Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for 9th - 15th February 2026

Read your weekly horoscope for 9th - 15th February 2026, from expert astrologers Sally Trotman and Penny Thornton, and discover what's in store for the week ahead...

If you're eager to look at what's right in front of you, our weekly horoscopes will help provide a guide for your next seven days. Our resident world-class psychic astrologers forecast for every star sign on love, family, career, and more. So check back weekly for our free forecast!

About our astrologers

Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.

Sally Trotman is an astrologer and psychic, who contributes her expertise and wisdom to the woman&home weekly horoscope. Sally's work guides her followers to reach for the stars via the mediums of astrology, numerology and tarot. She also teaches yoga, meditation, and reiki.

Weekly horoscope for 9th - 15th February 2026

Aries Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

"Saturn moves back into your sign on the 15th, helping you make a practical plan for the coming year. Take confident action to fulfil your most important desires." Sally Trotman

"If you have a gnawing feeling at the back of your mind that something isn’t quite right, start fishing. Now is the time to tackle a matter you’ve been ignoring." Penny Thornton

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

"Your sign is ruled by Venus which means you’re romantic and committed in your love relationship. Spend time with your special someone now to deepen this bond." Sally Trotman

"No matter how great the obstacle looks, there’s a way around it. Some people are puffed up with their own importance but once challenged they’ll collapse like a balloon." Penny Thornton

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

"You’re moving into smoother waters after a difficult time. Try not to overthink recent events and focus on what’s working out positively." Sally Trotman

"Even if you can’t get away to sunnier parts now, making plans to do so in the future will boost your spirits. Distance and perspective make a problem much smaller." Penny Thornton

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

"Your boss or someone in authority wants to help and is guiding you towards a new opportunity. Seize this with both hands and believe in yourself." Sally Trotman

"If you believe someone is withholding money or information from you, don’t give them the silent treatment but start asking difficult questions. Stand by your rights." Penny Thornton

Leo Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the center of attention, and big-hearted.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Is there something new you would like to study or a subject you find particularly interesting? Now’s the time to follow your passion and deepen your understanding." Sally Trotman

"Let someone come to you. There is no need to initiate the conversation, indeed that might have the opposite effect and lead to dashed hopes. Have confidence in yourself." Penny Thornton

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

"Love is in the air! If you’re single, you might just meet that special someone at a social gathering. For those already in a relationship, your connection deepens now." Sally Trotman

"Venus enters the love zone just in time for Valentine’s Day. The timing is perfect for setting the date but also for realising that some things will never be." Penny Thornton

Libra Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

"You’re generous-hearted and love to give to others. You’ve the opportunity now to share your knowledge and inspiration with those around you. Step up to the challenge!" Sally Trotman

"Let go of the maybe-maybe-not dance. People want answers and you, too, need to know where you stand. Get the facts and the figures, It’s the only way forward." Penny Thornton

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

"Sensitive and intuitive, you can be easily hurt even though you rarely show it. Share what’s on your mind and speak up if you feel you’ve been treated unfairly." Sally Trotman

"Get your glam gear on, there’s some serious partying to be done. Keep it light-hearted though. If you get too heavy, you’ll spoil an otherwise promising situation." Penny Thornton

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

"You have the confidence and courage to work through any challenges presented to you. If you look beyond any immediate obstacles, you'll see a new pathway ahead." Sally Trotman

"Someone in the family could have very good news and a gathering of the clans lies in the future. This is the perfect week to prioritize all things related to the home." Penny Thornton

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

"Trusted and loyal, many people confide in you and seek your advice. Now it’s your turn. Share your concerns with a close friend and listen to the guidance they offer." Sally Trotman

"This could be one of the best weeks of 2026 and certainly one of the most decisive. Saturday puts you in the driver’s seat, so be confident about your plans for the future." Penny Thornton

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

"Focus on an important goal this week, which will bring fulfilment later in the year. Consider how this will help others too and then share your plans with a friend." Sally Trotman

"Trust your intuition. It’s been telling you which way a situation will go for a while, so why ignore your higher-self? Be brave and stick to what you know to be true." Penny Thornton

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

"Mercury and Venus are now both in your sign, which is the perfect opportunity to express your innate creativity in some way. Be open to expressing yourself in new ways." Sally Trotman

"Venus arrives to help you make the most of your talents and charms. Love is in the air but it needs more than words to bring it into reality. Actions speak louder…" Penny Thornton