standing in your way." Penny Thornton

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

"This is a time of heightened intuition for you, so listen carefully to your heart and know that self-care is a priority as the New Year begins. Honour your sensitivity." Sally Trotman

"As far as a start to a new year goes, this is as good as it gets. Don’t listen to the nay-sayers. They’re worried you’ll actually achieve your goals. Onwards and starwards." Penny Thornton

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

"Mercury moves into your sign on 9 January helping you communicate your deepest feelings with someone close to you. Know that you will feel clearer and stronger for the conversation." Sally Trotman

"Under these starry influences, something great and good will come out of events. Even if you haven’t got all your ducks in a row, this is the week to launch into action." Penny Thornton

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

"Be your authentic self and remember you’re perfect exactly as you are. Cast aside self-doubt and quieten your inner critic, so you can show the world what you’re made of." Sally Trotman

"You’ve got roughly three weeks before push comes to shove. That’s time to prepare the ground, do your sums and get people on side. ‘Manana’ is for losers." Penny Thornton

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

"With Venus in Pisces and the North Node too, you can really get creative in terms of your ideas for the New Year. Try something different to create additional income." Sally Trotman

"The force is with you, namely Jupiter, so, dismiss those doubt-devils and set about your business in the knowledge you’ve got this. Believe in yourself – it’s catching!" Penny Thornton